2019 NFL Draft order: Team-by-team listing of all 254 picks, from Arizona's 10 selections to Washington's nine
Find out exactly what picks your team owns in the 2019 NFL Draft
Some teams may have only four (Seattle) or five (Chicago) picks in this year's NFL Draft. Others have a dozen (New England, New York Giants). Some pick two (New York Giants again, Green Bay) or even three (Oakland) times in the first round, while others won't pick until Round 2 (Dallas, Cleveland, New Orleans) or Round 3 (Chicago) -- provided they don't do any more moving around before they're on the clock.
But however many picks your favorite team has, and wherever they fall, the draft will be a critical part of building a championship contender for years to come, as it is every year. Read on to see which picks your team is scheduled to make once draft weekend begins.
Arizona Cardinals
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3
|65
|4
|103
|5
|139
|6
|174
|6
|179
|from Tampa Bay
|7
|248
|Compensatory
|7
|249
|Compensatory
|7
|254
|Compensatory
Atlanta Falcons
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|14
|2
|45
|3
|79
|4
|117
|4
|137
|Compensatory
|5
|152
|5
|172
|Compensatory
|6
|186
|7
|230
Baltimore Ravens
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|22
|3
|85
|3
|102
|Compensatory
|4
|113
|from Denver
|4
|123
|5
|160
|6
|191
|from Tennessee
|6
|193
Buffalo Bills
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|9
|2
|40
|3
|74
|4
|112
|4
|131
|from Kansas City
|5
|147
|5
|158
|from Pittsburgh through Oakland
|6
|181
|7
|225
|7
|228
|from Carolina
Carolina Panthers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|16
|2
|47
|3
|77
|3
|100
|Compensatory
|4
|115
|5
|154
|6
|187
Chicago Bears
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|3
|87
|4
|126
|5
|162
|7
|222
|from Denver through Philadelphia
|7
|238
Cincinnati Bengals
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|11
|2
|42
|3
|72
|4
|110
|5
|149
|6
|183
|6
|198
|from Dallas
|6
|210
|Compensatory
|6
|211
|Compensatory
|6
|213
|Compensatory
|7
|223
Cleveland Browns
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|49
|3
|80
|4
|119
|5
|144
|from Jacksonville
|5
|155
|5
|170
|from New England
|6
|189
|7
|221
|from Jacksonville
Dallas Cowboys
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|58
|3
|90
|4
|128
|4
|136
|Compensatory
|5
|165
|7
|241
Denver Broncos
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|10
|2
|41
|3
|71
|4
|125
|from Houston
|5
|148
|5
|156
|from Minnesota
|6
|182
|7
|237
|from Houston
Detroit Lions
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|8
|2
|43
|3
|88
|from Philadelphia
|4
|111
|5
|146
|6
|184
|6
|204
|from New England
|7
|224
|7
|229
|from Miami
Green Bay Packers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|12
|1
|30
|from New Orleans
|2
|44
|3
|75
|4
|114
|4
|118
|from Washington
|5
|150
|6
|185
|6
|194
|from Seattle
|7
|226
Houston Texans
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|23
|2
|54
|from Seattle
|2
|55
|3
|86
|5
|161
|6
|195
|7
|220
|from New York Giants through Denver
Indianapolis Colts
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|26
|2
|34
|from New York Jets
|2
|59
|3
|89
|4
|129
|4
|135
|Compensatory
|5
|164
|6
|199
|7
|240
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|7
|2
|38
|3
|69
|3
|98
|Compensatory from Los Angeles Rams
|4
|109
|6
|178
|7
|236
|from Baltimore
Kansas City Chiefs
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|29
|2
|61
|2
|63
|from Los Angeles Rams
|3
|92
|5
|167
|6
|201
|6
|214
|Compensatory
|7
|216
|from San Francisco
Los Angeles Chargers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|28
|2
|60
|3
|91
|4
|130
|5
|166
|6
|200
|7
|242
|
Los Angeles Rams
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|31
|3
|94
|3
|99
|Compensatory
|4
|133
|5
|169
|6
|203
|7
|251
|Compensatory
Miami Dolphins
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|13
|2
|48
|3
|78
|4
|116
|5
|151
|7
|233
|from Tennessee
|7
|234
|from Pittsburgh through Cleveland
Minnesota Vikings
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|18
|2
|50
|3
|81
|4
|120
|6
|190
|6
|209
|Compensatory
|7
|247
|Compensatory
|7
|250
|Compensatory
New England Patriots
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|32
|2
|56
|from Chicago
|2
|64
|3
|73
|from Detroit
|3
|97
|Compensatory
|3
|101
|Compensatory
|4
|134
|6
|205
|Compensatory
|7
|239
|from Philadelphia
|7
|243
|from Kansas City through San Francisco, Cleveland
|7
|246
|7
|252
|Compensatory
New Orleans Saints
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|2
|62
|5
|168
|6
|177
|from New York Jets
|6
|202
|7
|231
|from Cleveland
|7
|244
New York Giants
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|6
|1
|17
|from Cleveland
|2
|37
|3
|95
|from New England through Cleveland
|4
|108
|4
|132
|from New Orleans
|5
|142
|from San Francisco through Detroit
|5
|143
|5
|171
|Compensatory
|6
|180
|7
|232
|from Minnesota
|7
|245
|from Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|3
|3
|68
|3
|93
|from New Orleans
|4
|105
|6
|196
|from Chicago through Oakland
|7
|217
Oakland Raiders
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|4
|1
|24
|from Chicago
|1
|27
|from Dallas
|2
|35
|4
|106
|5
|140
|from New York Jets
|7
|218
|7
|235
|from Seattle
Philadelphia Eagles
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|25
|2
|53
|from Baltimore
|2
|57
|4
|127
|4
|138
|Compensatory
|5
|163
|6
|197
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|20
|2
|52
|3
|66
|from Oakland
|3
|83
|4
|122
|5
|141
|from Oakland
|6
|175
|from Oakland
|6
|192
|6
|207
|Compensatory from Arizona
|7
|219
|from Tampa Bay
San Francisco 49ers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|2
|2
|36
|3
|67
|4
|104
|6
|176
|6
|212
|Compensatory
Seattle Seahawks
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|21
|3
|84
|4
|124
|5
|159
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|5
|2
|39
|3
|70
|4
|107
|5
|145
|6
|208
|Compensatory from Philadelphia
|7
|215
|from Arizona
Tennessee Titans
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|19
|2
|51
|3
|82
|4
|121
|5
|157
|6
|188
|from Miami
Washington Redskins
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|15
|2
|46
|3
|76
|3
|96
|Compensatory
|5
|153
|5
|173
|Compensatory
|6
|206
|Compensatory
|7
|227
|7
|253
|Compensatory
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Chiefs trade up, land big talent
In this mock, four quarterbacks go inside the top 15, and the first corner isn't drafted until...
-
How to watch, stream 2019 NFL Draft
Everything you need to know about this year's draft, including how to tune in
-
Who are most important teams in draft?
Sean Wagner-McGough joins Will Brinson to preview some of the most crucial picks of April's...
-
Mock Draft: How far can Drew Lock fall?
Other notable selections include T.J. Hockenson going to the Packers and the Bucs taking a...
-
What to know about Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard is one of the best pass blockers in this draft class
-
What to know about Cody Ford
Cody Ford can play both tackle and guard in the NFL