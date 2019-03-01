2019 NFL combine results: Live updates of Josh Jacobs and all RB, OL, ST workouts from Indianapolis

The NFL's annual scouting combine is underway, with offensive prospects all getting measured and weighed in on Wednesday and Thursday. Now it's time for the first group of players to hit the field in Indianapolis, where the running backs, offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players will work out in front of all 32 teams to prove themselves worthy of being drafted in late April.

We'll have live updates of all the results from Indianapolis as they happen, particularly each player's 40-yard dash time. On Friday, the players most under the microscope are at running back, where Alabama's Josh Jacobs is looking to cement his status as the top player at his position. Jacobs was among Ryan Wilson's winners on weigh-in day along with FAU's Devin Singletary and Iowa State's David Montgomery. On the offensive line side, Florida's Jawaan Taylor came up big, while Alabama's Jonah Williams did nothing to stem the concern he might need to move off tackle at the pro level.

Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso broke down what each drill is meant to measure, along with players who could leap off the screen in each. While you're following the action, you can also track our latest mock drafts and prospect rankings. Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.

How to watch the combine

Coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Sunday and Monday, with Saturday's action starting at 10 a.m. ET.

TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)

Live blog

