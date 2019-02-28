2019 NFL Combine: Kyler Murray surprises with height, weight and hand size, reportedly won't throw
The Oklahoma quarterback surprised many with his weigh in at the combine
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray took to the scales at the 2019 NFL Combine for the most-hyped weigh-in at the quarterback position in a very long time.
He measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 207 pounds with 9 1/2 hands.
I can't stress enough how massive of a win this was for Murray, as many expected him to measure in at -- or even under -- 5-9, and while there was buzz recently about him weighing over 200 pounds, to be seven pounds above that figure sends a message that he can sustain that weight at the NFL level.
Just as importantly to some -- including myself -- Murray's hand size is well above the threshold of nine inches and was another huge victory. Given his smaller stature, no one would've been surprised if the Oklahoma superstar had hands well under nine inches, and while obviously not the reason a quarterback succeeds or fails at the NFL level, not many pros with hands below nine inches have gone on to have long, productive NFL careers.
For perspective on Murray's weigh in, here are his figures next to Russell Wilson's from 2012:
Height
Weight
Hand Size
Kyler Murray
5'10 1/8"
207
9 1/2"
Russell Wilson
5'10 5/8"
204
10 1/4"
This is such a significant, across-the-board win for Murray that he probably should be considered the new front-runner to be the No. 1 overall selection in the draft.
Remember, in his lone year as Oklahoma's starter, in an Air Raid system nearly identical to the one Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is installing, Murray had a higher passing efficiency than Baker Mayfield managed in 2017.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim saying yesterday "Josh Rosen is our quarterback for now," stirred speculation about Arizona possibly taking Murray with the top pick.
With his impressive showing -- relative to expectations -- at his weigh in, Murray has added a copious amount of fuel to the fire.
While his measurements are great news, scouts reportedly won't get to see Murray throw at the combine. Murray reportedly told "several teams" that he does not plan to throw at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the scouts and personnel people who were reportedly informed of the quarterback's decision added the caveat that the Oklahoma product could change his mind after seeing his competitors throw. As of right now, however, the plan is for Murray "not to do much."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects who should ace combine drills
These prospects should star in the events at the combine this upcoming week
-
Mock: Haskins to Jags, Murray to Bengals
Plus two more QBs go in the teens, the Raiders grab two Michigan defenders and more in our...
-
Combine: RB, OL winners at weigh-ins
One Alabama player came in taller than expected while another's arm length could affect where...
-
Draft Top 32: Bosa No. 1, Haskins top QB
Pete Prisco has watched the tape and has his initial top 32 ranking heading into the NFL c...
-
Mock: Seven trades, Raiders land Murray
Plus the Colts and Patriots move up for receivers, the Seahawks trade back twice to boost war...
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft:
Three quarterbacks are taken in the first round with Murray being the third to go behind Haskins...