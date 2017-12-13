2018 Senior Bowl invite tracker: OSU's Mason Rudolph heading to Mobile
Rudolph will be put under the microscope in Mobile by clubs looking for a quarterback early in the draft
Mason Rudolph has accepted an invite to the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl, instantly becoming the headliner at the signal-caller spot for the exhibition game in a little over a month.
The Oklahoma State star sat atop my rankings most of the 2017 season until a late-season lull sank him to No. 2 among quarterbacks and just out of the top 10 overall.
His combination of size (6-foot-4), pocket presence, comfort reading through progressions, good downfield accuracy, timing on anticipation throws, and consistent, high-level production led to me holding Rudolph in such high regard.
However, it seems as though the consensus on the redshirt senior is not as favorable, as many have him clearly outside the top three quarterback prospects -- Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield -- and likely to be pick in Round 2.
Clearly, Rudolph's week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl will impact on how he's viewed in NFL circles. Without his fellow classmates at the quarterback spot participating, he'll have a prime opportunity to improve his draft stock.
As always, the Senior Bowl will take place at Laad-Peebles stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game is on January 28 at 12:30 pm EST.
The week of practice before the game is when a large portion of the NFL scouting community -- both team employees and media members -- ascend on Mobile to do most of their evaluation.
Only a small fraction of the media contingent stays for the game, as it'll air on NFL Network.
Here's a list of those who've accepted invitations, by position:
Quarterback
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Mike White, Western Kentucky
Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
Running Back
Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
Wide Receiver
Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
Michael Gallup, Colorado State
James Washington, Oklahoma State
Tight End
Adam Breneman, UMass
Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan
Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Chris Herndon, Miami (FL.)
Ian Thomas, Indiana
Offensive Tackle
Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
Cole Madison, Washington State
Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T
Timon Parris, Stony Brook
Offensive Guard
Sean Welsh, Iowa
Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
Center
Fullback
Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State
Defensive End
Andrew Brown, Virginia
Defensive Tackle
B.J. Hill, NC State
Justin Jones, NC State
Outside Linebacker
Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
Inside Linebacker
Micah Kiser, Virginia
Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
Mike McCray, Michigan
Cornerback
Christian Campbell, Penn State
Danny Johnson, Southern
Kamrin Moore, Boston College
Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
Taron Johnson, Weber State
Darius Phillips, Western Michigan
M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
D'Montre Wade, Murray State
Safety
Quin Blanding, Virginia
Tray Matthews, Auburn
Punter
Johnny Townsend, Florida
Kicker
Daniel Carlson, Auburn
