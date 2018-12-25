2019 NFL Draft order: Lions move into top five with Jaguars win, 49ers, Jets move up a spot after Raiders win

It's getting down to the nitty gritty with how the draft order will shake out, with only 18 games left in the regular season, including Chiefs-Seahawks on Sunday night and Broncos-Raiders on Monday night. And the Jaguars may have hurt themselves more than anyone with their win in Week 16.

The Jaguars were set to pick in the top five heading into Sunday's action, but a win puts them into a five-way tie at 5-10. That could be problematic, as they're projected to have the toughest strength of schedule among all the other 5-10 teams, which would move them all they way down to ninth. That's below both the Buccaneers (No. 6) and Giants (No. 7 or 8), two teams that could also be in the market for a quarterback by the time the draft rolls around.

With the Jaguars win, the Lions now move into the top five. While they presumably don't need a quarterback, they should be perfectly positioned to add an impact defensive lineman with a loss in Week 17.

Another stunning development: The Browns now check in at No. 17, putting them in the bottom half of the first round. If they end in that slot and don't trade up, it would be the first time they didn't pick in the top half of the first round since 2011. It's truly a new era in Cleveland.

Below you can find the current draft order for the first 20 teams, as well as how the final 12 will shake out if the current better seed wins every game leading up to the Super Bowl.

2019 NFL Draft Order

Through Monday in Week 16

1. Cardinals (3-12)

2. 49ers (4-11)

3. Jets (4-11)

4. Raiders (4-11)

5. Lions (5-10)

6. Buccaneers (5-10)

7. Bills (5-10)^

8. Giants (5-10)^

9. Jaguars (5-10)

10. Falcons (6-9)

11. Panthers (6-9)

12. Bengals (6-9)

13. Broncos (6-9)

14. Packers (6-8-1)

15. Dolphins (7-8)

16. Redskins (7-8)

17. Browns (7-7-1)

18. Eagles (8-7)

19. Steelers (8-6-1)

20. Titans (9-6)

21. Vikings (8-6-1)*

22. Colts (9-6)*

23. Seahawks (9-6)*

24. Chargers (11-4)*

25. Raiders from Cowboys (9-6)*

26. Ravens (9-6)*

27. Texans (10-5)*

28. Raiders from Bears (11-4)*

29. Patriots (10-5)*

30. Rams (12-3)*

31. Chiefs (11-4)*

32. Packers from Saints (13-2)*

* Order determined by playoff finish

^ Coin flip will determine order