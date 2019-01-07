2019 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Bears rode an outstanding trade for one of the best defensive players in football into a division crown and a playoff berth, and they have the returning core of talent, the coaching staff and the front office to take the next step in 2019. But they'll have to manage it without their original first two picks in the draft.

Here's what you need to know about the Chicago Bears and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: None

Round 2: None

Round 3: Chicago

Round 4: Chicago

Round 5: Chicago

Round 6: None

Round 7: Chicago, Philadelphia*

The Bears went for it all by adding Khalil Mack before the season started, and it paid off in the form of a division title, but as a result they're missing their first- and sixth-round picks in this draft. The second-rounder was used in the last draft to move up for Anthony Miller. The Bears also conditionally traded for a seventh-round pick from Philadelphia in the Deiondre Hall deal.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle

Cornerback

Safety

Outside linebacker



Bobby Massie is a free agent this offseason, so if the Bears don't re-sign him a replacement will have to be found at right tackle. The rest of the offense is pretty solid in the starting lineup, though like most teams the Bears could always use better depth.

The team's other key free agent is on defense, as Bryce Callahan has been excellent in the slot and would be a big loss if he isn't retained. The secondary will lose Adrian Amos at safety, so another starter will need to be found next to Eddie Jackson if he's not brought back. The Bears are of course excellent at the top of the depth chart at outside linebacker but could be stronger with their depth behind Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd. That's the kind of need that can be addressed in the middle rounds of the draft.

Prospects to watch

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

The Bears have no picks in the first two rounds of the draft, so projecting who might be available when they're finally on the clock is difficult. Edwards was a likely first-round pick coming into the season but struggled at times and will most certainly fall to Day 2. His home in the NFL is on the right side, where the Bears could be looking to replace Bobby Massie if he leaves in free agency.

Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

If Sheffield runs well at the combine as expected, he's might not make it all the way to the Bears' pick in the third round, but he'd be an ideal fit in the slot if Bryce Callahan isn't brought back.

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Like Sheffield, Abram may be long gone by late in the third round if he has a good combine, but he's unlikely to post high marks in the 40. He's aggressive, sometimes too aggressive, in trying to make a play, but he's a heavy hitter who has the ability to cover tight ends and could develop into a solid starter for the team.