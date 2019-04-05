2019 NFL Draft order: Team-by-team listing of all 254 picks, from Arizona's 10 selections to Washington's nine

Find out exactly what picks your team owns in the 2019 NFL Draft

Some teams may have only four (Seattle) or five (Chicago) picks in this year's NFL Draft. Others have a dozen (New England, New York Giants). Some pick two (New York Giants again, Green Bay) or even three (Oakland) times in the first round, while others won't pick until Round 2 (Dallas, Cleveland, New Orleans) or Round 3 (Chicago) -- provided they don't do any more moving around before they're on the clock.

But however many picks your favorite team has, and wherever they fall, the draft will be a critical part of building a championship contender for years to come, as it is every year. Read on to see which picks your team is scheduled to make once draft weekend begins.

Arizona Cardinals

RoundOverallStatus
11
233
365
4103
5139
6174
6179from Tampa Bay
7248Compensatory
7249Compensatory
7254Compensatory

Atlanta Falcons

RoundOverallStatus
114
245
379
4117
4137Compensatory
5152
5172Compensatory         
6186
7230

Baltimore Ravens

RoundOverallStatus
122
385
3102Compensatory
4113from Denver
4123
5160
6191from Tennessee
6193

Buffalo Bills

RoundOverallStatus
19
240
374
4112
4131from Kansas City
5147
5158from Pittsburgh through Oakland
6181
7225
7228from Carolina

Carolina Panthers

RoundOverallStatus
116
247
377
3100Compensatory          
4115
5154
6187

Chicago Bears

RoundOverallStatus
387
4126
5162
7222from Denver through Philadelphia
7238

Cincinnati Bengals

RoundOverallStatus
111
242
372
4110
5149
6183
6198from Dallas
6210Compensatory
6211Compensatory
6213Compensatory        
7223

Cleveland Browns

RoundOverallStatus
249
380
4119
5144from Jacksonville
5155
5170from New England
6189
7221from Jacksonville

Dallas Cowboys

RoundOverallStatus
258
390
4128
4136Compensatory
5165
7241

Denver Broncos

RoundOverallStatus
110
241
371
4125from Houston
5148
5156from Minnesota
6182
7237from Houston

Detroit Lions

RoundOverallStatus
18
243
388from Philadelphia
4111
5146
6184
6204from New England
7224
7229from Miami

Green Bay Packers

RoundOverallStatus
112
130from New Orleans
244
375
4114
4118from Washington
5150
6185
6194from Seattle
7226

Houston Texans

RoundOverallStatus
123
254from Seattle
255
386
5161
6195
7220from New York Giants through Denver

Indianapolis Colts

RoundOverallStatus
126
234from New York Jets
259
389
4129
4135Compensatory
5164
6199
7240

Jacksonville Jaguars

RoundOverallStatus
17
238
369
398Compensatory from Los Angeles Rams
4109
6178
7236from Baltimore

Kansas City Chiefs

RoundOverallStatus
129
261
263from Los Angeles Rams
392
5167
6201
6214Compensatory
7216from San Francisco

Los Angeles Chargers

RoundOverallStatus
128
260
391
4130
5166
6200
7242                                 

Los Angeles Rams

RoundOverallStatus
131
394
399Compensatory
4133
5169
6203
7251Compensatory                

Miami Dolphins

RoundOverallStatus
113
248
378
4116
5151
7233from Tennessee
7234from Pittsburgh through Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings

RoundOverallStatus
118
250
381
4120
6190
6209Compensatory
7247Compensatory
7250Compensatory                  

New England Patriots

RoundOverallStatus
132
256from Chicago
264
373from Detroit
397Compensatory
3101Compensatory
4134
6205Compensatory
7239from Philadelphia
7243from Kansas City through San Francisco, Cleveland
7246
7252Compensatory

New Orleans Saints

RoundOverallStatus
262
5168
6177from New York Jets
6202
7231from Cleveland                          
7244

New York Giants

RoundOverallStatus
16
117from Cleveland
237
395from New England through Cleveland
4108
4132from New Orleans
5142from San Francisco through Detroit
5143
5171Compensatory
6180
7232from Minnesota
7245from Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets

RoundOverallStatus
13
368
393from New Orleans
4105
6196from Chicago through Oakland
7217

Oakland Raiders

RoundOverallStatus
14
124from Chicago
127from Dallas
235
4106
5140from New York Jets
7218
7235from Seattle                           

Philadelphia Eagles

RoundOverallStatus
125
253from Baltimore
257
4127
4138Compensatory                                
5163
6197

Pittsburgh Steelers

RoundOverallStatus
120
252
366from Oakland
383
4122
5141from Oakland
6175from Oakland
6192
6207Compensatory from Arizona                
7219from Tampa Bay

San Francisco 49ers

RoundOverallStatus
12
236
367
4104
6176
6212Compensatory                             

Seattle Seahawks

RoundOverallStatus
121
384
4124
5159                                                     

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RoundOverallStatus
15
239
370
4107
5145
6208Compensatory from Philadelphia
7215from Arizona

Tennessee Titans

RoundOverallStatus
119
251
382
4121
5157
6188from Miami                             

Washington Redskins

RoundOverallStatus
115
246
376
396Compensatory
5153
5173Compensatory
6206Compensatory
7227
7253Compensatory                                   
Our Latest Stories