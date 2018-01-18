2018 Senior Bowl: Defensive prospects who can enter first-round talk if they impress

Every year, a few surprising names pop up at the end of the first round of the NFL Draft. In 2017, that player was T.J. Watt. In 2016, Stanford guard Joshua Garnett and Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Vernon Butler rose to Round 1. In 2015, UConn safety Byron Jones and Arizona State defensive back Damarious Randall enjoyed ascensions to Day 1.

Most of those prospects are "late risers," guys who nearly ace the predraft process and experience draft-stock boosts in the final months before the draft.

The Senior Bowl is one of the first occasions in which prospects can see their stocks fluctuate before April's draft.

Let's examine which defensive prospects could start their rise -- potentially into the first round -- in Mobile, Alabama next week.

Blanding could've essentially played anywhere across the country but decided to stay home and attend Virginia. All he did for the Cavaliers was accumulate 492 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 16 pass breakups in four years. At taller than 6-foot and upwards of 205 pounds, Blanding has NFL safety size and is a blur on the field. He attacks downhill with sideline-to-sideline range, and though he's best as a close-to-the-line tackler, he has the athleticism and length to become a quality center fielder.

Davenport may already be considered a first-round prospect -- his tape is that outrageous. The Roadrunners pass-rusher can win in a variety of ways, which, in simplest terms, is why he's likely to be selected within the first 32 picks. His length, athleticism, bend, and pass-rushing moves make him a nightmare for opposing offensive tackles. The Senior Bowl will be a huge barometer for his ability to thrive on the outside.

Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Phillips is ready to succeed as a run defender in the NFL right now. His heavy anchor, block-shedding ability and awareness in the middle might be outmatched in this entire class. What he'll need to showcase in Mobile is the requisite quickness to win as a pass-rusher and if he can translate some of his hand use against the run to get after the quarterback.

As is normally the case with players of his size at his position, Nwosu will probably be tested as a traditional off-ball linebacker for some practice reps at the Senior Bowl. The USC star's time spent there won't be that important, because he won't play there often in the NFL. When he gets his opportunities as a stand-up edge-rusher, that's when he'll have to make an impact. Nwosu is a master of using his hands to keep larger offensive tackles off his frame. He's also proficient at using his smaller size to his advantage when bending around the edge. Look for batted passes too. Nwosu knocked down 13 throws last season.

Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia

Because he's not the sleek, speedy linebacker growing in popularity in the today's NFL, Kiser may be widely considered someone not worthy of a first-round pick. But for the teams based in a 3-4 scheme that mainly keeps two linebackers as thumpers between the tackles, Kiser could be a hot commodity. He doesn't need to make an array of tackles on plays when he runs toward the sideline. He just needs to ace his assignments on inside runs.

O'Daniel's a #DraftCrush of mine, as his versatility was apparent in essentially every Clemson game I watched this season. He covered running backs and tight ends well, beat blocks on receiver screens, and was quick to the football on run plays. In Mobile, he'll likely line up in a variety of different locations, which is what he did with the Tigers. If he continues to display his multi-dimensional game, he could start to gradually rise up boards.

Playing next to Bradley Chubb likely helped Hill at NC State, but the tall and wide defensive tackle was hard to miss on the interior of the Wolfpack defensive front. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Hill has top-flight size and while he's not an outstanding pass-rusher, he's sturdy against the run because of his strength and heavy hands. Somewhat of a long shot to land in the first round, if Hill has a steady week at the Senior Bowl, like he did during his time in Raleigh, he could garner Round 1 attention.

After a 16.5-sack, 22-tackle-for-loss 2016, Landry was primed for a huge 2017 and considered by many to be a first-round lock. This past season, the outside rusher was limited to five sacks in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. He was blanked by Mike McGlinchey of Notre Dame and didn't display a large repertoire of hand usage to dispatch offensive tackles. Landry needs to demonstrate he's fully healed and can be a elite speed-rushing prospect.

A former safety, Kelly smoothly transitioned to the cornerback spot in 2017 and flourished. At around 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds, the San Diego State standout shuts down wideouts with his length on the outside. At the Senior Bowl, he not only has to dominate with his frame, but Kelly could see a big stock boost if he displays the quickness needed to stick with smaller receivers in one-on-one drills and when he's on an island in the game.