2019 NFL Draft: Best available prospects for Round 2 highlighted by Drew Lock, Greedy Williams, A.J. Brown

My goodness there's a ton of top-end talent available for Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

With only three quarterbacks selected in Round 1, and a few surprises late like Darnell Savage, L.J. Collier, Kaleb McGary, Johnathan Abram, and especially Tytus Howard, many of the prospects found in mock drafts over the past three months are still on the table.

Here are my best prospects available for the start of the second round on Friday night.

Of course, this list is drawn from my Top 200 Big Board.

Top 25 still available

1. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. A tall, at times dominating press man cornerback with plus ball skills, Williams can be a high-caliber starter as a rookie. The Raiders at No. 35, Seahawks at No. 37, or Buccaneers at No. 39 would be sensible landing spots.

2. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Risner just blocks everything in front of him. Simple as that. He held first-rounder Montez Sweat in check in their matchup in 2018 and was one of the best performers in the last two days of practice at the Senior Bowl. Plus, he can play anywhere on the line. The Bills at No. 40 would be logical.

3. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. My WR1 in this class, Brown is a JuJu Smith-Schuster type receiver who thrives after the catch and can win in contested-catch situations down the field. The Cardinals and Colts, teams with the first two picks today, are in need or more receiver help.

4. Zach Allen, EDGE/DT, Boston College. A big, power defensive lineman with enough athleticism to play on the edge and impressive hand work, Allen could be useful for a variety of teams in the top half of Round 2.

5. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington. My LB1 in this class, BBK flies all over the field, sheds blocks awesomely, and is tremendous in coverage. Round 3 is probably the earliest he'll be picked.

6. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. If Murphy were a little bigger and/or ran a little faster at the combine, he probably would've gone in the first round. He's a hyper-twitchy zone corner with outstanding balll skills.

7. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. My QB1, Lock has four-years of experience in the SEC and got incrementally better each season. Any team wanting to stretch the field vertically often should be very interested in Lock in Round 2.

8. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. Somehow, after a huge final season at Iowa State then running under 4.50 at the combine at nearly 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Butler is still on the board. The Jaguars at 39 should be interested. The same goes for the Bills at No. 40 and the Panthers at No. 47.

9. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The absolute best rebounder in this class who regularly plays above the rim, Arcega-Whiteside can be Mike Evans Lite for whichever team drafts him.

10. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Clearly teams are concerned about Taylor's knee, as he's gone from a presumed top 20 pick to out of the first round completely. When healthy, Taylor is a destructive run blocker, and he showcased impressive lateral mobility for such a big tackle in 2018. Look out for the Seahawks at No. 37.

11. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Love had insane production in the pass deflection department at Notre Dame, and while he didn't run super fast at the combine, his workout overall was very impressive. He's scheme versatile but best in zone.

12. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Metcalf is still on the board after being invited to the draft. Those agility-drill times at the combine must have seriously hurt his stock with a lot of teams.

13. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia. Thornhill was an interception machine at Virginia, is over 6-0 and 200 pounds, ran 4.42 at the combine, had a 44-inch vertical, and an otherworldly 144-inch broad jump. Oh, and he made 98 tackles as a senior. He needs to be off the board early on Day 2.

14. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State. Layne is somewhat new to the cornerback spot, but he thrived in 2018 thanks to his long arms and explosive lower half. The Buccaneers should be interested. So should the Colts and the Browns.

15. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. A better combine and Harmon would be higher on this list. He's a classic possession wideout who knows how to box out and is awesome on back-shoulder throws or tosses above his head.

16. David Long, CB, Michigan. Any team that prioritizes its outside cornerbacks' ability to play press man should be all over Long on Day 2. He's suffocating in that regard and proved to be an elite athlete for the position at the combine.

17. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Another cornerback who can win in press situations often, Oruwariye relies on his length more than his quickness on the outside.

18. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa. Nelson needs to get stronger once he's in the NFL. He already has a refined pass-rushing moves and top-end athletic traits. The Dolphins at No. 48 or Titans at No. 51 would make sense.

19. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. With a little more speed in his kick slide, Cajuste can be an All-Pro. He's a strong pass blocker with a mean streak every offensive line coach wants in his blockers.

20. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Little has looked like a future starting NFL left tackle since his freshman year at Ole Miss. He didn't improve a great deal in college and while he can have long stretches of stellar play, his losses can be really ugly.

21. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. Another prospect whose combine effort likely sunk his stock. On the field, Jones is a loose-hipped interior pass-rushing specialist with the ideal skills to thrive in today's NFL.

22. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky. Johnson has length, impressive natural mirroring skills, and plus athletic traits. He can be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL.

23. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State. My No. 1 center, Jenkins is immensely strong and has solid lateral agility to work well in the run game. He's a brick wall in pass protection and almost always balanced.

24. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas. A feisty, pass-disrupting corner who can play inside or out, Boyd plays bigger than his size and had an impressive combine workout.

25. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa. Another defensive back who surprised many with the athletic gifts he demonstrated during his combine workout. Hooker is a step ahead of everybody on the field thanks to lightning-quick play recognition skills, and he's a reliable tackler.

More to watch

Cody Ford, OG/OT, Oklahoma. Many believed Ford would land in the first round, but he's kind of a tweener, and I think he's best at guard. He doesn't have enough speed in his kick slide to survive on the edge in the NFL. Now as a guard in a power scheme? Look out.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware. Adderley has awesome range from center field but will miss some tackles in space because he can arrive to the scene a little out of control.

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. A crafty route runner who can consistently create separation and flourish after the catch, Samuel can be a high-end No. 2 receiver for a long time in the NFL.