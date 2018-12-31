2019 NFL Draft: New York Jets team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

After going 10-6 in 2015, Todd Bowles has had three straight losing seasons and something has to change. Sam Darnold showed glimpses of franchise-quarterback promise, but he needs help -- a lot of it. That holds for the defense too, which was only slightly less effective than their offensive counterparts. Put another way: A lot has to change in the coming months, and it will likely start with the coaching staff.

Here's what you need to know about the New York Jets and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: N.Y. Jets

Round 2: None

Round 3: N.Y. Jets, New Orleans

Round 4: N.Y. Jets

Round 5: N.Y. Jets

Round 6: None

Round 7: N.Y. Jets

The Jets traded their second-round pick to the Colts last offseason as part of the deal that allowed them to move up for Sam Darnold. They earned an extra third-rounder before the season after sending Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints. New Orleans also got New York's sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle

Pass rusher

Wide receiver

Interior offensive linemen

Cornerback

Running back

Linebacker

The Jets have one of the worst offensive lines in football; the unit ranked dead last in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders, and while they were slightly better when it came to protecting Darnold, the face of the franchise deserves an elite tackle protecting him. In fact, the rest of the line could stand an upgrade too. Darnold could also benefit from a legitimate deep threat, a player opposing defenses have to account for throughout the game. The same holds for running back.

On defense, the Jets are well-stocked at defensive tackle but lack a threat off the edge. And while the safety position has too young players in Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye (he landed on IR after six games in '18), upgrades at linebacker and to a lesser extent, cornerback, will be vital to solidifying a defense that hasn't even been replacement level in recent seasons.

Wilson's prospects to watch

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Williams is the draft's best offensive tackle, something he proved on a weekly basis for the Crimson Tide. It's hard to find a time Williams wasn't dominant and the closest you might come is the SEC Championship Game when Georgia's D'Andre Walker had some success. Still, Williams is a first-round talent who has the look of a 10-year NFL starter.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Polite came out of nowhere in 2018 for the Gators. He finished his junior season with 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Polite is powerfully and compactly built, and reminiscent of James Harrison -- but with more athleticism.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf played in just seven games for Ole Miss because of a neck injury. But he declared for the draft in late November, a clear indication that he has no health concerns heading into draft season. Metcalf eats up cushion against cornerbacks, smoothly gets into breaks, is good at creating separation using his long strides to create separation downfield. He also shows soft hands when hauling in long arcing throws, as well as the ability to high-point the ball on fade routes. There are questions about his experience, and the offense he played in at Ole Miss, but if he can assuage those concerns he could be the first wideout drafted.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Williams is silky smooth in coverage and easily transitions in and out of breaks that leave little-to-no separation. He's sometimes so confident in his abilities and athleticism that he doesn't turn to run with the receiver until the receiver is even with him off the line of scrimmage. Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine are set to be free agents and Williams would be an obvious upgrade over both.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level. Given the Jets' needs in the running game, Lindstrom could be an obvious choice, though he may not be on the board when New York drafts in Round 3.