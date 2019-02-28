2019 NFL Combine: Kyler Murray surprises with height, weight and hand size, reportedly won't throw

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray took to the scales at the 2019 NFL Combine for the most-hyped weigh-in at the quarterback position in a very long time.

He measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 207 pounds with 9 1/2 hands.

I can't stress enough how massive of a win this was for Murray, as many expected him to measure in at -- or even under -- 5-9, and while there was buzz recently about him weighing over 200 pounds, to be seven pounds above that figure sends a message that he can sustain that weight at the NFL level.

Just as importantly to some -- including myself -- Murray's hand size is well above the threshold of nine inches and was another huge victory. Given his smaller stature, no one would've been surprised if the Oklahoma superstar had hands well under nine inches, and while obviously not the reason a quarterback succeeds or fails at the NFL level, not many pros with hands below nine inches have gone on to have long, productive NFL careers.

For perspective on Murray's weigh in, here are his figures next to Russell Wilson's from 2012:

Height Weight Hand Size Kyler Murray 5'10 1/8" 207 9 1/2" Russell Wilson 5'10 5/8" 204 10 1/4"

This is such a significant, across-the-board win for Murray that he probably should be considered the new front-runner to be the No. 1 overall selection in the draft.

Remember, in his lone year as Oklahoma's starter, in an Air Raid system nearly identical to the one Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is installing, Murray had a higher passing efficiency than Baker Mayfield managed in 2017.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim saying yesterday "Josh Rosen is our quarterback for now," stirred speculation about Arizona possibly taking Murray with the top pick.

With his impressive showing -- relative to expectations -- at his weigh in, Murray has added a copious amount of fuel to the fire.

While his measurements are great news, scouts reportedly won't get to see Murray throw at the combine. Murray reportedly told "several teams" that he does not plan to throw at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the scouts and personnel people who were reportedly informed of the quarterback's decision added the caveat that the Oklahoma product could change his mind after seeing his competitors throw. As of right now, however, the plan is for Murray "not to do much."