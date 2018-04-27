2018 NFL Draft: Watch, stream CBS Sports HQ live coverage for free

It's here.

As hundreds of prospects make names for themselves as the newest class of NFL rookies, a first-time draft host -- Arlington, Texas -- will also be making history.

There's good news for you, too, because you can watch that history unfold in real time -- for free -- thanks to three days of coverage scheduled on CBS Sports HQ.

If you haven't figured out just how you'll be watching this week's anticipated event (and, inevitably, finding out just which of the 2018 quarterback prospects the Cleveland Browns will make the No. 1 pick), you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about CBS Sports HQ's coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft:

What to watch

CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports network powered by CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, will be live from the draft starting on Thursday, April 26, for three days of draft coverage. All sports will be part of HQ coverage as usual, but from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Sunday morning, there will be exclusive breakdowns of all things NFL from the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium.

Nick Kostos will host draft coverage Thursday-Saturday with Danny Kanell and Bryant McFadden providing analysis in studio along with Brady Quinn's analysis live from Cleveland on Thursday and in studio Friday and Saturday. Pete Prisco and draft writer Chris Trapasso will be live from AT&T Stadium Thursday-Saturday and a team of analysts including NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Jamey Eisenberg, Will Brinson, John Breech and Barton Simmons will provide insight from various locations during all three days. HQ's draft coverage will kick off with a preview show with at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of CBS Sports HQ's coverage (all times Eastern):

Thursday, April 26

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (7-8 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Round 1 (8-11 p.m.)

News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

Friday, April 27

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (6-7 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 (7-11 p.m.)

News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

Saturday, April 28

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (11 a.m.-12 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 4-7 (12-6 p.m.)

News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

How to watch

CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app. If you sign up for the CBS Sports app, we'll even alert you to segments about your favorite teams.

HQ will also be streaming live on Twitter and Facebook for the draft.

Launched in February, HQ is our 24-hour streaming sports news network offering news, highlights and analysis, easily accessible for free on connected devices. The new digital network allows sports fans to watch full-day live, anchored coverage featuring game breakdowns and the day's top sports storylines.

Other ways to watch

