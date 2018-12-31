2019 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Panthers went into the season with an imperfect plan at offensive line, and after the issues were exacerbated by injury, Cam Newton was battered and bruised for much of the season before finally being shut down with a shoulder injury. If the team wants him to play 16 games and stay healthy for all of them, they absolutely have to find some answers in front of their star quarterback.

Here's what you need to know about the Carolina Panthers and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Carolina

Round 2: Carolina

Round 3: Carolina

Round 4: Carolina

Round 5: Carolina

Round 6: Carolina

Round 7: None

The Panthers paired their seven-round pick with Kaelin Clay in order to get Kevon Seymour from the Bills before the 2017 season.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle

Defensive end

Center

Safety

Outside linebacker

Wide receiver

Cornerback

The Matt Kalil signing has been a disaster, and Daryl Williams is heading into free agency after missing most of the year with a knee injury. Ryan Kalil is also a free agent, and fixing the offensive line should be the team's primary focus in the offseason. Cam Newton simply can't survive without better protection up front. Devin Funchess is on the way out, and while the passing game could go primarily through D.J. Moore and the tight end position, the Panthers should be on the lookout for a bigger red-zone weapon at receiver as well.

On defense, the team will need to find someone to pair with Mario Addison after Julius Peppers had his lowest sack total since 2007. The safety position needs some attention as well after the team grabbed Eric Reid as a Band-Aid midseason and with Mike Adams heading into free agency in his age-38 season. Thomas Davis is heading into free agency, so if he's not back or if the team embraces a youth movement, another starter will need to be found next to Luke Kuechly. Depth and particularly size can be used at corner as well.

Prospects to watch

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Every potential first-round offensive lineman should be on the Panthers' radar as they look to get Cam Newton more protection. Williams is in the running to be the first one off the board, and the Panthers' second-half slide could put them in position to land him.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

The most talented player on an excellent Clemson defensive line, Ferrell is one of several elite pass rushers who will be in play for the Panthers if they are eyeing the position in Round 1.

Garrett Bradberry, C, NC State

Bradberry has developed into a solid Day 2 prospect, and he would be a great local option for the Panthers if the Ryan Kalil era is over.

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Safety was clearly an issue for the Panthers this year, and they had to scoop Eric Reid out of free agency in the middle of the season. Abram is a Day 2 prospect who would be a great option as the team's strong safety for the foreseeable future.