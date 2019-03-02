2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: D.K. Metcalf highlights five WRs in top 20, Noah Fant makes his case
The hyped draft class of receivers certainly did not disappoint on the field in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS -- Wide receivers in this draft class are really, really fast.
The average 40-yard dash time of all wideouts who ran today in Indianapolis was a blazing 4.49, and Ole Miss' heroically sculpted D.K. Metcalf snagged headlines by running a 4.33.
A whopping 18 pass-catchers ran under 4.50, and seven ran under 4.40. The track is still sizzling.
Let's get to the rankings.
(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
7. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
10. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
Another update without changes in my top 10. Brown did very well for himself running an official 4.49. A lot of people though he'd run closer to 4.60. He also had a very solid 36.5-inch vertical leap. Brown has the best combination of yards-after-the-catch, speed, and ball skills in this receiver class.
11. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
12. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
13. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
14. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
15. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
16. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
17. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
18. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
19. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
20. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
I like Butler more on the field than Metcalf, and both had outstanding days here the combine. Obviously, Metcalf's performance is the headliner, and running 4.33 with a 40.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds is absolutely bananas. Butler's 4.48 at over 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds to go along with a 36-inch vertical was super-impressive too.
21. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
22. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
23. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
24. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
25. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida
26. Devin White, LB, LSU
27. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
28. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
29. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
30. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
No tweaking in this section. That could come tomorrow though when the defensive linemen, edge rushers, and linebackers work out.
31. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
32. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
33. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
34. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
35. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
36. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
37. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
39. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
40. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Fant narrowed the gap on Hockenson with a stellar effort across the board. He was the far and away best athlete among the tight end group. Fant ran 4.50 in the 40, had a 39.5-inch vertical, and was the only tight end to go under 7.00 seconds in the three-cone drill. .
41. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
42. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
43. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State
44. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
45. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
46. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
47. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
48. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
49. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
50. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Another section without any reason to make changes today. As someone not nearly as high on Gary as most, I'm looking forward to watching him perform tomorrow. .
51. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
52. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
53. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
54. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
55. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
56. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
58. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
59. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
60. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
I thought Finley was one of the better, more comfortable quarterbacks during the throwing sessions today. A few high-ish passes. For the most part, he threw with noticeable velocity and was on target regardless of the type of route.
61. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas
62. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
63. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
64. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
65. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
66. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
67. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
68. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
69. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
70. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia
Joejuan Williams won the cornerback weigh-ins this morning at nearly 6-foot-4 with long arms and a giant wingspan. He and Lonnie Johnson are intriguing, bigger corners. Get Johnson in man. Get Williams in zone.
71. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
72. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
73. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
74. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
75. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
76. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
78. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
79. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
80. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
Because there were so blazing fast times for receivers, no one really noticed Mitchell running 4.46. He's a savvy, Gumby-like wideout who's awesome after the catch, and has plus ball skills. Now we know he can stretch NFL defenses.
81. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
82. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami
83. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri
84. Andy Isabella, WR, UMAss
85. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
86. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
87. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
88. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
89. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
90. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
Hall had a downright amazing display of lateral explosiveness with an official 4.39 in the 40, a 43.5-inch vertical (get him in the dunk contest), and an 141-inch broad jump, which tied for the second-longest jump in combine history at any position. Then there's Isabella, who was the beneficiary of an error with the timing lasers in the 40, when it was reported much later than he ran an official 4.31, much faster than his unofficial times of 4.46 and 4.56. Isabella is a crafty receiver with immense nuance to his route-running and serious game-breaking speed.
91. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
94. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
95. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
96. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
97. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
99. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati
100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida
Bit of a drop for Irv Smith Jr. who ran 4.63 in the 40 at his small-for-the-position size, had one of the lowest broad jumps, and a slow-ish three cone time of 7.32 seconds.
