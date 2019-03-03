2019 NFL combine results: Live updates of Nick Bosa, Josh Allen and all the 40s and drills for EDGE, DL, LB prospects
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Sunday
After two days of sprints, jumps and drills, the offensive prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft are all done trying to impress scouts at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. That means we turn our attention to the other side of the ball, where edge rushers, defensive linemen and linebackers will be front and center on Sunday.
Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa saw his college career end early due to a core muscle injury, and now his decision to focus on getting ready for the draft will have a chance to pay off. But there's a new name vying to be the first edge rusher off the board: Kentucky's Josh Allen, who had 17 sacks in his final season in the SEC.
Earlier this week, our Chris Trapasso broke down what each drill is meant to measure, along with players who could leap off the screen in each. While you're following the action, you can also track our latest mock drafts and prospect rankings. Follow along below as we track everything that's happening in Indianapolis at the NFL combine.
How to watch the combine
Coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and Monday.
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)
Live blog
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
