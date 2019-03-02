2019 NFL combine: D.K. Metcalf runs 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds as Twitter reacts in awe
The Ole Miss standout stole the spotlight at the NFL combine with an insane performance
D.K. Metcalf could've entered the 2019 NFL Draft with just his 6-foot-3, 228-pound frame and reported 1.6-percent body fat and been a consensus first-round pick -- the likely No. 1 wide receiver prospect in his class.
But then he went and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds.
After tying for first among WRs in the bench press with 27 reps, the Ole Miss star stole the spotlight at the NFL combine once again on Saturday with his blazing speed, which was timed unofficially but should scare NFL cornerbacks regardless:
Metcalf's freak-of-nature showcase didn't just wow scouts in attendance. He drew everything from favorable Julio Jones comparisons to praise from Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's current poster boy for elite athleticism.
Our mock drafters have put Metcalf as high as No. 10 and as low as out of the first round completely. After his impressive performance in Indianapolis, expect for him to start climbing those boards.
