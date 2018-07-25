2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Nick Bosa No. 1, QBs land 11 spots in preseason Top 100

Nick Bosa enters his junior season for the Ohio State Buckeyes as my No. 1 overall prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft. And he was an easy choice. The case can be made he was the most terrifying defensive player at the collegiate ranks a season ago along with 2018 first-rounders Bradley Chubb, Derwin James, Roquan Smith, and fellow classmate Ed Oliver.

Like his brother, Bosa possesses a rare blend of NFL-caliber size, power, length, bend and most importantly, refined hand use, so he's able to beat blockers in a variety of ways.

Here's a look at my full top-100 list, with general analysis after each group of 10 prospects.

Top 100 prospects

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

3. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

4. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

6. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

7. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

8. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

10. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

This is the season of the defensive line. Clemson's front is ungodly loaded. The Big 10 boasts two of my top three prospects heading into the season in Bosa and Gary. Jones is flying way under the radar as a modern, pass-rushing nickel defensive tackle on the same line as Bosa. And Oliver is the closest thing we've seen to Aaron Donald. As per usual, the SEC will feature prominent cornerback prospects, led by Baker from Georgia and the awesomely nicknamed Greedy in Baton Rouge. Finley doesn't wow physically, I just loved how efficiently he operated NC State's new-age, quick-strike attack in 2017, and he has one of college football's finest and underrated receiver groups at his disposal this season. He'll start the year as my top signal-caller prospect.

11. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

12. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

13. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

14. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Te'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

16. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

17. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

18. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

19. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

20. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

This is the "potential to be a top five pick" group. At Buffalo last season, Johnson was a dominant force in every way imaginable. Downfield speed. High-pointing. Smooth yards after the catch. Montgomery has a bowling ball frame with thick legs but makes people miss similarly to Saquon Barkley. He's not a 4.40 guy, though. Davis is a menacing line-of-scrimmage controller, and Burns has freakish ability with a long frame reminiscent of many early draft selections on the edge. Williams looked like one of the best offensive tackles in all of football during his freshman season in 2016 and only took a minor step back last year. Lock might be this year's most polarizing player. Is he Kyle Boller, Josh Allen, or Matthew Stafford? He needs to improve the speed of his processing and decision-making. In 2017, I had more fun watching Hill than any other 2019 prospect. My early comparison for him is Devonta Freeman, but there's certainly some LeSean McCoy to his springy game. After a down tight end class, Fant would've fit in well with the outstanding crew in 2017 that featured three first-rounders (O.J. Howard, Evan Engram, and David Njoku). He scored 11 touchdowns a season ago, and he plays at Iowa, so you know the tight end won't be forgotten in that old-school offense.

21. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

22. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

23. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

24. Devin White, LB, LSU

25. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

26. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

27. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

29. Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama

30. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Herbert has QB1 potential and the height and athleticism that fits the typical profile of a Round 1 quarterback. Harry is A.J. Green 2.0 and should have a monster year with Manny Wilkins -- who's seemingly in his 10th year in college -- throwing him passes. White erupted as a sophomore on LSU's defense and plays with a rare, Myles Jack-type explosiveness. Edwards is the opposite type of linebacker but thrives with lightning quick play recognition and strong block-shedding skills. Harris was a surprise returnee after his second 1,000-yard season for the Crimson Tide and should be the main feature of Alabama's mash-and-gash offense this season. There's a whole lot of Zeke Elliott to his running style. Love was ev-er-y-where for the Fighting Irish a season ago. He had 68 tackles, three picks (two returned for scores), and a flat-out ridiculous 20 pass breakups.

31. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

32. Lukas Denis, S, Boston College

33. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami

34. Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson

35. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

36. Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

37. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

38. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

39. Ross Pierschbacher, OG, Alabama

40. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

This offensive tackle class is primed to be considerably better at the top and deeper than it was in 2018. Adams looked like a late first-rounder before a knee-ligament tear midway through the 2017 campaign. If he's fully recovered, you're looking at a towering and punishing Round 1 tackle. Richards has nice size, blazing speed, and strong hands to consistently make grabs outside his body frame. Little is another super-strong blindside protector and has enviable light feet. Simmons is a nickel defensive tackle who wins with burst and quick hand usage. He and teammate Montez Sweat will again anchor one of the stingiest defenses in the nation. Pierschbacher is a mobile combo blocker with good anchoring strength. He and guard Lester Cotton will demolish many defensive tackles in the run game this season for Nick Saban.

41. Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

42. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

43. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

44. Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

45. Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson

46. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

47. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

48. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

49. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

50. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

Wilkins has been a household name for a long time now, and to sneak in the first round he has to be a more effective penetrator in his final season at Clemson. Samuel was uncoverable through three games in 2017 -- 15 grabs, 250 yards, three touchdowns -- before he suffered his season-ending injury. Stidham operates a gadgety system at Auburn yet has a admirable gun-slinger mentality and played well in huge wins over Mississippi State, Georgia, and Alabama last season before flopping in the second meeting with UGA and in the bowl-game loss to Central Florida. Arcega-Whiteside is your classic Stanford wideout in that he has an imposing frame and immaculate rebounding skills. But he's the most appealing Cardinal pass-catching prospect in a while because of his chiseled frame, deceptive athleticism, and speed downfield. Anderson was a supremely impressive one-cut power back a season ago and was outstanding as a receiver. My early comparison for him is DeAngelo Williams, who by the way had an underrated NFL tenure, as he last played in 2016 and finished with a career 4.7 yards-per-carry average. Just throwing that out there.

51. Marquise Copeland, DT, Cincinnati

52. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

53. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

54. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

55. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

56. Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

57. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

58. Michael Deiter, OT, Wisconsin

59. Stanley Morgan Jr., WR, Nebraska

60. Jake Browning, QB, Washington

Brown was the most electrifying wideout in college football in 2017. The small pass-catcher with world-class speed averaged 19.2 yards per grab and scored seven touchdowns. He's twitched up. Gaskin is a blue-collar runner who plays much bigger than his size. Evans is your next overwhelmingly strong Oklahoma tackle who just happens to move very well to and through the second level. Edwards might be the lesser known name at receiver for the Gamecocks but at nearly 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with a tenacious "my ball" mentality on the field, he reminds me of Dez Bryant. Morgan has just enough size to play on the outside in the NFL and combines that with surprising speed and tremendous concentration in contested-catch situations. Browning is a smooth operator. If he learns to throw the football away more frequently after he flips through his reads, he could find himself being selected in Round 2 or the late stages of Round 1.

61. Connor McGovern, C/OG, Penn State

62. Juwan Johnson, WR, Penn State

63. Sutton Smith, OLB, Northern Illinois

64. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

65. Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State

66. Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford

67. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo

68. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

69. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

70. Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming

Johnson is a size-speed specimen at receiver and should find himself in a featured role for the Nittany Lions this season. In 2017, he reeled in 701 yards on 54 catches with one touchdown as time expired to beat Iowa. In terms of measureables, Smith is not an NFL edge-rusher. His game, however, makes him a draftable talent. He's absurdly quick around the corner. Hodge is a magnificent coverage linebacker who plays with little-to-no hesitation against the run and routinely flies to the football. Grier is in for an enormous season with David Sills and Gary Jennings at receiver for the Mountaineers. The West Virginia quarterback is a deft pocket-mover and doesn't make many bad choices. He simply lacks in the arm-strength department. Granderson could be the next Marcus Davenport.

71. Khaleke Hudson, LB/S, Michigan

72. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

73. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

74. Joe Dineen Jr., LB, Kansas

75. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

76. Cameron Smith, LB, USC

77. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

78. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

79. Iman Marshall, CB, USC

80. Max Scharping, OL, Northern Illinois

Hudson has a chance to be the shining example of the transition to "positionless" football at the NFL level. He's a fascinating combination of a safety-linebacker-blitzer. The 6-foot-3 Harmon is just realizing his potential and will bring a career 15.4 yards-per-reception average into the 2018 season. Smith is a heady tackler who needs to showcase more sideline-to-sideline speed as the quarterback of USC's defense. Speaking of the Trojans, all the talent is there for Marshall, a former five-star recruit at corner. Scharping is the best, boring-to-watch offensive lineman in the MAC. He has first-round potential.

81. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

82. Tuf Borland, LB, Ohio State

83. Marvell Tell III, S, USC

84. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

85. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

86. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

87. Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech

88. Alijah Holder, CB, Stanford

89. Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

Hill was a lockdown corner for the Wolverines in 2017 with seven pass breakups and two picks. Quarterbacks simply didn't often test him. Singletary is made for the direction in which the pro game is heading. He's an ultra-quick "air back" with above-average vision and downfield speed. Jackson has Cam Newton-like size and skills and, with Anthony Johnson, will formulate one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in college football. Thorson's been on the NFL radar for over a year now, but he needs to get considerably more accurate to move up my board.

90. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

91. Damian Prince, OL, Maryland

92. Nick Fitzgerald QB, Mississippi State

93. Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

94. Jacques Patrick, RB, Florida State

95. Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia

96. Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State

97. Alex Bars, OT, Notre Dame

98. Cece Jefferson, DE, Florida

99. Jesse Burkett, C, Stanford

100. Travis Homer, RB, Miami

Butler is what's now becoming a "throwback" super tall, physical freak of a wideout who won't necessarily make five defenders miss with the ball in his hands, but he'll rebound it with the best of them and is difficult to bring to the turf. Fitzgerald was a fun dual-threat quarterback piecing together a fine season in the SEC last year until it was derailed by injury. Patrick is a train of a runner who will be the thunder to Cam Akers' lightning in Tallahassee. McSorley is an experienced game manager who will be the focal point of the offense in the post-Saquon Barkley era for Penn State. Homer reminds me a lot of Anderson from Oklahoma. He's a big but elusive back who, on occasion, can hit the home run.