2018 NFL Mock Draft: John Elway's Broncos take chance on super-talented Josh Allen

Josh Allen couldn't have scripted a better bowl game for his NFL draft stock. After a mostly abysmal final regular season at Wyoming that ended with injury -- a draft-stock plummeting double whammy -- the uber-talented quarterback returned for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and flashed his entire arsenal in a convincing win.

His arm looked to be 100 percent, as the vast majority of his throws were frozen ropes, including one of his three first-quarter touchdowns against Central Michigan.

Based on his entire body of work, to me, Allen is more Jake Locker than Cam Newton, but it seems likely that at least one NFL team has already fallen in love with his potential. Going to Denver, where he can lean on a strong defense early in his career, would be a relatively soft landing spot for Allen.

Below is the current draft order, which, yes, will still change quite a bit, particularly after pick No. 20.

1. Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. The Browns want a quarterback who believes he's the transcendent franchise-changer. If Josh Rosen doesn't want to play in Cleveland, Darnold might be the guy for John Dorsey. Choosing between Rosen and Darnold is splitting hairs.

2. New York Giants

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. In this scenario, the new Giants head coach and GM retain Eli Manning for one more season and fortify the offensive line with arguably the best run-blocking left tackle in the entire draft class.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. The Colts again invest in their offensive line, which is logical with Andrew Luck coming off a serious injury that cost him his entire 2017 campaign. Brown will bring run-blocking and pass-blocking dominance to the next level.

4. Cleveland Browns from Texans

Connor Williams, OT, Texas. Williams has some technical kinks to work out and suffered a knee injury in 2017, but when fully healthy in 2016, he looked like a top 5 lock. He's the eventual Joe Thomas replacement for the Browns at left tackle.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. Tempted to pick Bradley Chubb here, the Bucs instead address their biggest need, which is at cornerback. Fitpzatrick adds a much-needed size element to Tampa Bay's secondary.

6. Denver Broncos

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. John Elway was in attendance for Allen's masterful bowl game, so he saw the rocket arm and mobility up close. With an offseason emphasis on bolstering the offensive line and complementary pieces on defense, the Broncos will try to create an environment conducive to success for the gifted but raw quarterback. Rosen's concussions scare Denver's front office.

7. New York Jets

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Rosen lands in New York after all, it's just with Gang Green, a franchise unafraid to invest in the signal-caller position in the draft. If Josh McCown is re-signed, Rosen won't have to start right away.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Love this pairing, especially given what Jimmy Garoppolo has done a somewhat pedestrian wide receiver group in his starts this season. Sutton is a scary size-speed-athleticism specimen.

9. Chicago Bears

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. The Bears have to get Mitchell Trubisky more weapons, and Ridley provides downfield speed, keen route-running, and body control near the sidelines.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Another pairing I really like, especially with a new era likely to begin in 2018 for the Bengals. Mayfield is a dynamic quarterback who grew as a pocket passer this season.

11. Oakland Raiders

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State. Watch out for Khalil Mack and Chubb flying off both edges for the Raiders for the next decade. Oakland's had its fair share of problems creating turnovers, and many of those come when a quarterback is pressured.

12. Miami Dolphins

Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame. Miami is ecstatic to land the top guard prospect in this class in Nelson, a road-grading run-blocker and pass-protector who routinely grows roots. Also, he isn't easily beaten by counter moves.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan. This MAC offensive lineman could've played anywhere in the country (essentially) but instead stayed close to home and flourished for the Broncos. He has everything you'd want in a left-tackle prospect.

14. Washington Redskins

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. This is a selection that is literally turned in within seconds of Washington going on the clock. Yes, the Redskins like Samaje Perine but Barkley is a different animal. The two runners will formulate a fun backfield duo in the nation's capital.

15. Green Bay Packers

Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State. With Jordy Nelson potentially on his way out of Green Bay this offseason, the Packers pick a similar, contested-catch wideout in Ateman, a 6-4, 220-pound power forward on the outside.

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James, S, Florida State. A little later than many expect James to be drafted, yet a down year for Florida State leads to his drop. James is a multi-faceted defensive back who can play strong safety, range from a deep safety spot, and he might be best as a hybrid linebacker.

17. Buffalo Bills

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. Buffalo needs to upgrade its defensive line, and Hurst, a redshirt senior with penetrating skills at defensive tackle, is precisely the building block Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane will love on the interior.

18. Detroit Lions

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. The Lions get a true, three-down feature back in Guice, who to some, is more talented than Barkley. I think it's very close. He will break Detroit's 100-yard rusher drought as a rookie.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. At some point in the draft, the Cowboys will add speed at wideout, but here they get back to their foundation with a big, athletic offensive lineman. Miller is a tall, pass-blocking tackle who demonstrates plenty of aggressiveness at the second level as a run-blocker.

20. Seattle Seahawks

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. With the future of Richard Sherman somewhat unclear, the Seahawks will try to reconstruct the Legion of Boom piece by piece. Jackson can play man-to-man as well as any cornerback in this class, but Seattle picks him because of his twitchiness, length, and immaculate ball skills.

21. Tennessee Titans

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma. Unchanged from a week ago, simply due to what seems like an ideal match. Okoronkwo can be a multi-role defender in Dick LeBeau's multi-front defense in Tennessee.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford. David Shaw has ties to the Ravens organization and will rave to GM Ozzie Newsome about Love's toughness and overall ability. He'll fit right in the ultra-physical AFC North.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Vita Vea, DT, Washington. The Falcons need more bulk on their defensive interior, so Vea is the relatively easy pick here. At 6-5 and around 340 pounds with plus hand usage and tremendous strength, he's a player who'll draw attention on the inside.

24. New Orleans Saints

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. Dream come true for an already burgeoning Saints defense. Smith is the finest off-ball linebacker prospect in this class with outstanding sideline-to-sideline speed and lightning quick play-recognition skills.

25. Buffalo Bills from Chiefs

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. The Bills are likely to move up to pick a quarterback, but without trades in this mock, they go with a dangerous deep threat to give the offense a true home-run hitter at the receiver spot. He and Kelvin Benjamin would complement each other well.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaiah Wynn, OT/OG, Georgia. Wynn has been a devastating run-blocker for the Bulldogs en route to the team's trip to the college football playoff this season. He lacks NFL size to play left tackle and could make a Kelechi Osemele type transition to the guard spot in the pros.

27. Los Angeles Rams

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. The Rams roster suddenly looks like one of the most complete in the league, but it could use some reinforcement in the secondary heading into 2018. Alexander is a cornerback who sticks to receivers due to quickness and speed.

28. Carolina Panthers

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State. Carolina must give Cam Newton more reliable wideouts, and Gallup is exactly that. He's not super flashy, just productive. He's a chain-mover with top-notch ball skills.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State. Kelly is a surprise here, but the Steelers love his size at 6-2, 200-pounds and his time spent at safety, when he honed his ability to make plays on the ball. In 2017 with the Aztecs, Kelly had three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. The Vikings are another team without many holes, so they go with a high upside linebacker in Edmunds, who runs extremely well for a 6-4, 250-pound second-level defender.

31. New England Patriots

Quin Blanding, S, Virginia. Devin McCourty has been a mainstay in the Patriots secondary for years, but will be 31 before the start of the 2018 season. Blanding has high-caliber athletic gifts and a nose for the football as a run-stuffer.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Ronald Jones, RB, USC. The Eagles get Carson Wentz another exquisite piece on offense in Jones, a back capable of battling for yardage between the tackles and speeding around the corner for a 60-yard touchdown.