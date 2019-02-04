2019 NFL Draft order: Top 32 picks in full after Patriots beat Rams in Super Bowl LIII

We have a champion, and for the sixth time in the last 18 years, it's the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick's team took down the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history on Sunday, and that means that they're slated to pick 32nd in the 2019 NFL Draft (much like Belichick, our draft coverage takes no days off). Even though the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, it'll be just the fourth time they've picked 32nd, if they don't trade their pick by the end of Round 1 in April.

Even though the Rams made the Super Bowl this year for the first time since 2002, No. 31 will be the highest they pick (provided they don't trade the selection themselves) in three drafts. Last year, their first selection wasn't until No. 89 (tackle Joseph Noteboom), and the previous year, they didn't make a pick until No. 44 (tight end Gerald Everett).

As for the 30 teams who didn't play Sunday, the Cardinals secured the No. 1 pick on the final day of the regular season, followed by the 49ers and Jets. The Raiders have the No. 4 pick, as well as two picks in the 20s by virtue of their trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper in 2018.

You can find the full draft order below.

2019 NFL Draft Order

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

6. New York Giants (5-11)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

8. Detroit Lions (6-10)

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

10. Denver Broncos (6-10)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

23. Houston Texans (11-5)

24. Raiders from Chicago (12-4)

25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

27. Raiders from Dallas (10-6)

28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

30. Packers from New Orleans (13-3)

31. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

32. New England Patriots (11-5)