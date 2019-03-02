2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: D.K. Metcalf highlights five WRs in top 20, Noah Fant makes his case

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wide receivers in this draft class are really, really fast.

The average 40-yard dash time of all wideouts who ran today in Indianapolis was a blazing 4.49, and Ole Miss' heroically sculpted D.K. Metcalf snagged headlines by running a 4.33.

A whopping 18 pass-catchers ran under 4.50, and seven ran under 4.40. The track is still sizzling.

Let's get to the rankings.

(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)



1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

10. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

Another update without changes in my top 10. Brown did very well for himself running an official 4.49. A lot of people though he'd run closer to 4.60. He also had a very solid 36.5-inch vertical leap. Brown has the best combination of yards-after-the-catch, speed, and ball skills in this receiver class.

11. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

12. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

13. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

14. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

15. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

16. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

17. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

19. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

20. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

I like Butler more on the field than Metcalf, and both had outstanding days here the combine. Obviously, Metcalf's performance is the headliner, and running 4.33 with a 40.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds is absolutely bananas. Butler's 4.48 at over 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds to go along with a 36-inch vertical was super-impressive too.

21. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

22. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

23. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

24. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

25. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida

26. Devin White, LB, LSU

27. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

28. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

29. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

30. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

No tweaking in this section. That could come tomorrow though when the defensive linemen, edge rushers, and linebackers work out.

31. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

32. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

33. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

34. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

35. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

36. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

37. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

39. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

40. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Fant narrowed the gap on Hockenson with a stellar effort across the board. He was the far and away best athlete among the tight end group. Fant ran 4.50 in the 40, had a 39.5-inch vertical, and was the only tight end to go under 7.00 seconds in the three-cone drill. .

41. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

42. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

43. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

44. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

45. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

46. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

47. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

48. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

49. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

50. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

Another section without any reason to make changes today. As someone not nearly as high on Gary as most, I'm looking forward to watching him perform tomorrow. .

51. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

52. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

53. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

54. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

55. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

56. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

57. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

58. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

59. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU

60. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

I thought Finley was one of the better, more comfortable quarterbacks during the throwing sessions today. A few high-ish passes. For the most part, he threw with noticeable velocity and was on target regardless of the type of route.

61. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas

62. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

63. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

64. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

65. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

66. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming

67. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

68. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

69. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

70. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

Joejuan Williams won the cornerback weigh-ins this morning at nearly 6-foot-4 with long arms and a giant wingspan. He and Lonnie Johnson are intriguing, bigger corners. Get Johnson in man. Get Williams in zone.

71. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

72. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

73. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

74. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

75. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

76. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

78. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

79. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

80. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

Because there were so blazing fast times for receivers, no one really noticed Mitchell running 4.46. He's a savvy, Gumby-like wideout who's awesome after the catch, and has plus ball skills. Now we know he can stretch NFL defenses.

81. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

82. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

83. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri

84. Andy Isabella, WR, UMAss

85. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

86. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

87. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

88. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

89. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

90. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte

Hall had a downright amazing display of lateral explosiveness with an official 4.39 in the 40, a 43.5-inch vertical (get him in the dunk contest), and an 141-inch broad jump, which tied for the second-longest jump in combine history at any position. Then there's Isabella, who was the beneficiary of an error with the timing lasers in the 40, when it was reported much later than he ran an official 4.31, much faster than his unofficial times of 4.46 and 4.56. Isabella is a crafty receiver with immense nuance to his route-running and serious game-breaking speed.

91. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

94. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

95. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

96. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma

97. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

99. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida

Bit of a drop for Irv Smith Jr. who ran 4.63 in the 40 at his small-for-the-position size, had one of the lowest broad jumps, and a slow-ish three cone time of 7.32 seconds.