2019 NFL Draft: Breaking down the 22 players who will attend the draft in Nashville on April 25

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is just days away, and when commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage in Nashville to announce the first-overall pick on April 25, 22 players will be in attendance. One player -- edge rusher Montez Sweat -- initially committed to attending the draft before reversing course and deciding to stay home.

Speaking of the draft, you'll be able to stream our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device) breaking down all the picks and everything you need to know during draft weekend.

Here's the complete list of who's going:

Quarterbacks

Murray, who didn't announce he would play football until February, could be the first player off the board -- even though the Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen 10th overall a year ago. Lock has the best arm in this class, and Jones is perhaps the most divisive potential first-rounder at the position; he flashed big-play potential at Duke but he also struggled with consistency. Dwayne Haskins, a top-10 talent, will remain in Maryland with his family.

Offensive skill position players

RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

TE Noah Fant, Iowa

Jacobs is the best running back in this class, Brown is the most dynamic downfield threat, and Metcalf isn't far behind. Hockenson and Fant, who were teammates at Iowa, have completely different styles but are middle-of-the-field playmakers.

Offensive linemen

Dillard is the most athletic tackle in this class, and is the best pass blocker too. Ford, who played guard early in his career, excelled at right tackle last season. Taylor was dominant in the nation's best conference, the SEC, and he could be a top-10 pick, while Williams, who played left tackle at Alabama, could end up as a right tackle -- or even move inside to guard -- at the next level.

Edge rushers

Back in the fall, before Murray declared for the draft, the consensus was that Bosa was the favorite to go No. 1; he's now a top-three talent. Josh Allen went from a mid-round pick a year ago to one of the best edge rushers in this class. And Burns may end up being the most talented player of this group.

Interior defensive linemen

Oliver is undersized to play over the center (which he did -- with great success -- at Houston), but he'll be a terror as a 3-technique. Williams played so well in 2018 that he has a case for the No. 1 pick should Murray not hear his name called first. And Wilkins was arguably the best player on a defensive line that could produce three first-rounders.

Linebackers and cornerbacks



Bush and White are not only the two linebackers pegged to go in the first round but they could both be off the board by pick No. 11. Baker was one of the best cornerbacks in college last season but he didn't test well at the combine. Williams, meanwhile, had a great pre-draft process, which only reinforced his dominant-at-times 2018 campaign.