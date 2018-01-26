2018 Senior Bowl: How to watch and stream, game history, notable NFL alumni

College football's annual all-star game and NFL Draft showcase is upon us after a week of practices in Mobile, Alabama, as the stage is set for scouts to pore over the nation's top college-completed players at the Senior Bowl.

Hosted at Mobile's Land-Peebles Stadium since 1951, the second year of its existence, the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl will play host to a Heisman Trophy winner for the first time in eight years thanks to the participation of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Plenty of others, however, have also garnered lots of looks, from defensive standout Marcus Davenport to apparent Jimmy Garoppolo clone Kyle Laulette.

We're now just hours away from Vance Joseph having the time of his life coaching against Bill O'Brien in the yearly exhibition, so make sure you've read up on everything you need to know:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27



Saturday, Jan. 27 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

2:30 p.m. Eastern Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Senior Bowl game history

The annual game, which serves as the final contest of this year's college football bowl season, began in 1950.

The South has topped the North in seven of the last 10 matchups. Here's a look at the scores and MVPs from those games:

2017: South wins 16-15 (MVP: QB Davis Webb)

2016: South wins 27-16 (MVP: QB Dak Prescott)

2015: North wins 34-13 (MVP: RB Ameer Abdullah)

2014: South wins 20-10 (MVP: DE Dee Ford)

2013: South wins 21-16 (MVP: QB EJ Manuel)

2012: North wins 23-13 (MVP: RB Isaiah Pead)

2011: South wins 24-10 (MVP: QB Christian Ponder)

2010: North wins 31-13 (MVP: DE Brandon Graham)

2009: South wins 35-18 (MVP: QB Pat White)

2008: South wins 17-16 (MVP: RB Matt Forte)

Who are some notable 2017 alumni?

As you can see just from the MVPs of the last 10 Senior Bowls, the game is often chock-full of future NFL draft picks or undrafted free agents, offering a glimpse at some of the best upperclassmen of the year. For reference, here's a handful of the top 2017 rookies to come from the Senior Bowl: