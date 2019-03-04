2019 NFL combine results: Live updates of Greedy Williams, Deandre Baker and all DB workouts, 40 times

We've finally come to the final day of the combine. After the offense took the stage for the first two days, the front-seven defenders wowed on Sunday, with Montez Sweat putting up the best 40 time since 2003 for defensive lineman, Quinnen Williams absolutely blowing the doors off for the interior linemen and Devin White looking like one of the smoothest linebacker prospects to come out in a long time.

Now we wrap up with the defensive backs, where three guys stand above the rest of the fray at cornerback: LSU's Greedy Williams, Georgia's Deandre Baker and Washington's Byron Murphy. There's also a mix of guys looking to establish themselves as the best safety in the class, from the biggest of schools like Alabama's Deionte Thompson to Division II Delaware and Nasir Adderley.

Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso broke down what each drill is meant to measure, along with players who could leap off the screen in each. While you're following the action, you can also track our latest mock drafts and prospect rankings. Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.

How to watch the combine

Coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)

Live blog

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.