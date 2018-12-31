2019 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Panthers fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Panthers went into the season with an imperfect plan at offensive line, and after the issues were exacerbated by injury, Cam Newton was battered and bruised for much of the season before finally being shut down with a shoulder injury. If the team wants him to play 16 games and stay healthy for all of them, they absolutely have to find some answers in front of their star quarterback.
Here's what you need to know about the Carolina Panthers and the 2019 NFL Draft.
2019 draft picks
- Round 1: Carolina
- Round 2: Carolina
- Round 3: Carolina
- Round 4: Carolina
- Round 5: Carolina
- Round 6: Carolina
- Round 7: None
The Panthers paired their seven-round pick with Kaelin Clay in order to get Kevon Seymour from the Bills before the 2017 season.
Biggest offseason needs
- Offensive tackle
- Defensive end
- Center
- Safety
- Outside linebacker
- Wide receiver
- Cornerback
The Matt Kalil signing has been a disaster, and Daryl Williams is heading into free agency after missing most of the year with a knee injury. Ryan Kalil is also a free agent, and fixing the offensive line should be the team's primary focus in the offseason. Cam Newton simply can't survive without better protection up front. Devin Funchess is on the way out, and while the passing game could go primarily through D.J. Moore and the tight end position, the Panthers should be on the lookout for a bigger red-zone weapon at receiver as well.
On defense, the team will need to find someone to pair with Mario Addison after Julius Peppers had his lowest sack total since 2007. The safety position needs some attention as well after the team grabbed Eric Reid as a Band-Aid midseason and with Mike Adams heading into free agency in his age-38 season. Thomas Davis is heading into free agency, so if he's not back or if the team embraces a youth movement, another starter will need to be found next to Luke Kuechly. Depth and particularly size can be used at corner as well.
Prospects to watch
Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Every potential first-round offensive lineman should be on the Panthers' radar as they look to get Cam Newton more protection. Williams is in the running to be the first one off the board, and the Panthers' second-half slide could put them in position to land him.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
The most talented player on an excellent Clemson defensive line, Ferrell is one of several elite pass rushers who will be in play for the Panthers if they are eyeing the position in Round 1.
Garrett Bradberry, C, NC State
Bradberry has developed into a solid Day 2 prospect, and he would be a great local option for the Panthers if the Ryan Kalil era is over.
Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Safety was clearly an issue for the Panthers this year, and they had to scoop Eric Reid out of free agency in the middle of the season. Abram is a Day 2 prospect who would be a great option as the team's strong safety for the foreseeable future.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Steelers fans to turn their attention to the dr...
-
Raiders 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Raiders fans to turn their attention to the dra...
-
Jets 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Jets fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Dolphins 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Dolphins fans to turn their attention to the dr...
-
Jaguars 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Jaguars fans to turn their attention to the dra...
-
Broncos 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Broncos fans to turn their attention to the dra...