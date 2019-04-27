2019 NFL Draft: Greedy Williams falls into the Browns' lap in second round, an awesome opening pick

The Browns had clear needs in their secondary going into the 2019 NFL Draft, but after the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, Cleveland wasn't set to pick until the middle of the second round. But John Dorsey couldn't help but to move up, with Greedy Williams still on the board at No. 46 overall.

Williams was my No. 1 cornerback and No. 6 overall prospect in this class. He showed he can be a ball hawk in 2017 when he reeled in six interceptions. His pick total decreased to just two in 2018, but Greedy is a suffocating press man corner.

Because he's so fluid in his hips and flexible in his ankles with sub 4.40 speed, he looks effortless when mirroring receivers down the field. He wasn't as tall nor as long as expected at his weigh-in at the combine, but Williams is an outside cornerback at the NFL level and formulates an awesomely athletic pairing opposite 2018 top five pick Denzel Ward in Cleveland's secondary.

Given the Browns' pass-rushing unit headlined by Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, and Sheldon Richardson, Williams finds himself in an excellent situation to return to his turnover-creating ways as rookie and beyond.

He isn't a physical, consistent tackler. At times, he looked to make some "business decisions" on the outside instead of attacking and wrapping up. That's the main, obvious ding on his game. In coverage, Williams can be a lockdown type. No clue how he was still available here.