2019 NFL combine: Joejuan Williams, Deandre Baker winners as DBs weigh in and get measured
It was a big day on the scales for the disruptive Vanderbilt cornerback
INDIANAPOLIS -- Cornerbacks and safeties hit the weigh-in room at the 2019 NFL combine on Saturday morning, and there were some surprises.
Greedy Williams measured in with much less length than expected, while Georgia's Deandre Baker was longer than many thought he'd be, and Vanderbilt's Joejuan Williams displayed incredible length.
Here are our takeaways about what the defensive back weigh in means.
Notable CB measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Deandre Baker
|5'11"
|193
|32"
|77 1/8"
|Greedy Williams
|6'1-7/8"
|185
|31 4/8"
|74 4/8"
|Amani Oruwariye
|6'1-5/8"
|205
|31 5/8"
|75 2/8"
|Julian Love
|5'10 6/8"
|195
|33 7/8"
|75 3/8"
|Byron Murphy
|5'10-6/8"
|190
|30 1/8"
|71 7/8"
|Trayvon Mullen
|6'1-4/8"
|199
|31"
|75 5/8"
|Lonnie Johnson
|6'1-7/8"
|213
|32 5/8"
|77 4/8"
|Justin Layne
|6'1-6/8"
|192
|33"
|80 1/8"
|Kendall Sheffield
|5'11-3/8"
|193
|31 4/8"
|75 5/8"
|Rock Ya-Sin
|5'11-6/8"
|192
|32"
|77 3/8"
|Joejuan Williams
|6'3-5/8"
|211
|32 4/8"
|78"
|Iman Lewis-Marshall
|6'0-5/8"
|207
|30 3/8"
|73 4/8"
CB winners
Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt. Williams was a suffocating outside corner for the Commodores with 13 pass breakups and four interceptions in 2018. And his length was certainly on display in Indianapolis. Being just under 6-foot-4 with arms above the 32-inch threshold is outstanding.
Deandre Baker, Georgia. No one expected Baker to be tall or incredibly long. To hit 5-foot-11 and the 32-inch arm mark represented a massive win for him. The size concerns should be gone.
Justin Layne, Michigan State. Check that wingspan. Over 80 inches for a cornerback nearly 6-foot-2. Layne knows how to get his hands on the ball too. He had 15 pass breakups in 2018.
Byron Murphy, Washington. To me, Murphy is the springiest cornerback in the class, but he looks extremely small on the field. The short arms aren't shocking or a huge deal for Murphy who can match up amazingly in the slot. The 190-pound weigh-in was huge.
CB losers
Greedy Williams, LSU. Many people expected Williams to be one of the longest corners in the class. He wasn't. Arms under 32 inches and a sub 75-inch wingspan. Not great.
Notable safety measurements
|PLAYER
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT (LBS)
|ARM LENGTH
|WINGSPAN
|Deionte Thompson
|6'1"
|195
|32 1/8"
|76 6/8"
|Nasir Adderely
|5'11-6/8"
|206
|31
|74 6/8"
|Taylor Rapp
|5'11-6/8"
|208
|30 6/8"
|72 7/8"
|Johnathan Abram
|5'11-3/8"
|205
|31 3/8"
|73 5/8"
|Mike Edwards
|5'10-4/8"
|205
|30 7/8"
|74 3/8"
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|5'10-7/8"
|210
|30 7/8"
|74"
|Amani Hooker
|5'11-3/8"
|210
|30 1/8"
|72 3/8"
|Juan Thornhill
|6-0-2/8"
|205
|31 1/8"
|74 6/8"
Safety winners
Taylor Rapp, Washington. Heading into the combine, it was widely believed Rapp would measure in as one of the shortest, most stocky safeties in the class. His figures actually stack up very closely to the super-hyped Nasir Adderely out of Delaware, and there have been no size concerns floating around about him.
Deionte Thompson, Alabama. Thompson looks like he has long arms on field. We now know he does. Eclipsing the 75-inch threshold for his wingspan was big, especially compared to some of the other top safety prospects.
Safety losers
Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State. It wasn't a brutal weigh-in for the Bulldogs star. But a wingspan under 74 inches wasn't good relative to Thompson, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Juan Thornhill.
