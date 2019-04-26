2019 NFL Draft: Cardinals add dynamic playmaker Byron Murphy after taking Kyler Murray No. 1 overall

The Cardinals had just seven interceptions in 2018, tied for the second-lowest total in the NFL last season. With Murphy, a super-twitchy, savvy zone cornerback with plus ball skills, they boost the playmaking capabilities in their secondary.

Murphy's presence doesn't necessarily mean Patrick Peterson is set to be traded anytime soon, because the strength of Murphy's game is all about his versatility to play on the perimeter but also inside in the slot.

The only concerns I have for Murphy are his size -- he bulked up to 190 at the combine and is under 5-foot-11 -- but probably is most comfortable on the field somewhere in the 170s or 180s. That's tiny. Even if he's in position, he will very easily get out-muscled by bigger outside receivers. Secondly, he only ran 4.55 at the combine, less than ideal speed for an NFL cornerback.

While they play different positions, there are a lot of similarities between Murphy's game and former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu. You want Murphy with his eyes on the quarterback in an attack position. In a division with quick-twitch receivers like Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, Doug Baldwin, and Tyler Lockett, I love this selection for the Cardinals. Murphy was a first-round prospect and the No. 3 cornerback on my Big Board.