2018 NFL Draft: Washington Redskins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Redskins had high hopes coming into 2017 after back-to-back winning seasons, but an offense that has dealt with constant injuries and a defense that is last in the NFL in points have combined to end Washington's season much earlier than expected. Now they head into the offseason needing to figure out what to do at quarterback for yet another offseason. If they don't tag Kirk Cousins for a third straight year, it'll obviously have a domino effect on the rest of their offseason planning. Let's dive into it.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Washington



Round 2: Washington



Round 3: Washington

Round 4: Washington

Round 5: Washington

Round 6: Washington

Round 7: Washington, L.A. Rams

The Redskins have all their picks in 2018, plus an extra seventh after trading Derek Carrier to the Rams. After emptying the coffers to land RG3 back in 2012, Washington has replenished their franchise by picking 10 times in two of the last three drafts.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback(?)



Wide receiver

Interior offensive linemen

Inside linebacker



Safety

The Redskins figure to tag Kirk Cousins again, but if they decide the massive commitment on the 2018 cap isn't worth it, they'll have to find a franchise quarterback somewhere. The simple solution is to work out a long-term deal with the guy you have, but offseason after offseason that hasn't happened yet.

Josh Doctson has flashed at receiver, but there's still a need to find a legit No. 1 threat at the position after losing DeSeah Jackson and Pierre Garcon last offseason and not finding a way to replace them this year. Three spots on the offensive line are locked in, but center and one guard spot still need attention.

On defense, the team could certainly use some depth on the line, but the key spot to address is at inside linebacker, where Zach Brown is set to reach free agency for a second straight year. And while their options at safety are adequate, if a stud option presents itself at the top of the draft, the Redskins should pounce.

Prospects to watch

Nick Stevens, QB, Colorado State

Stevens might be the most underrated quarterback prospect right now. He's 6-foot-3, has an NFL arm and completed over 63 percent of his passes with 46 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions in his final two years for the Rams. He'll enter the league hailing from a traditional, "pro-style" system.

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Stevens' top target is the best NFL prospect on Colorado State's roster. While not an overly flashy player, Gallup simply produces on a consistent basis. He had 76 catches for 1,272 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2016 and had 94 receptions for 1,350 yards with four receiving scores this season. At 6-foot-1 with deceptive wiggle in the open field, he's a dark horse to be a No. 1 wideout at the NFL ranks.

Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

Smith's been a road-grading offensive guard in Auburn's run-heavy system for years, and he's enjoyed a fine last season with the Tigers. He's a taller interior lineman but makes a concerted effort to stay low to help in the leverage battle.

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Evans is your prototypical 3-4 inside linebacker. Bulky, ultra-physical with a thumping playing style. He'd be a logical fit in the Redskins' front where defensive linemen can keep him relatively free of offensive linemen getting to the second level.

DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

Elliott is a long, well-built safety prospect with impressive man-to-man coverage ability when asked to morph into a quasi-cornerback. While he played plenty of free safety at Texas, he certainly made a mark when asked to align as a linebacker in sub-packages.