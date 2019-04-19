2019 NFL Draft order: Here are the full listings for all 32 teams
What picks does your team own in the 2019 NFL Draft? Find out right here
When it comes to the 2019 NFL Draft, the number of picks are not equal. Some teams pick two (New York Giants, Green Bay) or even three (Oakland) times in the first round, while others won't pick until Round 2 (Dallas, Cleveland, New Orleans) or Round 3 (Chicago) -- provided they don't do any more moving around before they're on the clock. Some teams may have only four (Seattle) or five (Chicago) picks in this year's draft. Others have a dozen (New England, New York Giants again).
But however many picks your favorite team has, and wherever they fall, the draft will be a critical part of building a championship contender for years to come, as it is every year. Read on to see which picks your team is scheduled to make once draft weekend begins.
Arizona Cardinals
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3
|65
|4
|103
|5
|139
|6
|174
|6
|179
|from Tampa Bay
|7
|248
|Compensatory
|7
|249
|Compensatory
|7
|254
|Compensatory
Atlanta Falcons
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|14
|2
|45
|3
|79
|4
|117
|4
|137
|Compensatory
|5
|152
|5
|172
|Compensatory
|6
|186
|7
|230
Baltimore Ravens
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|22
|3
|85
|3
|102
|Compensatory
|4
|113
|from Denver
|4
|123
|5
|160
|6
|191
|from Tennessee
|6
|193
Buffalo Bills
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|9
|2
|40
|3
|74
|4
|112
|4
|131
|from Kansas City
|5
|147
|5
|158
|from Pittsburgh through Oakland
|6
|181
|7
|225
|7
|228
|from Carolina
Carolina Panthers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|16
|2
|47
|3
|77
|3
|100
|Compensatory
|4
|115
|5
|154
|6
|187
Chicago Bears
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|3
|87
|4
|126
|5
|162
|7
|222
|from Denver through Philadelphia
|7
|238
Cincinnati Bengals
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|11
|2
|42
|3
|72
|4
|110
|5
|149
|6
|183
|6
|198
|from Dallas
|6
|210
|Compensatory
|6
|211
|Compensatory
|6
|213
|Compensatory
|7
|223
Cleveland Browns
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|49
|3
|80
|4
|119
|5
|144
|from Jacksonville
|5
|155
|5
|170
|from New England
|6
|189
|7
|221
|from Jacksonville
Dallas Cowboys
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|58
|3
|90
|4
|128
|4
|136
|Compensatory
|5
|165
|7
|241
Denver Broncos
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|10
|2
|41
|3
|71
|4
|125
|from Houston
|5
|148
|5
|156
|from Minnesota
|6
|182
|7
|237
|from Houston
Detroit Lions
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|8
|2
|43
|3
|88
|from Philadelphia
|4
|111
|5
|146
|6
|184
|6
|204
|from New England
|7
|224
|7
|229
|from Miami
Green Bay Packers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|12
|1
|30
|from New Orleans
|2
|44
|3
|75
|4
|114
|4
|118
|from Washington
|5
|150
|6
|185
|6
|194
|from Seattle
|7
|226
Houston Texans
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|23
|2
|54
|from Seattle
|2
|55
|3
|86
|5
|161
|6
|195
|7
|220
|from New York Giants through Denver
Indianapolis Colts
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|26
|2
|34
|from New York Jets
|2
|59
|3
|89
|4
|129
|4
|135
|Compensatory
|5
|164
|6
|199
|7
|240
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|7
|2
|38
|3
|69
|3
|98
|Compensatory from Los Angeles Rams
|4
|109
|6
|178
|7
|236
|from Baltimore
Kansas City Chiefs
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|29
|2
|61
|2
|63
|from Los Angeles Rams
|3
|92
|5
|167
|6
|201
|6
|214
|Compensatory
|7
|216
|from San Francisco
Los Angeles Chargers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|28
|2
|60
|3
|91
|4
|130
|5
|166
|6
|200
|7
|242
Los Angeles Rams
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|31
|3
|94
|3
|99
|Compensatory
|4
|133
|5
|169
|6
|203
|7
|251
|Compensatory
Miami Dolphins
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|13
|2
|48
|3
|78
|4
|116
|5
|151
|7
|233
|from Tennessee
|7
|234
|from Pittsburgh through Cleveland
Minnesota Vikings
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|18
|2
|50
|3
|81
|4
|120
|6
|190
|6
|209
|Compensatory
|7
|247
|Compensatory
|7
|250
|Compensatory
New England Patriots
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|32
|2
|56
|from Chicago
|2
|64
|3
|73
|from Detroit
|3
|97
|Compensatory
|3
|101
|Compensatory
|4
|134
|6
|205
|Compensatory
|7
|239
|from Philadelphia
|7
|243
|from Kansas City through San Francisco, Cleveland
|7
|246
|7
|252
|Compensatory
New Orleans Saints
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|62
|5
|168
|6
|177
|from New York Jets
|6
|202
|7
|231
|from Cleveland
|7
|244
New York Giants
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|6
|1
|17
|from Cleveland
|2
|37
|3
|95
|from New England through Cleveland
|4
|108
|4
|132
|from New Orleans
|5
|142
|from San Francisco through Detroit
|5
|143
|5
|171
|Compensatory
|6
|180
|7
|232
|from Minnesota
|7
|245
|from Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|3
|3
|68
|3
|93
|from New Orleans
|4
|105
|6
|196
|from Chicago through Oakland
|7
|217
Oakland Raiders
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|4
|1
|24
|from Chicago
|1
|27
|from Dallas
|2
|35
|4
|106
|5
|140
|from New York Jets
|7
|218
|7
|235
|from Seattle
Philadelphia Eagles
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|25
|2
|53
|from Baltimore
|2
|57
|4
|127
|4
|138
|Compensatory
|5
|163
|6
|197
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|20
|2
|52
|3
|66
|from Oakland
|3
|83
|4
|122
|5
|141
|from Oakland
|6
|175
|from Oakland
|6
|192
|6
|207
|Compensatory from Arizona
|7
|219
|from Tampa Bay
San Francisco 49ers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|2
|2
|36
|3
|67
|4
|104
|6
|176
|6
|212
|Compensatory
Seattle Seahawks
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|21
|3
|84
|4
|124
|5
|159
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|5
|2
|39
|3
|70
|4
|107
|5
|145
|6
|208
|Compensatory from Philadelphia
|7
|215
|from Arizona
Tennessee Titans
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|19
|2
|51
|3
|82
|4
|121
|5
|157
|6
|188
|from Miami
Washington Redskins
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|15
|2
|46
|3
|76
|3
|96
|Compensatory
|5
|153
|5
|173
|Compensatory
|6
|206
|Compensatory
|7
|227
|7
|253
|Compensatory
