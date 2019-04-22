2019 NFL Draft: Here are 32 surprise picks that could shake up the first round

Round 1 - Pick 1 Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 The expectation is that the Cardinals are taking Kyler Murray -- even though they drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick a year ago. But what if the Cardinals don't take Murray, stick with Rosen, and use the first-overall pick to upgrade their many other needs? Nick Bosa would be an obvious choice -- he's the best pass rusher in his draft and his family pedigree suggests he'll be dominant -- but Williams is the No. 1 player on our draft board, and even though he's not applying pressure off the edge, he's the most disruptive defender in this draft class. He'll join a front seven in Arizona that includes Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, and make life immeasurably easier for new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 For months, the expectation has been that the Cardinals would take Kyler Murray and the 49ers would take Nick Bosa. But San Francisco has selected defensive linemen in three of the four previous drafts and while Bosa -- or even Quinnen Williams makes sense -- bolstering linebackers group would be, well, surprising with the No. 2 overall pick. But Kwon Alexander, signed this offseason to a four-year deal, is coming off an ACL injury. And despite his athleticism, he's been a replacement-level linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus' grades. White is a sideline-to-sideline thumper who ran a 4.42 40 at the combine, and along with Fred Warner would give the 49ers two young playmakers in the middle of that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ed Oliver DT Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 Leonard Williams and Steve McClendon are in the final years of their contracts and while the Jets have need at edge rusher and offensive line, Ed Oliver is a difference maker. He lined up over the center in college -- and was unblockable -- but he'll primarily make his living as a three-technique in the NFL. He's also one of our favorite players in this draft class and is a legit top-5 pick; don't forget, before Oliver missed time during the 2018 season with a knee injury he was regularly considered to be the first or second (after Bosa) name to be called in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 We've been doing mock drafts since September and Nick Bosa has been the No. 1 or No. 2 pick 99 percent of the time. There is a scenario where he "falls" here to the Raiders. The Cardinals take Kyler Murray, the 49ers take Quinnen Williams, the Jets trade down and whomever trades up takes a quarterback. That leaves Bosa, who'd fill the biggest void on the Raiders' roster: pass rusher. The team traded Khalil Mack last offseason and then cut Bruce Irvin midway through 2018. Added bonus: Oakland wouldn't have to part with any picks to land him and it could continue to rebuild the roster with the 24th, 27th and 35th selections. Note to Jon Gruden: In order for this scenario to play out, you can't trade up to get Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 Jason Pierre-Paul's 12.5 sacks in 2018 matched his highest total since 2014 but he graded out as the No. 81 edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus. Put another way: the Bucs would love to land another pass rusher. Allen is regularly off the board by the third pick in our mock drafts and for good reason: He's an physical marvel who gained 15 pounds of muscle last offseason, returned to Kentucky and regularly took over games, and by December he was not only considered a first-round pick but a top-3 talent. The pre-draft process has only confirmed as much, which is why Tampa Bay would love to see him on the board here. But just like Bosa above, a run on quarterbacks would push Allen down the board a few spots, right into the waiting arms of new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 General manager Dave Gettleman loves big guys -- on both sides of the ball. And while the Giants really, really need a quarterback, we won't be surprised if they target help along the offensive or defensive line with this pick. Ed Oliver has been linked to the team but only because he might be available. Here's how New York could land Quinnen Williams: Kyler Murray goes to Arizona, Nick Bosa goes to San Francisco, a team trades up for Dwayne Haskins at No. 3, the Raiders take edge rusher Josh Allen at No. 4 and the Bucs grab linebacker Devin White, whom they've loved for some time, a pick later. All that's left for Gettleman to do is phone in Williams' name with the added bonus that he won't have to explain why the team passed on Haskins because he's already off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 Even if the Jaguars had the first overall pick, they probably wouldn't take Murray -- but that doesn't mean they shouldn't. Nick Foles isn't a long-term solution, and there's no guarantee he'll even be able to string together four good months of football. Plus, if the idea is to fill up the stadium, what better way to do that than with the most exciting player in this draft class? So how does it happen? The Cardinals take Quinnen Williams, the 49ers grab Nick Bosa, the Jets go with Josh Allen, the Raiders Brian Burns, the Bucs land Devon White and the Giants select Ed Oliver. Is it likely? But if teams truly aren't impressed with this quarterbacks class, there's a 25 percent chance Murray could slip to this spot -- and the Jags would be foolish to not seriously consider taking him.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 The Lions would love to land a tight end, but probably not this high. That doesn't mean one won't already be off the board, and that would inform Detroit's decision at No. 8. The Jags, who have hitched their wagon to Nick Foles for 2019, need both a right tackle and a tight end. If they pass on the former, they could draft Iowa's T.J. Hockenson at No. 7 and it wouldn't be completely shocking. But that decision, coupled with a run on quarterbacks ahead of Jacksonville, could force Josh Allen down the board. Some combination of Murray, Bosa, Williams, Oliver, White, Haskins and Hockenson would put the Lions on the clock and Allen on the board. Done and done.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 We had the Bills taking left tackle Andre Dillard out of Washington State in our seven-round mock draft, and there's every reason to believe he'll be available here. But Cody Ford offers more versatility -- both because he's an accomplished run blocker and also because he can play guard or tackle. That said, Ford finding his way into the top 10 would be the surprise; he's typically been mock-drafted anywhere from 15 to 30. But Buffalo, who have needs on the defensive line (Kyle Williams retired and Ed Oliver, should he be around, or Chrisitian Wilkins make a lot of sense) are reportedly interested in beefing up the offensive line. And it makes sense; second-year quarterback Josh Allen took a beating last season and if the plan is to promote his growth and maturation in Year 2 then keeping him upright should be a priority. It'll be interesting to see what the Bills do if Oliver is on the board here; do they pass on him for an offensive lineman or do they make the seamless transition from Kyle Williams?

Round 1 - Pick 10 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 The Broncos would be wise to target a quarterback -- except that John Elway, two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback -- is notoriously bad when it comes to identifying talent at the position. It's why we have little confidence that 34-year-old Joe Flacco will work out. But to give him every opportunity, the Broncos take explosive wide receiver D.K. Metcalf at No. 10, even with bigger needs along the offensive line, the defensive front seven and even the secondary. Second-year wideout Courtland Sutton is primed for a good 2019 but Emmanuel Sanders is coming off a late-season Achilles injury. Metcalf is a vertical threat who will stress secondaries with his top-end speed, and he'd pair nicely with Flacco, who loves throwing bombs when given time in the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 11 A.J. Brown WR Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

30 POSITION RNK

3 Let's just say Bengals fans weren't pumped when the team signed right tackle Bobby Hart to a three-year deal. The implication, of course, is that moving swiftly to find his replacement would be a high priority. Oklahoma's Cody Ford would fill that need, as would Alabama's Jonah Williams. Other options at No. 11 include a linebacker to replace departed Vontaze Burfict, or a quarterback for new coach Zac Taylor to mold however he sees fit. But if Taylor is all in on Andy Dalton, at least for the 2019 season, why not give him one more playmaker? A.J. Green is still one of the 10 best wideouts in the league and Tyler Boyd is an exciting young player, but why not give Dalton a big middle-of-the-field target in Brown, whose size and speed reminds us of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown is a high-volume, yards-after-the-catch receiver who can provide Dalton the security blanket he long enjoyed with tight end Tyler Eifert (who has re-upped with the team but has been plagued by injuries).

Round 1 - Pick 12 Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 This would be the biggest surprise of the draft. In 2005, the Packers settled for Rodgers (at least according former team executive Andrew Brandt) and in retrospect that worked out pretty well. In real time, things were rocky -- Brett Favre didn't appreciate being forced out of town and Rodgers didn't enjoy being stuck on the bench for three seasons behind Favre. But 14 years later, the Packers have a Lombardi Trophy and have been one of the league's best teams. Also worth noting: Favre was 36 when Green Bay took Rodgers. Rodgers will turn 36 in December. Plus, if new coach Matt LaFleur (who is just four years Rodgers' senior) wants his own quarterback, drafting one makes sense. And in this scenario, Drew Lock, the strong-armed former Missouri standout, wouldn't be forced into action; like Rodgers, he could learn from the sidelines and be eased into the job. This is another reason to take him in Round 1: the fifth-year option. Of course, Rodgers will take personally any attempt to replace him, which is something the team would have to weigh -- just like they did with Favre back in '05.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jawaan Taylor OL Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 It sure sounds like the Dolphins won't take a quarterback in the first round and if that's indeed the plan, they better go to great lengths to protect Ryan Fitzpatrick. Other than replacing Ryan Tannehill long term, Miami also has needs at edge rusher, in the secondary and at wide receiver. Arguably their biggest need, however, is along the offensive line, particularly the right side. And they'd no doubt love to land Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who very well could be the first offensive lineman to hear his name called. Here's the thing though: He could be gone by the No. 6 pick. But if these names go off the board No. 1-12, the Dolphins will find Taylor sitting there at No. 13: Kyler, Bosa, Allen, Williams, White, Oliver, Hockenson, Burns, Christian Wilkins, Lock, Devin Bush, Brian Burns. And if #TankforTua really is the quarterback strategy, the Dolphins will have on fewer issue to address with Taylor locking down right tackle for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL in February, ahead of the combine, and instead of taking part in the pre-draft workouts with the rest of the 2019 NFL Draft class, he was relegated to surgery and rehab. But here's the thing: Simmons is legitimately a top-5 talent and had he remained healthy he'd be long gone by then. We know the Falcons really like Ed Oliver but he won't make it this far down the draft board. But Simmons, whose injury could see him slip into Round 2, could be here. And while he won't be available to return to the field until November at the earliest, he's a bona fide game changer and well worth the risk.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 Everyone is expecting the Redskins to target either a quarterback or wide receiver, and for good reason. But if the quarterbacks are off the board at this point, Case Keenum may be the answer in 2019 by default. And while Marquise Brown could be an obvious candidate here, if the team has any concerns about his foot injury that kept him out of the pre-draft process, they could choose to go in another direction. In this case, that means adding another athletic, play-making tight end. Noah Fant reminds us a lot of Evan Engram and it may seem redundant to add him to a group that already includes Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. But here's the deal: Davis is 35 and Reed has battled injuries in recent seasons. What better way to make Keenum's life easier than to give him a middle-of-the-field playmaker who can take a short pass to the house with regularity -- especially given that Washington's offense line ranked 24th in pass protection last season, according to Football Outsiders.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 In 2017, the Panthers used a first-round pick on running back Christian McCaffrey. Last year it was wide receiver D.J. Moore. And in 2019, they take another skill-position player: Marquise Brown, who was the fastest player in college last season with the ball in his hands. He's only 5-foot-9 and doesn't even weigh 170 pounds, but Brown is reminiscent of Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson. Yes, Carolina needs offensive linemen and pass rushers but you can find both after Round 1. What you won't find, however, is someone who possesses all of Brown's skills. Imagine the rest of the NFC South trying to game plan for McCaffrey, Moore AND Brown, all while having a healthy Cam Newton under center?

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Dalton Risner OL Kansas State - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

33 POSITION RNK

8 Dalton Risner isn't a sexy pick but a) he fills a huge need and b) taking him here means the Giants aren't using the pick on Daniel Jones, who we like -- as a second-round pick. Going back to the fall, Risner has been mentioned as a pro-ready guard but he had a fantastic season at right tackle, including his strong showing against Mississippi State's Montez Sweat early in the season. We're convinced Risner can play right tackle at a high level in the NFL, and if needed, he can kick inside to guard, and even center. The Giants spent a lot of money last offseason on Nate Solder to play left tackle and they drafted Will Hernandez to play left guard. This offseason they acquired right guard Kevin Zeitler and in Risner they'd have the right tackle spot locked down for the foreseeable future. Because if New York is rolling with Eli Manning for 2018 and beyond, it's imperative to, you know, keep him upright. If the Giants come away from the first round with Quinnen Williams and Dalton Risner, that's a resoundingly successful first day.

Round 1 - Pick 18 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 Kirk Cousins had a forgettable 2018 season in part because the Vikings' offensive line was in shambles for much of the season. So it stands to reason that they should focus on fixing the line above all else. But what if Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson somehow makes his way to the middle of Round 1? It's definitely possible, especially if quarterbacks start flying off the board. Which could mean the Vikings will have a top-10 talent staring them in the face when they go on the clock. If we're Rick Spielman we're not even hesitating; for starters, Kyle Rudolph is in the final year of his deal. And even if Rudolph is re-signed (and it sounds like the team wants him back) what's wrong with two playmakers at the position? Hockenson has drawn comparisons to Travis Kelce, and while we wouldn't go that far, no one should be passing on that type of talent for an offensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 This would truly be out of left field. In part because the Titans didn't spend any time with the top-tier quarterbacks during the pre-draft process and the ones they brought in for private workouts are Day 3-at-best prospects. That said, Marcus Mariota, the former No. 2 overall pick, hasn't lived up to expectations, mostly because he can't stay healthy. And if the organization is of the opinion that that won't change, preparing for life after Mariota makes some sense. There's also this: the Titans are paying Mariota $20.9 million in 2019 and they'll either have to give him a long-term contract or franchise him in 2020. If they're not inclined to do so, drafting a quarterback would be on the table. Lock has the best arm in this draft class and he's surprisingly athletic. He struggled early in 2018 -- mostly due to learning a new offense -- but played really well over the final month of the season. He also was the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl and for good or bad has drawn comparisons to Jay Cutler, who played at Vanderbilt, just down the road from Nissan Stadium.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

52 POSITION RNK

9 The Steelers need a lot of help on defense, starting with trying to replace the irreplaceable Ryan Shazier at linebacker, followed by adding depth at edge rusher (Bud Dupree is in the final year of his deal) and cornerback (2016 first-round pick Artie Burns has not, to put it kindly, worked out). But the team also traded away Antonio Brown and even at 31 he's still one of the NFL's most productive players. Can JuJu Smith-Schuster handle the promotion to No. 1 receiver? We know what would ease that transition: A physical freak lining up along with him. Butler is 6-foot-5, can run by anybody you put in front of him and has a huge catch radius. He does occasionally suffer from concentration drops but when he's focused he is unstoppable.

Round 1 - Pick 21 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 The Seahawks' first-round needs have generally centered around defense -- particularly, either the defensive line or the secondary. In fact, in our last seven mock drafts dating back to early March we've had them selecting Christian Wilkins, Rashan Gary or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Juan Thornhill and Nasir Adderley. But Russell Wilson just signed a contract that made him the NFL's highest paid quarterback and while Tyler Lockett is a proper deep threat, Doug Baldwin has battled injuries and it's unclear if he'll ever return to the form that made him one of the league's most underrated players. Metcalf is a huge downfield target with 4.33 speed. He's also extremely raw and durability is a concern, but in terms of sheer athleticism alone, Metcalf is the best wide receiver prospect in this class and explains why CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg had the Seahawks taking Metcalf in last week's Ultimate Mock Draft Show on CBS Sports HQ.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 The Ravens lost C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith and Eric Weddle to free agency and it would stand to reason that they would use their first-round pick to restock the defense. Plus, the offense already added Mark Ingram to bolster a run game that took off when Lamar Jackson became the starter. Wouldn't Josh Jacobs, the best running back in this class, be redundant? Not necessarily, especially since Jacobs is also an adept receiver coming out of the backfield and could serve as a safety valve for Jackson and he continues to grow in the passing game. Not only that but Ingram, 29, signed a three-year deal and there's no guarantee he's around that long.

Round 1 - Pick 23 David Montgomery RB Iowa State - Jr - 5'10 / 222 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

68 POSITION RNK

3 Look, if an offensive lineman worth a first-round pick is on the board here the Texans HAVE to take him. Deshaun Watson was sacked a whopping 62 times last season and that is not sustainable. But what if all the first-round O-linemen are off the board, then what? Should Houston reach anyway? Of course not. They could choose to address cornerback, or even tight end. Or they could give Watson one of our favorite players in this class: Iowa State running back David Montgomery. As it stands, Alfred Blue has joined the Jaguars and Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman remain. Both are good, reliable players. Montgomery is a workhorse, one-cut-and-go runner whose style we'd best describe as "angry." Imagine an offense that featured DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Watson and Montgomery -- and the Texans could use their six remaining draft picks on restocking the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 The Raiders reportedly aren't interested in a quarterback in Round 1. But we know Jon Gruden loves quarterbacks and sometimes he can be distracted by shiny objects (in this case, the prospect of landing a franchise quarterback). Drew Lock is a strong-armed gunslinger who was one of the best deep-ball throwers in college last season. This would mesh well with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams with the added bonus of not needing to rush Lock onto the field. Derek Carr could play in 2019 and be traded next offseason or jettisoned at little cost. For much of the mock-draft season, Lock has been a top-15 selections but it's unclear if NFL teams feel similarly; if they don't, he could fall to the bottom or Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Miles Sanders RB Penn State - Jr - 5'11 / 211 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

86 POSITION RNK

6 Yes, the Eagles traded for Jordan Howard, and yes, running backs have been devalued over the last decade or so. But much like the case for David Montgomery to the Texans above, Sanders makes the Eagles a better football team right now. And unlike Montgomery, Sanders, who sat behind Saquon Barkley in 2017, has very low mileage. He's also a more dynamic running back who can run patterns out of the backfield, line up in the slot, and when targeted he shows soft hands and the ability to make defenders miss in open space. Basically, he's a younger, bigger, faster version of Darren Sproles.

Round 1 - Pick 26 N'Keal Harry WR Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

34 POSITION RNK

4 If we were general manager Chris Ballard we'd take Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery here and call it a day. He's that good. But this is supposed to be a "shocking" selection and we've had Tillery to Indy in most of our weekly mock drafts over the last month. N'Keal Harry, meanwhile, would give Andrew Luck yet another dynamic weapon. Harry, who could be destined for Round 2 because there are questions about whether he can consistently get separation, reminds us of JuJu Smith-Schuster. He can line up anywhere, has a huge catch radius and is one of the best contested catchers in this class. Imagine an offense with him, T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron -- and a healthy Lock entering Year 2 -- and it's hard not to pick the Colts in the AFC South.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Rashan Gary DL Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

9 POSITION RNK

3 Rashan Gary is one of the most divisive prospects in this draft class. There is no better athlete -- at any position -- but Gary's production at Michigan never matched that athleticism. Part of that was because he was played out of position. But move him to edge rusher in the NFL and let him use his quickness, speed and power against unsuspecting offensive linemen and watch him rack up the sacks. That's the hope, anyway. Thing is, Gary could be off the board by the sixth pick or he could still be here at No. 27. But given the Raiders' history of taking pure athletes, we could see them gladly drafting Gary here. The question, however, is whether he's the next Von Miller or just a 6-4, 280-pound burner who never put it together at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Will Grier QB West Virginia - Sr - 6'2 / 217 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

108 POSITION RNK

6 As we head into 2019 NFL Draft week, it seems like four quarterbacks are destined for Round 1. Will Grier, who starred at West Virginia the last two seasons, isn't one of the four mostly because of questions about his arm strength and his consistency. But just because the draft media isn't sold on a player doesn't mean one NFL team has a diametrically opposing view. The Chargers met with Grier at the Senior Bowl, and they've met with several other quarterbacks in the weeks since so while it appears Philip Rivers could play forever, the organization is making contingency plans. And Grier, who does a lot of things well, could benefit from sitting for a season or two with little-to-no pressure to perform -- just like Rivers did more than a decade ago. The Chargers have bigger needs along the offensive and defensive lines but none of that matters if you don't have a franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Parris Campbell WR Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS Projected Team

Kansas City Chiefs PROSPECT RNK

51 POSITION RNK

8 Here's the deal: We don't know what fate awaits Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs need a cornerback, an edge rusher and a linebacker, but they may also need to replace Hill. Campbell ran a 4.31 40 at the combine and while he ran mostly underneath routes at Ohio State, he has the raw speed to run by anybody. And if anybody can help him reach his potential, it's Andy Reid calling plays for Patrick Mahomes.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Deebo Samuel WR South Carolina - Sr - 5'11 / 214 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

48 POSITION RNK

7 Randall Cobb is now is Dallas and Deebo Samuel, when it's all said and done, could be a better version of Cobb in his prime. The Packers need an edge rusher, a linebacker, a safety, a tight end and some depth along the offensive line, but Samuel, while surprising, would also give Aaron Rodgers a reliable target alongside Davante Adams. Not only that, but Samuel can line up anywhere -- inside, outside, in the backfield -- and he can also return kicks.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Chase Winovich DL Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

58 POSITION RNK

7 The Rams added Clay Matthews and re-upped Dante Fowler, but Winovich is an under-the-radar pass rusher who could end up going in the first round. If that happens, Michigan almost certainly will have three Wolverines defenders among the first 32 picks -- Winovich, Devin Bush and Rashan Gary. So what does the 6-foot-2, 256-pound defensive end bring to the table? A non-stop motor, a quick first step and unmatched tenacity. He also ran a 4.59 40 at the combine, and more importantly, he'd give the Rams something they lacked a season ago: An actual pass rush.