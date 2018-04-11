2018 NFL Draft: Who's like Richie Incognito, Zach Ertz and other OL and TE comparisons

The 2018 NFL Draft is loaded with quality interior offensive linemen, many of whom have favorable NFL comparisons like Richie Incognito, Zack Martin and Jason Kelce.

It's important to remember NFL comparisons for draftees don't intend to guarantee a prospect will have the exact same career as his professional counterpart. In this series, I'll go through the top prospects at every position and give NFL comparisons -- some current players, some former. These comparisons are not based on size. They're almost solely stylistic.

(Prospects are listed in the order they appear in my draft rankings.)

NFL comparison: David DeCastro

Although DeCastro wasn't selected until No. 24 overall by the Steelers in the 2012 draft, he entered the NFL widely considered the best, nastiest guard prospect in some time. The former Stanford star has become one of the best interior offensive linemen in football. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2015 and 2017. He wins with plus mobility, ideal hand placement and a gargantuan amount of power at the point of attack. That precisely describes Nelson's game.

NFL comparsion: Zack Martin

Does this sound like anybody? Played left tackle in college but short and lacking the length to play there in the pros. Good movement skills and deceptive power to mirror and stymie pass-rushers. Road-grader in the run-game who blocks everything in front him in a controlled manner. That's Zack Martin ... and Isaiah Wynn. Like the former, the latter is bound for a guard spot in the NFL and should flourish there immediately.

NFL comparison: Richie Incognito

Hernandez is a wide, ultra-strong guard with, relative to his size, nimble feet. He plays with a low base that helps him drive defenders backward in the run game and creates a sturdy anchor in pass-protection. Hernandez is a clone of Incognito, who said Tuesday that he plans to retire.

NFL comparison: Daryl Williams

Brown and Williams were classic Oklahoma offensive linemen who simply overpowered their competition at the collegiate level due to sheer mass, long arms, and Herculean strength. Neither player was the most consistent with hand placement in pass-protection, at times solely relying on their strength to win at the point of attack. Last year in Carolina, Williams emerged as one of the most dominant right tackles in football. Brown can be that type of power strong-side blocker in the NFL too.

NFL comparison: Nate Solder

Like Solder, Miller is a super-tall, highly athletic left tackle prospect with the arrow pointing up regarding his mean streak in the run game and some room to grow in pass-protection. Miller's explosiveness help him beat linebackers to the spot on combination blocks or when he's simply asked to get to the second level in the run game. Also, his athleticism helps him recover him at times when he's initially beaten by smaller, refined pass-rushers.

NFL comparison: Ryan Ramczyk

Ramczyk flew under the radar in the Saints' outrageously good rookie class in 2017 but was critical on the right side of the Saints' offensive line in his debut season in the NFL. Like Ramcyzk, Williams is a superb athlete for the position and plays with a controlled rage, especially in the run game, as he quickly gets to the second level and frequently drives defensive linemen and linebackers back once he gets ahold of them. Both players are somewhat short-armed to play tackle in the NFL but have the footwork and technique in their punch to stay on the edge.

NFL comparison: Travis Frederick

Frederick was a surprise first-round pick in 2012 and has become the game's most impressive center. He's not a freak athlete but is a bigger, more powerful pivot who wins due to his strength and understanding of how angles and leverage are vital on the interior. Ragnow thrives in the same way. You won't be awed by his movement skills, yet he's mobile enough to deploy perfect combination blocks for the run game and has a tremendous anchor in pass-protection.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

NFL comparison: Taylor Lewan

Tall with good but not elite strength and an occasional hiccup against rushers who can convert speed to power, Lewan and McGlinchey are very comparable prospects. Lewan was probably a touch more physical at the point of attack when he entered the NFL but both are quality run-blockers despite their frames because of their plus athletic talents.

NFL comparison: Morgan Moses

Moses is a large, physically overpowering right tackle who mauls defenders on a consistent basis for the Redskins. Despite the typical strength advantage he has over his opponent, he's not a sloppy, slow-footed edge-protector. The same is true for the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Okorafor. Neither looks like Walter Jones running down the field on a screen but both have a nice blend of immense mass and above-average feet and would be best in a power-based run game.

NFL comparison: Kevin Zeitler

Defensive linemen do not want to get in one-on-one battles with Smith all game, especially when trying to find ball-carriers. Despite being relatively tall for the position, Smith is a power blocker who lowers his pad level and has an awesome leg churn to move defenders down the field. He can get into trouble against shorter, quicker, gap-penetrating defensive tackles, as his lateral movement isn't tremendous. But this is man-to-man destroyer who, like Zeitler, will boost the run game of whichever team drafts him, and he won't be a liability in pass-protection due to his jolting punch.

NFL comparison: Jason Kelce

Kelce has enjoyed a long, incredibly productive career at center because of his elite athleticism. He's been one of the main reasons the Eagles' zone-blocking based run-game as flourished for years. He's almost unbelievably aware of stunts and delayed blitzes, and while not being the strongest people-mover in the run game, he almost always wins the leverage battle because he's a shorter center. Daniels is the most athletic center I've ever scouted, and while a good swim or rip move in one-on-one situations can beat him, he sets the tone on run plays and is quick enough to match up with the burst-reliant interior defensive tackles in the NFL.

NFL comparison: Alex Mack

Mack is one of the best centers in football and succeeds mainly as a run-blocker because of his combination of mobility and power into the second level. In pass-protection, he occasionally loses his grip on defensive tackles who use their hands well, and that's an issue I have with Price's game -- inconsistent recovery skills. The former Ohio State standout also doesn't have the most explosive lateral movement ability. Moving forward on combos and pulls, Price dominates, and he's not typically driven back against bull rushes.

Tight ends

Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

NFL comparison: Zach Ertz

Ertz's blocking has gotten better since he entered the NFL after a career utilized often as an average in-line blocker at Stanford. Like Ertz, Goedert has a good amount of experience blocking defensive ends, but it's not a strength of his. Ertz and Goedert excel down the field where they can tap into their plus athleticism and high-quality ball skills to come down with difficult catches. Both are productive after the catch too.

NFL comparison: Vincent Jackson

Going with a wide receiver for the Gesicki comparison because that's what the former Penn State pass-catcher is -- a big wide receiver. Rarely used in the run-game as a blocker and not someone who can be relied upon in that area at the professional level, Gesicki should be featured in the slot or even on the perimeter, where his amazing athletic gifts and superb ball skills can be on full display. He wins in the same ways Jackson did in his prime.

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

NFL comparison: Julius Thomas

Andrews moves well for being 6-5 and over 250 pounds and proved to be a dangerous target for Baker Mayfield down the seam and on intermediate routes during his career at Oklahoma, although some bad drops did occur. Like Thomas, at times, Andrews can look like an outstanding matchup nightmare who creates after the catch. In other instances, he's a bit lumbering as he gets vertical and once he reels in a pass.

NFL comparison: Charles Clay

A fun, three-down tight end with quality blocking ability, sound wiggle in space and the ability to make the occasional highlight reel grab, Thomas and Clay are very similar. Clay is a little smaller and more elusive, while Thomas has more power in his pads and is a better high-pointer.

NFL comparison: Benjamin Watson

Watson has carved out a very respectable career as the consummate No. 2 tight end who's a consistent complementary option in the pass game. As a former first-round pick, Watson has plus quickness and speed during his prime, and Hurst's movement skills are impressive. Both have natural ball skills and have flashes in which they can stretch the defense.