2019 NFL Draft: Bears need GM Ryan Pace to maintain his stellar hit rate in the mid-to-late rounds

For all of the attention Bears general manager Ryan Pace has commanded for his splashy, headline-grabbing moves -- from his decision to trade up one spot for Mitchell Trubisky to his blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack -- his work in the middle-to-late rounds of the draft and in the later stages of free agency have arguably played just as big of a role in his and the Bears' recent run of success.

If the Bears are going to build off last year's return to the playoffs, which ended with a heart-wrenching defeat on Wild-Card Weekend due in large part to the worst decision Pace has made since his tenure began (cutting Robbie Gould), and build the kind of roster that can achieve sustained success, they need Pace to maintain his stellar hit rate in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

Free agency has mostly come and gone, a process that saw the Bears -- as a consequence of their ascension -- get plundered as they lost key contributors in slot cornerback Bryce Callahan and box safety Adrian Amos (in addition to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, of course). Once teams build strong rosters, they're eventually forced to part ways with good players and seek cheaper replacements elsewhere. It happens to every legitimate contender. They can't pay everyone. After giving Mack a mega deal and Allen Robinson a pricey deal in free agency, the Bears have less money to spread around.

And that means their roster has a couple of holes that weren't there a year ago. The Bears are hoping that their cheaper replacements, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Buster Skrine, will fill those voids, but there's a reason both players were cheaper than the players they're replacing. They're not as valuable of assets. They're not seen as sure things, even though they do bring upside to the equation. And they have sizable holes to fill. In 2018, Callahan functioned as one of the league's best slot cornerbacks while Amos was one of the league's better strong safeties.

Bryce Callahan allowed just 0.69 yards per snap he spent in slot coverage last season.https://t.co/feb87Kh9Jcpic.twitter.com/F6eW5Q0ssD — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 5, 2019 Adrian Amos had quite the season for the Bears pic.twitter.com/IqzzS56bLZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 26, 2019

The Bears' focus, along with the rest of the league's, now turns to the draft, which represents an opportunity for Pace to acquire the kind of long-term, cheap assets that kickstarted this rebuild all those years ago. They're needed. All those cheap assets that have morphed into the kind of players that pushed the Bears to the postseason aren't going to be cheap much longer.

If Trubisky's ascent continues -- a big if -- he'll need a new contract in a couple years. Other key contributors on their rookie deals like safety Eddie Jackson, running back Tarik Cohen, and pass rusher Leonard Floyd will need new and pricier contracts in the years to come. In a pure football sense unrelated to money, the Bears need to hit on their draft picks to improve their team from a talent standpoint. They were a very good team in 2018. But they still fell short of capturing a playoff win. They need to get better.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they aren't armed with the kind of picks that usually result in future NFL starters. As a consequence of their trade for Mack, the Bears won't be on the clock until the third round. In all, they own five selections in this month's draft:

No. 88 (third round)

No. 127 (fourth round)

No. 163 (fifth round)

No. 224 (seventh round)

No. 240 (seventh round)

Fortunately for the Bears, Pace has been on a roll in the mid-to-late rounds. As you can see below, the Bears are in the same area code as the Patriots when it comes to finding success in the mid-to-late rounds.

Fixed that late round pic to include all picks... New England loves tacking on late round picks and they have gotten the most out of them... Shaq Mason, James White, Trey Flowers all home runs at cost. pic.twitter.com/KW3ak38aT5 — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) April 4, 2019

Pace has not been with the Bears for five years, so it's worth noting that some of that data in the graph above is based on his predecessor's (Phil Emery) work. Most notably, Emery took left tackle Charles Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. Pace rightfully gave Leno, who has logged 62 starts in his career, an extension before the 2017 season, but it's Emery -- and Leno himself, of course -- who deserves more of the credit for Leno's contributions.

So what has Pace specifically done? In the four drafts Pace has overseen, he's drafted the following notable players after the second round:

Adrian Amos (fifth round in 2015)

Jordan Howard (fifth round in 2016)

Eddie Jackson (fourth round in 2017)

Tarik Cohen (fourth round in 2017)

Bilal Nichols (fifth round in 2018)

Not included are defensive end Jonathan Bullard (2016 third-round pick) and inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (2016 fourth-round pick), two players who have seen meaningful minutes, but aren't considered to be impactful contributors when their roster is at full strength. They play, but they're not a significant reason why the Bears have risen. The five players listed above have been important players for the Bears, including during this past season, when they went from a five-win team to 12-win division champions.

While Howard no longer resides on the Bears, he did net the Bears a sixth-round pick in the trade market after giving the team 3,370 rushing yards in three seasons, the third-most rushing yards by a running back in that span. The Bears certainly got more expected value out of that pick. Amos also departed this offseason. He gave the Bears good, not great, strong safety play for four seasons before signing with the Packers in the offseason, which means the Bears will get a compensatory pick for him, likely a fourth rounder. Again, even though Amos is no longer in the Bears' plans, he ended up being an absolute steal for them in the fifth round.

The three remaining players should be key players again in 2019. One reason the Bears moved on from Howard and Amos? Cohen and Jackson play the same position as them, but they play those positions in entirely different and more valuable ways. Plus, they're just a whole lot better than their former teammates.

Jackson is among the league's best free safeties, getting named First Team All-Pro after his second season as a pro. In two seasons, he's already registered eight interceptions and three touchdowns. Cohen, a 5-foot-6 running back, has tallied 1,892 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage in two seasons. He's averaging 6.1 yards per touch. He's a near-perfect fit for the modern NFL and more specifically, Matt Nagy's creative offense that (rightfully) places an emphasis on pass-catching running backs.

And then there's Nichols, a defensive tackle who played in 14 games with six starts and recorded 28 combined tackles, three sacks, five tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits as a fifth-round rookie. Because he plays on the same defensive front as Mack and Akiem Hicks, Nichols' production this past season was often overlooked. But if you turn on the film, he immediately jumps off the screen. He doesn't just look like a future starter. He looks like a potential star in the making.

I've been taking note the last few weeks on #Bears rookie 5th round DT Bilal Nichols who has continuously jumped off the screen when I've been studying opposing OLs. Not only big, strong, and athletic, but diagnoses really well so early in his career. CHI can scout IDL: pic.twitter.com/y4lIFB2kYt — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 23, 2018

The Bears got significant production out of Amos, Howard, Nichols, Jackson, and Cohen last season for a combined cap hit of $4,647,308. That's what gave them the freedom to commit $13.8 million in cap space to Mack after already committing more than $11.8 million in cap space to Robinson. Hitting on draft picks results in cheap rookies resulting in the financial flexibility to commit dollars and resources elsewhere.

If the Bears really do want to fulfill their destiny as the new version of the Rams instead of becoming the next version of the Jaguars, they'll need Trubisky to develop as a passer. They'll need third-year tight end Adam Shaheen to piece together an injury free season. They'll need second-year receiver Anthony Miller to take the next step. They'll need Skrine and Clinton-Dix to become bargain signings.

But they'll also need Pace to add another key contributor or two in the draft. Specifically, the Bears could use additional contributors in the secondary (they lost two key members this offseason), at running back (despite signing Mike Davis), on the offensive line (the starting five is already set, but the Bears could use depth and a potential long-term replacement for Kyle Long), and in the pass-rushing department (you can never have too many pass rushers). Unless the Bears find a way to move up the draft board, they're not going to be able to find key contributors until the middle rounds.

So, who might they target? According to CBS Sports draft writer Ryan Wilson, a few of their targets could include:

Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (potential third rounder)

Iowa State running back David Montgomery (potential third rounder)

Temple running back Ryquell Armstead (Day 3 pick and a late-round sleeper)

Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines (potential third rounder)

Clemson edge rusher Austin Bryant (Day 3 pick)

Oklahoma guard Dru Samia (Day 2 pick)



UNCC guard Nate Davis (Day 3 pick)

It's imperative the Bears hit on at least one of their mid-to-late round picks. Despite their dominance over the rest of the NFC North in 2019, they're still stuck in a tough division. The Packers are finally giving Aaron Rodgers an innovative offense and they actually went out and attacked in free agency. The Vikings have their problems (ones the Bears can exploit), but they're still a good team with a good quarterback, an explosive young running back, two great receivers, and a strong defense. They still pose a threat to the Bears. And the Lions ... well, the Lions still exist.

Part of being a good team is letting good players leave in free agency and letting someone else pay them big money. It's what the Bears experienced this offseason for the first time in a while. The trick is finding ways to replace those departing players with cheap counterparts. The best way to acquire cheap players is to draft them and develop them while they're on their rookie deals.

Under Pace, the Bears have succeeded in finding gems in a pile of pebbles. It's a significant reason why they've emerged as a Super Bowl contender after a lengthy slumber. But if they're going to maintain the level of success they achieved in 2019 and experience sustained success, they'll need Pace to work his mid-to-late round magic once again.