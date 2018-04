2018 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Bills, Cardinals trade up for QBs, Saints make big move for Marcus Davenport

The 2018 NFL Draft was ripe for some big first-round trades, and we got two big ones in the first 10 picks. The Bills and Cardinals both made movs up the board to get their franchise quarterbacks of the future, while the Saints gave up a draft haul for pass rusher. Want to know more about every traded pick in the 2018 NFL Draft? We have all that information for you below. Refresh this page to track deals made during the draft.

Picks listed are from 2018 unless otherwise specified.

Cardinals move up for Rosen 1 Cardinals Acquire: 10th pick (Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA) 2 Raiders Acquire: No. 15 (Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA), No. 79 and No. 152 in 2018 NFL Draft

Saints trade up for Marcus Davenport

Saints Acquire: No. 14 pick, draft Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Packers Acquire: No. 27 pick, No. 147 and Saints' 2019 first-round pick

Packers trade up for Jaire Alexander

Packers Acquire: No. 16 (Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville), No. 248

Seahawks Acquire: No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186





Trades before draft



Round 1

Overall Original Trade 3 IND NYJ gives No. 6, 37, 49, '19 2nd; IND gives No. 3 4 HOU CLE gives '17 1st (QB Watson); HOU gives '17 1st, No. 4 6 NYJ IND gives No. 3; NYJ gives No. 6, 37, 49, '19 2nd 12 CIN BUF gives No. 21, 158, OT Glenn; CIN gives No. 12, 187 21 BUF CIN gives No. 12, 187; BUF gives No. 21, 158, OT Glenn 22 KC BUF gives '17 1st (QB Mahomes); KC gives '17 1st, '17 3rd, No. 22 23 LAR NE gives No. 136, WR Cooks; LAR gives No. 23, 198

Round 2

Overall Original Trade 35 HOU CLE gives '17 4th; HOU gives '17 6th, No. 35, QB Osweiler 37 NYJ IND gives No. 3; NYJ gives No. 6, 37, 49, '19 2nd 43 SF NE gives QB Garoppolo; SF gives No. 43 49 SEA NYJ gives No. 226, DT Richardson; SEA gives No. 49, 235, WR Kearse 49 NYJ IND gives No. 3; NYJ gives No. 6, 37, 49, '19 2nd 56 LAR BUF gives No. 195, WR Watkins; LAR gives No. 56, CB Gaines 59 NO SF gives '17 3rd (RB Kamara); NO gives '17 7th, No. 59 64 PHI CLE gives '16 1st (QB Wentz), '17 4th; PHI gives '16 1st, 3rd, 4th, '17 1st, No. 64

Round 3

Overall Original Trade 65 CLE BUF gives QB Taylor; CLE gives No. 65 69 TB NYG gives No. 102, DE Pierre-Paul; TB gives No. 69, 108 70 CHI SF gives '17 1st (QB Trubisky); CHI gives '17 1st, 3rd, 4th, No. 70 78 WAS KC gives QB Smith; WAS gives No. 78, CB Fuller 80 SEA HOU gives No. 141, OT Brown; SEA gives No. 80, '19 2nd 85 BUF CAR gives WR Benjmain; BUF gives No. 85, 234 96 PHI BUF gives CB Darby; PHI gives No. 96, WR Matthews

Round 4

Overall Original Trade 101 CLE GB gives No. 114, 150, CB Randall; CLE gives No. 101, 138, QB Kizer 102 NYG TB gives No. 69, 108; NYG gives No. 102, DE Pierre-Paul 108 TB NYG gives No. 102, DE Pierre-Paul; TB gives No. 69, 108 109 SF DEN gives '17 5th, RB Bibbs; SF gives No. 109 109 DEN WAS gives No. 113, 149, S Cravens; DEN gives No. 109, 142, 163 111 MIA LAR gives No. 209, DE Quinn; MIA gives No. 111, 183 113 WAS DEN gives No. 109, 142, 163, WAS gives No. 113, 149, S Cravens 114 GB CLE gives No. 101, 138, QB Kizer; GB gives No. 114, 150, CB Randall 115 ARI CHI gives '17 2nd (S Baker); ARI gives '17 2nd, 4th, 6th, No. 115 123 CAR CLE gives '17 7th, P Lee; CAR gives No. 123, P Redfern 123 CLE MIA gives WR Landry; CLE gives No. 123 124 LAR KC gives No. 209, CB Peters; LAR gives No. 124, '19 2nd 128 PIT SF gives No. 148, TE McDonald; PIT gives No. 128 130 MIN PHI gives QB Bradford; MIN gives '17 1st, No. 130 131 NE PHI gives CB Rowe; NE gives No. 131 131 PHI MIA gives RB Ajayi; PHI gives No. 131 135 NYG LAR gives '19 7th, LB Ogletree; NYG gives No. 135, 176 136 NE LAR gives No. 23, 198; NE gives No. 136, WR Cooks

Round 5

Overall Original Trade 138 CLE GB gives No. 114, 150, CB Randall; CLE gives No. 101, 138, QB Kizer 141 HOU SEA gives No. 80, '19 2nd; HOU gives No. 141, OT Brown 142 DEN WAS gives No. 113, 149, S Cravens; DEN gives No. 109, 142, 163 143 NYJ SF gives CB Robinson; NYJ gives No. 143 146 OAK SEA gives No. 192, RB Lynch; OAK gives No. 146 147 MIA NO gives LB Anthony; MIA gives No. 147 148 SF PIT gives No. 128; SF gives No. 148, TE McDonald 149 WAS DEN gives No. 109, 142, 163; WAS gives No. 113, 149, S Cravens 150 GB CLE gives No. 101, 138, QB Kizer; GB gives No. 114, 150, CB Randall 156 SEA PHI gives No. 250, OT Tobin; SEA gives No. 156 156 PHI SEA gives No. 250, DE Bennett; PHI gives No. 156, WR M.Johnson 157 DAL NYJ gives '17 6th; DAL gives No. 157 158 BUF CIN gives No. 12, 187; BUF gives No. 21, 158, OT Glenn 159 KC CLE gives OT Erving; KC gives No. 159 159 CLE NE gives '19 3rd; CLE gives No. 159, DT Shelton 159 NE OAK gives No. 210, WR Patterson; NE gives No. 159 160 LAR DEN gives CB Talib; LAR gives No. 160 163 ATL DEN gives OT Sambrailo; ATL gives No. 163 163 DEN WAS gives No. 113, 149, S Cravens; DEN gives No. 109, 142, 163 166 JAC BUF gives DT Dareus; JAC gives No. 166 168 NE SEA gives DE Marsh; NE gives No. 168, 250 173 DAL OAK gives No. 192, FB Olawale; DAL gives No. 173

Round 6

Overall Original Trade 176 NYG LAR gives '19 7th, LB Ogletree; NYG gives No. 135, 176 182 DEN ARI gives OT Veldheer; DEN gives No. 182 183 MIA LAR gives No. 209, DE Quinn; MIA gives No. 111, 183 187 CIN BUF gives No. 21, 158, OT Glenn; CIN gives No. 12, 187 188 WAS CLE gives No. 205, QB Hogan; WAS gives No. 188 189 ARI NO gives RB Peterson; ARI gives No. 189 192 SEA OAK gives No. 146; SEA gives No. 192, RB Lynch 192 OAK DAL gives No. 173; OAK gives No. 192, FB Olawale 194 DET LAR gives OT Robinson; DET gives No. 194 195 BUF LAR gives No. 56, CB Gaines; BUF gives No. 195, WR Watkins 198 LAR NE gives No. 136, WR Cooks; LAR gives No. 23, 198 202 PIT CLE gives CB Gilbert; PIT gives No. 202 202 CLE PIT gives '19 7th, WR Coates; CLE gives No. 202 202 PIT TB gives '19 7th, S Wilcox; PIT gives No. 202 205 NE CLE gives No. 219, CB McCourty; NE gives No. 205 205 CLE WAS gives No. 188; CLE gives No. 205, QB Hogan 209 KC LAR gives No. 124, '19 2nd; KC gives No. 209, CB Peters

209 LAR MIA gives No. 111, 183; LAR gives No. 209, DE Quinn

210 OAK NE gives No. 159; OAK gives No. 210, WR Patterson

Round 7