2018 NFL Draft: Titans take quarterback Luke Falk to add depth behind Marcus Mariota
The Washington State quarterback is accurate and could stick with Tennessee as a backup
With the No. 199 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Luke Falk, quarterback out of Washington State.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Grade: B-
Chris Trapasso: Well-versed in the quick passing game. Accurate in short to intermediate ranges. Routinely folds under pressure. Lacks mobility.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Operated gadgety offense at Washington State. Can be accurate from clean pocket. Struggles mightily against pressure of any kind. Not very mobile. Backup material at best.
NCAA recap
Ben Kercheval: Falk is a former walk-on who became Washington State's all-time leading passer this past season. He also holds numerous Pac-12 and school records, including total offense (14,086) and passing touchdowns (119). Though inconsistencies and injuries hampered his 2017 effort, he left college as a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and one of the most accomplished signal-callers in history.
-
2018 NFL Draft: Trade Tracker
Find out everything you need to know about every 2018 NFL Draft trade
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Mike White
The Cowboys make Mike White the second quarterback off the board on Day 3
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Maurice Hurst
The Raiders made a move up to take a potential steal at defensive tackle
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Shaquem Griffin
Shaquem Griffin, who lost his left hand at a young age due to a birth condition, was taken...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Kyle Lauletta
The Giants snapped up a small-school quarterback to develop into a potential starter
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Ian Thomas
The Panthers land a potential long-term replacement for Greg Olsen at pick No. 101