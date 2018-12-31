2019 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

There's no other way to put it: The Broncos have struggled since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. The thing is, Manning wasn't playing his best football during his final season but he had the pieces around him to make it work. Case Keenum, signed in the offseason to a two-year deal, hasn't even been replacement level this season, which is why the Broncos could be all in on finding their next franchise quarterback. They could also stand to upgrade the defensive line and go about restocking a defense that is still good but no longer great.

Here's what you need to know about the Denver Broncos and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Denver

Round 2: Denver

Round 3: Denver

Round 4: Denver, Houston

Round 5: Denver, Minnesota

Round 6: Denver

Round 7: Denver*, N.Y. Giants*, Houston

The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans in late October for fourth-round and seventh-round picks. Back in March, the team sent Trevor Siemien to the Vikings for a fifth-rounder. They also traded their seventh-rounder to the Eagles conditionally for Allen Barbre and added another conditional seventh-rounder from the Giants for Riley Dixon.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Offensive tackle

Cornerback

Wide receiver

Defensive line

Tight end



Interior offensive linemen

Keenum is coming off a Hall of Fame season for the Vikings but there was no way he was going to recapture that in Denver (or anywhere else). And, well, he hasn't. Back-to-back losing seasons almost certainly means Vance Joseph will be looking for work -- even though the 2018 Broncos are a top-12 team based on their play-by-play breakdown while playing the league's toughest schedule. That probably won't be enough to keep general John Elway from looking for his next head coach.

Other needs include bolstering the offensive line, adding another deep threat now that Demaryius Thomas has been traded, and finding a few key cogs on defense to shore up a unit that isn't as dominating as it was a few seasons ago.

Prospects to watch

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

With Justin Herbert returning to college, teams will again take a much closer look at Jones, who could be the No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. there's no denying that Jones has the potential to be a very good NFL quarterback. He's sneaky athletic (Jones rushed for 186 yards against UNC) and surprisingly fast when he decides to run. He also gets the ball out quickly and accurately, regularly keeps his eyes downfield as pocket closes in around him, and is able to deliver accurate throws despite pressure. He sometimes struggles with downfield throws but routinely goes throw his progressions, which will appeal to NFL teams. Also worth knowing: Jones plays for David Cutcliffe, who is considered a quarterbacks guru and oh-by-the-way, is close to Peyton and Eli Manning.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Here's our quick and dirty assessment of Drew Lock: He's a lot like Jay Cutler -- both the good and bad. Lock can throw the ball a mile but he has never met a coverage he couldn't squeeze a pass into, and sometimes his decisions leave you wondering if he even had his eyes open on the play. But when he's on ... whew boy, it's fun to watch. Put another way: There's a lot to like about Lock's physical skills. But there are enough red flags to give teams pause if they're considering Lock as a first-round pick. Realistically, Haskins (should he declare) could be the only quarterback to go in Round 1. And if Haskins returns to school, things will get very interesting for those teams trying to talk themselves into Lock.

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

He may not be as athletic as West Virginia's Yodny Cajuste but Williams is a mauler in run game. He's less consistent in pass protection that will improve with coaching. Either way, when he gets his hands on a defensive lineman that's a wrap.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Greedy Williams is the best athlete in this cornerbacks class but Murphy might end up being the best player. He is impressive when changing direction and his mirroring techniques are second to none. Has excellent ball skills as evidenced by his two interceptions in the Pac 12 Championship Game against Utah -- and the 13 passes defended during the season.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is one of the best wide receivers in this class and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season for the Wolfpack. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, sets up cornerbacks with his footwork, can make contested catches, and is a physical after-the-catch runner who also happens to be a willing blocker. He checks all the boxes in terms of what the Broncos are looking for.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level. Given the Broncos' needs in both the running game and pass protection, Lindstrom could be an obvious choice, especially if he's on the board in Round 2.