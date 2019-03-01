2019 NFL combine results: Live updates of Harris, Holyfield and all RB, OL, ST workouts from Indianapolis

The NFL's annual scouting combine is underway, with offensive prospects all getting measured and weighed in on Wednesday and Thursday. Now it's time for the first group of players to hit the field in Indianapolis, where the running backs, offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players will work out in front of all 32 teams to prove themselves worthy of being drafted in late April.

We'll have live updates of all the results from Indianapolis as they happen, particularly each player's 40-yard dash time. On Friday, the players most under the microscope are at running back. Alabama's Josh Jacobs is the top player at his position, but he's sitting out due to injury. Jacobs was among Ryan Wilson's winners on weigh-in day along with FAU's Devin Singletary and Iowa State's David Montgomery. On the offensive line side, Florida's Jawaan Taylor came up big, while Alabama's Jonah Williams did nothing to stem the concern he might need to move off tackle at the pro level.

Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso broke down what each drill is meant to measure, along with players who could leap off the screen in each. While you're following the action, you can also track our latest mock drafts and prospect rankings.

Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine. If you want a recap of how the day went for the offensive-line prospects, you can skip to the bottom of the page.

How to watch the combine

Coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Sunday and Monday, with Saturday's action starting at 10 a.m. ET.

TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)

Offensive line takeaways

Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who's in the mix to be the first lineman taken, didn't run the 40 but did put some good tape together in the agility drills. In particular, he was tasked with keeping up with a high-energy counterpart in the mirror/dodge drill, but was certainly up for the challenge.

Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams didn't really jump off the page in comparison to some of his counterparts at the position. His 5.10 40-yard dash was a good time for him, but the rest of his numbers were good, not great. Maybe a scouting department sees something they love in his agility drill work, which did look smooth, but this performance will do nothing to quell calls for him to move inside. I'd give him a look at tackle, personally, and see if he can handle it.

Weber State left tackle Iosua Opeta had a great showing at the combine. He threw up 39 reps on the bench press when no one else at the position topped 34, then ran a 4.94 40-yard dash and hit 33 inches on the vertical jump. Great week for the former defensive lineman with three years of experience at left tackle.

Oklahoma's Cody Ford might not have blazed a fast 40-time, but 5.21 is more than respectable for his position. And he certainly looked athletic in the drills, especially when he had to prove he could move to take on edge rushers. Many will probably pencil him at guard, but there are plenty of teams picking in the teens that could use him at right tackle as well.

NC State center Garrett Bradbury did everything he could to improve his stock right out the gate. He ran a blistering 4.92 40-yard dash, then showed his moves on the mirror/dodge drill while also standing out in the rest of the agility testing. Expect him to land somewhere in Round 1, likely even in the top 20.

Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom put together a strong 40-time with his 4.91, then looked polished during the agility drills. Like Bradbury, he also topped 30 inches in the vertical. Lindstrom should be locked into the second round with an outside shot of sneaking into the top 32.

Texas A&M center Erik McCoy is another strong option for teams on the interior. He had an OL-best 4.89 40-yard dash after putting up 29 reps on the bench press and later jumped 31 inches on the vertical. He should be a top-50 pick.