2019 NFL Draft: Best available prospects for Day 3 highlighted by receivers Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon

Believe it or not, even after 11 wideouts went on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft, the receiver spot still has the most prospects still available for the start of Day 3 among those included in my Top 200 Big Board.

As always, there were some surprising selections in the second and third rounds, and the Jaguars picked the first prospect I hadn't studied -- or even knew about -- Quincy Williams, a linebacker from Murray State at No. 98 who just so happens to be Quinnen Williams' brother. Those type of picks will push impressive talent down the board.

After receiver, safety and edge rusher are the positions with the most representation in the Best Available Prospect list below with four prospects a piece.

Of course, this list is drawn from my Top 200 Big Board.

Top 25 still available

1. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB. My LB1 in this class, BBK flies all over the field, sheds blocks awesomely, and is tremendous in coverage.

2. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. Somehow, after a huge final season at Iowa State then running under 4.50 at the combine at nearly 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Butler is still on the board.

3. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Love had insane production in the pass deflection department at Notre Dame, and while he didn't run super fast at the combine, his workout overall was very impressive. He's scheme versatile but best in zone.

4. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. A better combine and Harmon would be higher on this list. He's a classic possession wideout who knows how to box out and is awesome on back-shoulder throws or tosses above his head.

6. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Another cornerback who can win in press situations often, Oruwariye relies on his length more than his quickness on the outside.

7. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa. Nelson needs to get stronger once he's in the NFL. He already has a refined pass-rushing moves and top-end athletic traits.

8. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas. A feisty, pass-disrupting corner who can play inside or out, Boyd plays bigger than his size and had an impressive combine workout.

9. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa. Another defensive back who surprised many with the athletic gifts he demonstrated during his combine workout. Hooker is a step ahead of everybody on the field thanks to lightning-quick play recognition skills, and he's a reliable tackler.

10. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida. Johnson half cornerback/half safety. His tackling reliability isn't consistent but he can strike from long distance because of his twitchiness and speed and has impressive range in a center field role. He's comfortable in the slot too.

11. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Early in the season at Alabama, Thompson looked like a sure-fire first-round pick. He is quick to recognize route concepts and is a willing run-support safety. He isn't a game-changer in coverage.

12. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon. A slippery wideout who can really stretch the field and tracks it awesomely, Mitchell was Justin Herbert's favorite target in 2019.

13. Charles Omenihu, EDGE, Texas. A gigantic, unfathomably long defensive lineman, Omenihu was finally freed to attack upfield a bit in 2018 and flashed impressive pass-rushing moves.

14. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Another receiver who tracks it well down the field, Johnson also excels after the catch.

15. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State. One of my favorite sleepers for a power-blocking team, Prescod is an enormous, overwhelming guard with limited lateral quickness but major ability to anchor and be an effective combo blocker for the run.

16. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. Finley doesn't have a big arm, but he typically makes up for it with anticipation throws. When in rhythm, he can be surgical at all levels of the field. In more instances than what's ideal, he panics under pressure.

17. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State. Wren is a long-armed, powerful bull rusher who needs to get better with his hands yet has a dynamic get off.

18. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State. Rypien is a vastly experienced, pure pocket passer who knows where to go with the football and flies through his reads. His arm strength is lacking.

19. Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama. Miller was never really a full-time player at Alabama, but he made the most of time on the field thanks to explosive acceleration and his ability to use his long arms to his advantage around the corner.

20. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami. A small-framed, super-active safety, Johnson is always around the football on run plays and can matchup with backs in coverage.

21. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri, Hall is as explosive as receivers get in a straight line, and he will run by many defensive backs at the next level. There's some wiggle to his game with the ball in his hands too.

22. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota. While not flashy, Cashman is an efficient mover who's good, not great against the run and in coverage.

23. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State. Hill is Reggie Bush like. Get him the ball in space, and he can be a home run hitter. His vision is subpar.

24. Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia. Jennings was a possession target at West Virginia in 2017 then emerged as a serious downfield threat in 2018, is outstanding in contested-catch situations and has deceptive speed.

25. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Eastern Michigan. Crosby dominated the MAC for multiple seasons and proved to be an elite athlete for the position at the combine. He just needs to get much stronger at the NFL level.

More to watch

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State. The "other" NC State receiver has an argument for the best, most reliable hands in the class, and he can contort his body to make off-target throws with impressive regularity.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska. A large, flexible runner with surprising speed, Ozigbo is of a rare breed, and shedding weight before his senior season proved to be huge dividends for him.

Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame. Tranquill isn't big and will struggle against the run. He's a safety/linebacker hybrid with plus athletic traits who flourishes in coverage.