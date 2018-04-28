2018 NFL Draft: Titans take quarterback Luke Falk to add depth behind Marcus Mariota

With the No. 199 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Luke Falk, quarterback out of Washington State.

Grade: B-

Chris Trapasso: Well-versed in the quick passing game. Accurate in short to intermediate ranges. Routinely folds under pressure. Lacks mobility.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Operated gadgety offense at Washington State. Can be accurate from clean pocket. Struggles mightily against pressure of any kind. Not very mobile. Backup material at best.

NCAA recap

Ben Kercheval: Falk is a former walk-on who became Washington State's all-time leading passer this past season. He also holds numerous Pac-12 and school records, including total offense (14,086) and passing touchdowns (119). Though inconsistencies and injuries hampered his 2017 effort, he left college as a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and one of the most accomplished signal-callers in history.