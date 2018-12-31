2019 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The bottom finally fell out for a Cardinals franchise that hadn't finished worse than 7-8-1 since 2012 under Ken Whisenhunt. The good news is that the team has a franchise quarterback in place in Josh Rosen, but upgrades are needed at almost every other position if this team is going to compete in a tough NFC West.

Here's what you need to know about the Arizona Cardinals and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Arizona

Round 2: Arizona

Round 3: Arizona

Round 4: Arizona

Round 5: Arizona

Round 6: Arizona

Round 7: Arizona

The Cardinals have their full complement of picks for the upcoming draft as they look to build a competitive offense around Josh Rosen. While they traded a pick to the Browns back in May for Jamar Taylor, it was for the 2020 draft.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle



Wide receiver



Defensive end



Cornerback



Defensive tackle



Guard/center



Linebacker



The Cardinals need just about everything aside from a quarterback and No. 1 running back. The biggest priority should be beefing up the offensive line, because Rosen won't be able to develop if he's running for his life on every play. Justin Pugh is locked into one guard spot on the O-line, but every other spot should be a target for upgrade. Christian Kirk flashed in his rookie season and appears to be capable of holding down a starting spot in the lineup for years, but the team will still need to upgrade their weapons around him.

On defense, Robert Nkemdiche just hasn't lived up to his immense ceiling, and with Markus Golden a free agent, the Cardinals should be looking for two new starters next to Chandler Jones and Corey Peters. They're perfectly positioned at the top of the draft to add an impact talent like Nick Bosa to help their pass rush. Cornerback is another must-upgrade next to Patrick Peterson. Josh Bynes has been a find at linebacker, but Arizona will need a playmaking talent to take the spot of free agent Deone Bucannon.

Prospects to watch

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Much like his brother Joey, Nick Bosa is the premier pass-rush talent in his draft class. He had 8.5 sacks in his final full season with Ohio State and has long been the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. With the Cardinals, he'd pair with Chandler Jones to give the Cardinals a pass rush similar to that of the Chargers, where Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are nearly impossible to handle.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

There likely won't be a tackle prospect worthy of the Cardinals' first pick, but Taylor could be a guy worth targeting in a trade-down or if he lasts until the second. That might not be the case once teams get to see him side-by-side with the rest of the OT class, as he has as much upside as anyway.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Christian Kirk is an excellent fit in the slot in a post-Larry Fitzgerald offense, and though Brown is undersized, he's the type of guy that can give the Cardinals offense an explosive presence downfield like T.Y. Hilton or Tyreek Hill. Because of those size limitations, the Cardinals may have the chance to grab him on Day 2.

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

The Cardinals need to find a capable cornerback to play alongside Patrick Peterson, but with far more pressing priorities, they'll likely leave that for Day 2 at the earliest. Oruwariye is an excellent defender but his play speed could preclude him from being a first-round pick.