2019 NFL combine top 100 prospects: Greedy Williams blazes in the 40, big rise for Juan Thornhill

INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive backs took to the field to wrap the 2019 NFL combine on Monday, and while it wasn't as ridiculous of a group of performances in the 40-yard dash as what we saw from the defensive linemen and receivers, there were a handful of prospects who turned in high-quality efforts across the board.

How does the top 100 look after Monday's performances? Let's get to the rankings.

(Reminder: These rankings are extremely fluid. This is just an update based on what occurred on the field and with measurements today in Indy.)



1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

7. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

9. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

10. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Butler overtakes Harry as my No. 2 receiver in this class. While Harry didn't test poorly. Butler ran 4.48 in the 40 at nearly 6-foot-6 and almost 230 pounds. Amazing. Tiny dip for Baker after running 4.52. Tremendous 4.37 for Greedy in the 40.

11. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

12. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

13. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

14. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

15. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

16. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

17. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

18. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

19. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Slight drop for Harmon (along with Harry). The team that drafts the former NC State star is getting a big, physical, contested-catch receiver in Harmon. But we now know he's not as athletic as most of the big receivers in this class. Still love his game.

21. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

22. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Flroida

23. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

24. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

25. Devin White, LB, LSU

26. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

27. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

28. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

29. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Tons of close grades currently in this group of edge rushers. Polite had the worst combine of the top edge rushers, weighing in at a surprising 258 pounds then running a slow-ish 4.84 in the 40. Stock up for Burns. He crushed his workout. Murphy looked smoother on the field than any other cornerback. His 4.55 time in the 40 yard dash is reason for a slight drop in the rankings.

31. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

32. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

33. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

34. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

35. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

36. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

37. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

39. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

40. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Jones had one of the more disappointing combines among the defensive linemen. I'm enamored by his hand work and loose hips. I was surprised he tested as poorly as he did at just over 6-foot-2 and 281 pounds. Big drop for him but still someone I think can be a very useful interior pass rusher at the next level.

41. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

42. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

43. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

44. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

45. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

46. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

47. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

48. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

49. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

50. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma



Sizable ascension for Thornhill who tested as one of the most explosive players in combine history with a 44-inch vertical, an 141-inch broad jump an a 4.42 time in the 40 yard dash. He has awesome range from center field.

51. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

52. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

53. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

54. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

55. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

56. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

57. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

58. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

59. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

60. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State



No changes here. Oruwariye had a good workout in the 40 and the jumps, and is one of the longer, disruptive outside corners in this class.

61. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

62. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

63. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

64. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas

65. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

66. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU

67. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

68. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

69. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

70. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa



Johnson from Kentucky had a good workout, running a 4.52 with a 38-inch vertical. He has scary potential as a big-bodied man-to-man corner at the next level. The only change here comes via Hooker from Iowa who had a strong afternoon, one many weren't expecting. He ran 4.48, had a 37-inch vertical, and posted an impressive 6.81 in the ever-important three-cone drill.

71. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

72. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

73. Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

74. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

75. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming

76. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

78. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

79. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

80. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State



Stock up for Alabama pass rusher Christian Miller who didn't participate in the agility drills but demonstrated elite explosiveness with a 38.5-inch vertical. He has super-long arms he uses well. Boyd got a bump too for his 4.45 time in the 40 and 36.5-inch vert.

81. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

82. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

83. Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

84. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

85. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

86. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

87. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

88. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

89. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

90. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky



It was a beneficial day for Layne from Michigan State. One of the longest corners in the class, he ran 4.50 in the 40, had a 37.5-inch vertical, a broad jump of 134 inches, and a quick 6.90 in the three-cone drill.

91. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte

92. Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon

93. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri

94. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

95. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

96. Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

97. Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma

98. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

99. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

100. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati



Hollins' tape is loaded with springy rushes around the edge, decent hand work, and plenty of energy. He had a solid workout and measured in at 248 pounds with long arms. Ya-Sin ran well in the 40 but had one of the slowest three-cone times among cornerbacks. There is first-round buzz with him though.