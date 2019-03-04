2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: Greedy Williams blazes in the 40, big rise for Juan Thornhill
There's going to be a serious battle to be the first safety off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft
INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive backs took to the field to wrap the 2019 NFL combine on Monday, and while it wasn't as ridiculous of a group of performances in the 40-yard dash as what we saw from the defensive linemen and receivers, there were a handful of prospects who turned in high-quality efforts across the board.
How does the top 100 look after Monday's performances? Let's get to the rankings.
(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
6. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
7. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
9. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
10. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Butler overtakes Harry as my No. 2 receiver in this class. While Harry didn't test poorly. Butler ran 4.48 in the 40 at nearly 6-foot-6 and almost 230 pounds. Amazing. Tiny dip for Baker after running 4.52. Tremendous 4.37 for Greedy in the 40.
11. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
12. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
13. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
14. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
15. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
16. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
17. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
18. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
19. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Slight drop for Harmon (along with Harry). The team that drafts the former NC State star is getting a big, physical, contested-catch receiver in Harmon. But we now know he's not as athletic as most of the big receivers in this class. Still love his game.
21. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida
23. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
24. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
25. Devin White, LB, LSU
26. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
27. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
28. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
29. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
30. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Tons of close grades currently in this group of edge rushers. Polite had the worst combine of the top edge rushers, weighing in at a surprising 258 pounds then running a slow-ish 4.84 in the 40. Stock up for Burns. He crushed his workout. Murphy looked smoother on the field than any other cornerback. His 4.55 time in the 40 yard dash is reason for a slight drop in the rankings.
31. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
32. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
33. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
34. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
35. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
36. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
37. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
39. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
40. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Jones had one of the more disappointing combines among the defensive linemen. I'm enamored by his hand work and loose hips. I was surprised he tested as poorly as he did at just over 6-foot-2 and 281 pounds. Big drop for him but still someone I think can be a very useful interior pass rusher at the next level.
41. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
42. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State
43. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
44. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
45. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
46. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
47. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
48. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
49. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
50. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Sizable ascension for Thornhill who tested as one of the most explosive players in combine history with a 44-inch vertical, an 141-inch broad jump an a 4.42 time in the 40 yard dash. He has awesome range from center field.
51. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
52. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
53. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
54. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
55. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
56. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
57. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
58. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
59. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
60. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
No changes here. Oruwariye had a good workout in the 40 and the jumps, and is one of the longer, disruptive outside corners in this class.
61. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
62. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
63. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
64. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas
65. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
66. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
67. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
68. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
69. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
70. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
Johnson from Kentucky had a good workout, running a 4.52 with a 38-inch vertical. He has scary potential as a big-bodied man-to-man corner at the next level. The only change here comes via Hooker from Iowa who had a strong afternoon, one many weren't expecting. He ran 4.48, had a 37-inch vertical, and posted an impressive 6.81 in the ever-important three-cone drill.
71. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
72. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
73. Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
74. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
75. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
76. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
78. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
79. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
80. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
Stock up for Alabama pass rusher Christian Miller who didn't participate in the agility drills but demonstrated elite explosiveness with a 38.5-inch vertical. He has super-long arms he uses well. Boyd got a bump too for his 4.45 time in the 40 and 36.5-inch vert.
81. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
82. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
83. Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
84. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
85. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
86. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia
87. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami
88. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
89. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
90. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
It was a beneficial day for Layne from Michigan State. One of the longest corners in the class, he ran 4.50 in the 40, had a 37.5-inch vertical, a broad jump of 134 inches, and a quick 6.90 in the three-cone drill.
91. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
92. Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon
93. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri
94. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
95. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
96. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
97. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
98. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
99. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
100. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati
Hollins' tape is loaded with springy rushes around the edge, decent hand work, and plenty of energy. He had a solid workout and measured in at 248 pounds with long arms. Ya-Sin ran well in the 40 but had one of the slowest three-cone times among cornerbacks. There is first-round buzz with him though.
