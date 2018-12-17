2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals No. 1, 49ers fall to fourth with two-game winning streak
Here's how all the Week 15 results affect the order for the 2019 NFL Draft
Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were a contender for the No. 1 pick, limping into Week 14 with a 2-10 record. However, after a 26-23 overtime win over the Seahawks on Sunday, the 49ers are winners of two straight and now sit outside the top three.
Who's No. 1? That would be the Arizona Cardinals, who have followed up a surprising win in Green Bay by losing to bad Lions and Falcons teams by a combined score of 57-17. They'll close with games against the Rams and Seahawks, so they'll have a great shot of finishing 3-13 and earning the No. 1 pick.
Right now, only one team is tied with the Cardinals at 3-11, and it's the Oakland Raiders. One short week ago, the Raiders upset the Steelers as double-digit underdogs at home. This week, they went to Cincinnati and fell to the Bengals 30-16. They'll close with games against the Broncos and Chiefs.
Below you can find the current draft order for the first 20 teams, as well as how the final 12 will shake out if the current better seed wins every game leading up to the Super Bowl.
2019 NFL Draft Order
* through Week 15 (Sunday's 4 p.m. games)
1. Cardinals (3-11)
2. Raiders (3-11)
3. Jets (4-10)
4. 49ers (4-10)
5. Jaguars (4-10)
6. Falcons (5-9)
7. Lions (5-9)
8. Giants (5-9)
9. Buccaneers (5-9)
10. Bills (5-9)
11. Packers (5-8-1)
12. Broncos (6-8)
13. Bengals (6-8)
14. Panthers (6-7)
15. Eagles (6-7)
16. Browns (6-7-1)
17. Dolphins (7-7)
18. Redskins (7-7)
19. Colts (8-6)
20. Titans (8-6)
*21. Vikings (7-6-1)
*22. Seahawks (8-6)
*23. Ravens (8-6)
*24. Chargers (11-3)
*25. Raiders from Cowboys (8-6)
*26. Steelers (8-5-1)
*27. Patriots (9-5)
*28. Raiders from Bears (10-4)
*29. Texans (10-4)
*30. Rams (11-2)
*31. Chiefs (11-3)
*32. Packers from Saints (11-2)
