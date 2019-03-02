2019 NFL combine results: D.K Metcalf steals the show, Drew Lock and Noah Fant shine at workouts

The second day of combine workouts is in the books, with quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends running their 40s and giving NFL personnel departments plenty of tape to pour over before we get to the NFL Draft in April.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones were the headliners at the quarterback workouts. The quarterback with the most buzz, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, decided not to throw after weighing in above 200 pounds on Thursday.

No receivers were able to run in the 4.2s for their 40s, but Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf put up a ridiculous 4.33 time. At his size, the performance had everyone watching abuzz. His time was beaten only by Ohio State's Parris Campbell and UMass's Andy Isabella. More on all three receivers below.

Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso broke down what each drill is meant to measure, along with players who could leap off the screen in each. While you're following the action in Indianapolis, you can also track our latest mock drafts and prospect rankings.

Quarterback takeaways

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins showcased some impressive arm strength, and while his accuracy was a bit off on the first, shorter drills to his left, he really came on as the day rolled along, throwing some excellent deep balls. He put up the slowest 40-time in his group, but that's fine; he's a pure pocket passer. Haskins did what he needed to do and remains in the mix to be the first QB selected.

Missouri's Drew Lock might have had the best day at his position, looking effortless on his passes which were largely on the money. His deep passes might not have been as impressive as those of Haskins, but he went toe-to-toe everywhere else. Good showing for someone who has dealt with questions about accuracy, and don't overlook his 4.69-second 40-yard dash.

Duke's Daniel Jones was the most uneven of the big names on Saturday, sailing several of his passes high or behind his receiver. He did look better late in his workout, especially throwing the deep ball on the corner route, but he certainly looked on a different tier than Haskins and Lock.

Buffalo's Tyree Jackson is an athletic marvel, measuring 6-foot-7 and 249 pounds with big 10 1/4-inch hands, and he started the day with an impressive 4.59-second 40. But he struggled with his consistency throwing the ball, at one point earning a talking-to from NFL Network's Steve Smith for throwing too hard in the receiving drills. But he gets an A-plus for attitude, making all his throws with a smile on his face.

Wide receiver takeaways

Ole Miss's D.K. Metcalf was the talk of the combine on Saturday. After matching N'Keal Harry with a top mark of 27 reps on the bench press the prior day, Metcalf came out and blazed to a 4.33 40-yard dash, which stood as his official time. Reminder: he's 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds. Metcalf also showed well in the receiving drills. He'll be the first receiver off the board, the only question now is how high does he go.

Let's talk about Arizona State's N'Keal Harry. Not known for being a burner, many were expecting him to run in the 4.7s with his 40. But he threw up two runs unofficially in the 4.5s before an official mark of 4.53 beat his unofficial time. Harry then looked strong in the receiving drills. He really helped his case to be a Round 1 pick in Indy.

Compared with some of his compatriots at the position, NC State's Kelvin Harmon ran a relatively slow 40 at 4.60 seconds, but he was never expected to impress there. He looked smooth through all his receiving drills and showed upfield burst while running the gauntlet though. Should be an option for teams that aren't looking for top-end speed.

Ohio State's Parris Campbell tore up the 40 as expected, putting up a 4.31-second time. He was smooth running the deep route and made a nice hands catch there, then also looked smooth running the gauntlet. Would be easy to see a team fall in love with his potential in the right scheme.

UMass's Andy Isabella ran surprisingly slow on the time clocked on the telecast, but when the official numbers came out, it was revealed the timing was due to a laser error. Officially, he tied Campbell with the best 40 of the day. Great result for him, and we should expect to see him on Day 2.

Iowa State's Hakeem Butler impressed by running a 4.48 40-yard dash at 227 pounds, and while he wasn't able to make the catch on his first rep, he settled in and showed well in the gauntlet drill, which will help alleviate some concerns about his hands. He did enough, paired with his insane measurables (10 3/4-inch hands?), that some team could easily fall in love with him in the top 50 or even on Round 1.

Missouri's Emanuel Hall was an absolute beast in athletic testing, posting an 11-foot-9 broad jump that was the second-best mark in combine history for any position behind now-Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones. He then ran 4.39 40-yard dash, another great mark, but he decided not to participate in the receiving drills, meaning he didn't get a chance to assuage those concerns.

Tight end takeaways

Iowa's Noah Fant had a great day, blazing an official 4.50-second 40-yard dash at 249 pounds. He's also a natural catching the football, and though he isn't going to give teams much as a blocker, he should step right in as a receiving weapon in his rookie year.

Iowa's other tight end in this draft, T.J. Hockenson, had a solid day, and while he didn't leap off the screen running a 4.70-second 40, he showed how complete a prospect he is in the blocking drills and gave no reason to move him off the No. 1 spot at the position. He's the kind of guy who looks more impressive in pads than shorts, anyway.

Alabama's Irv Smith, Jr. didn't do himself any favors on weigh-in day, measuring 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds with 31 1/2-inch arms, 9 1/2-inch hands and a 74 7/8-inch wingspan. He posted a quality 4.63 40 that nevertheless didn't sniff Fant's time, then he had an uneven performance in the drills, looking smooth catching the ball at times but stumbling and hitting the ground more than once. He also seemed to tweak his ankle running an in-route, which could have affected his performance in later drills.

Ole Miss's Dawson Knox didn't run a 40 as he continues to recover from sports hernia surgery, but he sure looked impressive in the other drills. He hauled in one low pass on his in route that would have eaten up many other players.

Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger had a great performance in the drills after running a 4.75 40. He displayed his long arms on catching one high pass that seemed to give some of his other position mates trouble. Any team that passes on one of the top TEs in the first round to address other needs should be giving him a look on Day 2.

