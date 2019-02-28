2019 NFL combine: Josh Jacobs, Jawaan Taylor among winners as RBs, OLs weigh in and get measured

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running backs weighed in on Wednesday, and while there is no Saquon Barkley in this class, there's plenty of quality depth, starting with Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. Offensive linemen were also weighed and measured, including Jacobs' college teammate Jonah Williams, who could be the first offensive linemen drafted.

And while there is no substitute for game tape, the combine will impact a player's draft status. Below we'll take a look at the winners and losers from the running back and offensive linemen measurements.

Notable running back measurements

RB Winners

Joshua Jacobs, Alabama. The best running back in this draft class, Jacobs measured 5-feet-10. There were some concerns that he might be shorter than that, which might only slightly impact where teams view him. His style has drawn comparisons to Alvin Kamara and unlike most Alabama running backs he has very little mileage after splitting carries with Damien Harris in 2018. Harris is a first-round talent and could end up being the only running back to go among the first 32 picks.

Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic. At 5-7 and change, Singletary is who we already knew he was. NFL teams know he's short but but at 203 he's sturdy, and around his playing weight in college where he was one of the most elusive backs in 2018. Questions remain about his ability to catch the ball but there's no disputing his short-area quickness.

David Montgomery, Iowa State. One of our favorite players in this class, Montgomery is similar in size and stature to Joshua Jacobs. The real test will come when later in the week when Montgomery runs the 40. If he times well, he's a second-round pick, without question. If not, he could slip.

Ryquell Armstead, Temple. An inch taller than Jacobs and Montgomery, Armstead wants to prove to NFL teams that not only can he "run angry," he can also hit home runs. Like Montgomery, Armstead will improve his draft stock with a solid 40 time.

RB Losers

Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma. This has nothing to do with the Wednesday weigh-in and everything to do with Anderson recovering from an ACL injury that limited him to just two games last season. He won't do any on-field drills at the combine, and the hope is that he can work out at his personal pro day in April. Once considered a Day 2 pick, Anderson will need to prove to NFL teams that he's healthy.

Bryce Love, Stanford. Like Anderson, this isn't about how tall he is or how much he weighs. Love entered the 2018 season as one of college football's best running backs. He ended it with a torn ACL in Stanford's final regular-season game and he'll be limited this week but will be able to meet with teams. A year ago, there was some first-round buzz about Love, who will be some five months out from ACL surgery when the 2019 NFL Draft takes place.

Notable offensive line measurements

OL winners

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Taylor was dominant last season for the Gators and his physical measurements checks all the boxes. He could be the first offensive linemen off the board when it's all said and done.

Dalton Risner, OT/OG, Kansas St. Some NFL teams like Risner better as an interior lineman but he was a very good right tackle in college and has the length to stay there at the next level. He's a Day 2 pick who has the versatility to play four positions on Sundays.

Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama St. Howard is a small-school standout who opened eyes at the Senior Bowl last month and is built like an NFL offensive tackle. Another good showing at the combine will only solidify his draft stock.

Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma. Ford began his college career at right guard, kicked out to right tackle and he was a mauler this season for the Sooners. Some like him outside while others see him moving back inside; either way, Ford is a first-round talent who has a chance to be one of the top three linemen drafted.

Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State. Bradbury may only have 31-inch arms but that's less of a concern at center where he was among the nation's best interior linemen in 2018. There is talk that he could work his way into Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Expect him to test well at the combine and draw more interest in the coming weeks.

OL losers

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Now we know: Williams' arms are a shade under 34 inches, the magic cutoff for what some NFL teams require of their left tackles. Meanwhile, Williams was dominant last season though his arms and his weight (302 pounds) will only ramp up the predraft chatter that his future is as an interior linemen.

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Little is another player who checks all the boxes on the measurables but he'll need to prove to teams this week that he can play with more consistency, which is something he struggled with a season ago.

Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington. At 6-7, McGary is a giant but his arms measured a shade under 33 inches. Like Little, he also struggled with consistency in '18, and that, coupled with his height and arm length, may push him down many teams' draft board.