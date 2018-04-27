2018 NFL Draft: Titans trade up for Harold Landry, pick up new edge rusher

With the No. 41 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Harold Landry, edge rusher out of Boston College after a trade with the Raiders.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: If they get Landry from 2016 this will pay off in a big way. They need edge help, so it makes sense.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Impressive flashes of speed and bend around the corner but not consistent in that area. Lacking pass-rush counter moves. Holds up against the run but isn't a difference-maker on those plays.

NCAA recap



Adam Baliatico, EagleInsider.com: A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fayetteville, N.C., Harold Landry saw limited action in his freshman season for Boston College. Appearing in 11 games, Landry had 10 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a quarterback hurry. However, he flashed his immense upside as a sophomore. In 12 games, Landry posted 60 tackles with 15.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Landry entered 2016 with high expectations, and he exceeded them in every way. Landry led the nation in sacks with 16.5, forced seven fumbles, had 22 tackles for a loss, six QB hurries, four pass breakups, an interception, and 51 total tackles. Twice on the season, Landry had three sack games, against Wagner and Wake Forest, and he also had a two-sack performance against nationally ranked Florida State. After the season, Landry considered entering the NFL Draft, where he was projected as a late first or early second-round pick, but ultimately decided to return for his senior year. As a senior in 2017, Landry battled injuries, but still impressed when on the field, being named a third team All-ACC performer and posting five sacks on the season, including a three-sack performance against Virginia Tech. Landry did not play in the final five games of the season due to an ankle injury.