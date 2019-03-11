2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Big rise for Notre Dame prospects in post-combine Top 100

When evaluating draft prospects, film matters more than anything else, but the combine definitely carries weight.

Yes, some players are faster, slower, more twitchy, less twitchy, stronger, weaker etc. on film than in Indianapolis, yet combine workouts factor into my grading system.

With a full week to input combine performances into each prospects' grade, you will notice many changes in my Big Board.

Oh, and I think it's important to define my Big Board, because there's no concrete definition. To some, it's just a list of the best players. I like to add positional value to my grades, as I'm essentially acting as the GM of at team starting from scratch. For example, it'd be extraordinarily hard for a running back to land near the top of my Big Board. I had Saquon Barkley at No. 7 overall last year, and even that felt too high despite him being on the same tier as Ezekiel Elliot as the best running back prospect I've ever scouted.

(Note: These rankings are based on my personal evaluations of the 2019 draft class, not necessarily an indication of where these prospects are expected to be drafted.)

With that (hopefully) cleared up, here's a look at my up-to-date top 100.

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

3. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

8. Christian Wilkins. DT, Clemson

9. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

10. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Monster jump for Jerry Tillery who rocked his combine workout. I questioned his athleticism on film, but the Notre Dame star proved to be in the upper echelon of athletes for the defensive tackle position. At nearly 6-foot-7 and just under 300 pounds, he's a uniquely sized interior defensive lineman but has heavy, active hands, is strong against the run, and will consistently push the pocket.

Regarding Jeffery Simmons at No. 5 overall while he's nursing a torn ACL, I realized it was basically pointless to really ding him for an injury unlikely to impact him that far into his NFL career. He's just about as well-rounded as Quinnen Williams and has multiple dominant years on his resume in the SEC.

11. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

12. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

13. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

14. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

15. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

17. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

18. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

19. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

20. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Similar to his Notre Dame teammate, I wasn't expecting a big combine from Julian Love. I was wrong. While he didn't blaze in the 40-yard dash (4.54), he had a 36-inch vertical, and a lightning fast 6.82 in the three-cone drill. I'm a huge fan of plus athletes at the cornerback position with major production in college. That's Love. He's an instant starter.

Bit of a bump for Montez Sweat too, who doesn't exactly play to his 7.00 three-cone time around the corner but will threaten tackles with his first step, length, and speed-to-power capabilities at the next level.

21. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

22. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

23. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

24. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

25. Devin White, LB, LSU

26. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

27. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

28. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

30. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Burns quietly had a big combine, and most of that came when he weighed in at 249. However, some were expecting it to slow him down in the timed drills. It didn't. He ran 4.53, had a huge 129-inch broad jump, a 36-inch vertical, and ran the vital three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds.

Huge rise for Thornhill because of how his combine translates to the field. He's the best center field safety in this class and has elite explosiveness, as evidenced by his 44-inch vertical, 4.42 time in the 40, and 141-inch broad jump.

31. Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

32. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

33. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

34. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

35. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

36. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

37. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

38. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

39. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

40. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

Kelvin Harmon sinks out of Round 1 after a rather disappointing combine effort. I do think he's a "faster on the field" player and checks all the boxes when it comes to ball skills, body control, and size.

Justin Layne, the feisty cornerback from Michigan State, skyrocketed up my board. He measured in just under 6-2, has long 33-inch arms, and 4.50 speed. He also had a broad jump in the 97th percentile, and a 6.90 time in the three cone. He looks like a No. 1 cornerback at the next level who has the size, length, and athleticism combination to match up with big wideouts on the perimeter.

Another riser in this group ... Iowa edge rusher Anthony Nelson. Truly one of the most polished outside pass rushers when it comes to using his hands to defeat blocks and set a sturdy edge, Nelson arguably had the most impressive combine performance at his position beyond Sweat. He needs to get stronger at the NFL level. His athleticism and position-specific skills are top-notch.

41. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

42. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

43. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

44. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

45. Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

46. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

47. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

49. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

50. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Amani Hooker is the riser in this group, another Hawkeye who tested better than expected. What's fascinating about him as a prospect is that he already plays a step ahead of everyone else because of his speedy processing of what's happening around him.

After the week in Indianapolis, we now know he's a plus athlete for the safety spot. His 40, broad jump, vertical, and three cone were all at the 70th percentile or above.

51. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

52. C. Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

53. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

54. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

55. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

56. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

57. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

58. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

59. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

60. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

Yes, I'm much lower on Haskins than basically everyone else. Here's why he scares me. He's a one-year starter who was rarely pressured at Ohio State and when he was, his feet and accuracy often failed him. Also, a relatively large chunk of Haskins' record-breaking production came after the catch thanks to a ridiculously fast assembly of skill-position players.

After a down week at the Senior Bowl, Kris Boyd rebounded at the combine with a strong showing. He's not the longest outside corner on Earth with arms under 31 inches. But he has good athleticism to play there and the requisite twitch and explosiveness to slide down into the slot.

61. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

62. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas

63. Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

64. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

65. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

66. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

67. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

68. David Long, CB, Michigan

69. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

70. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

Michigan's David Long received the largest post-combine bump of anyone in this section. He is a stifling man-to-man cornerback with nickel cornerback size. If he were a little taller or longer he'd be in the first-round conversation. Seriously. He ran 4.45 in the 40 then had a three-cone time in the 97th percentile at his position and a short-shuttle time in the 89th percentile.

Also, I really like Bradbury as a prospect. He had a great workout in Indianapolis. I'm just really worried about his lack of strength and anchoring power early in his career.

71. Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

72. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois

73. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson.

74. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

75. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU

76. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

77. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

78. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

79. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

80. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

Alabama edge rusher Christian Miller has some of the best hand work -- especially his straight arm -- in this class, and he displayed elite explosiveness at the combine with a vertical jump in the 93rd percentile and a broad jump in the 67th percentile. Beyond that, he has impossibly long arms just over 35-inches.

TCU's outside pass rusher L.J. Collier moved down after his combine. However, he is a unique prospect at just over 6-2, over 280 pounds with tentacle-like 34-inch arms.

81. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

82. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

83. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

84. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming

85. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

86. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

87. Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon

88. Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

89. Stanley Morgan, WR, Nebraska

90. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

Michigan's Chase Winovich is good with his hands and proved to have above-average athletic traits to win on the edge at the next level.

Wyoming's Carl Granderson disappointed in the agility drills but is someone I believe taps into every ounce of his talent with high energy and active hands on the edge. Blake Cashman, the linebacker from Minnesota, has starting-caliber physical traits and you won't see him out of position very often.

91. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

92. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia

93. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

94. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

95. Andrew Wingard, S, Wyoming

96. Terry Beckner Jr., DT, Missouri

97. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

98. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

99. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

100. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

As for Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, who didn't work out in Indianapolis, I see a good, Day 2 back. I don't see a first-round with consensus first ball-carrier off the board skills.

Crosby is the riser here after showing top-end bend and explosiveness at the combine. He has room to grow into his nearly 6-5 frame and flashed quality hand work over the past two seasons. I can see him ultimately outplaying his draft position.