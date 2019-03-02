2019 NFL combine results: Live updates of Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones and every QB, WR, TE 40-yard dash
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Saturday
Day 1 of this year's NFL combine workouts is in the books, with the running backs and offensive linemen completing their combine resumes on Friday. Now, we turn to the biggest part of the combine for many fans: the quarterback workouts.
Today, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones will be just a few of the quarterbacks in action looking to impress decision-makers in Indianapolis. The quarterback with the most buzz, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, has decided not to throw after weighing in above 200 pounds on Thursday.
But the QBs aren't the only players in action, as the wide receivers and tight ends will also take the stage to run 40-yard dashes and compete in other drills and athletic testing. Who will run the fastest 40 at receiver? You'll have to tune in to find out, or check out the results as they happen right here.
Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso broke down what each drill is meant to measure, along with players who could leap off the screen in each. While you're following the action, you can also track our latest mock drafts and prospect rankings. Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.
How to watch the combine
Coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and Monday, with Saturday's action starting at 10 a.m. ET.
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)
Live blog
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
