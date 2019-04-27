2019 NFL Draft: Patriots might have just selected Tom Brady's eventual successor

It appears that the Patriots are finally coming to terms with the fact that Tom Brady won't be able to play forever.

With the 133rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, New England selected a quarterback on Saturday in the form of Jarett Stidham. The former Auburn star was the seventh quarterback taken in the draft overall and the second QB selected in the fourth round.

Whenever the Patriots select a quarterback, the first thing everyone wants to know is whether or not the guy will end up replacing Brady one day. The argument for Stidham is that Bill Belichick has done a good job over the past few years of identifying quarterbacks that fit his system. Back in 2014, the Patriots used a second-round pick on Jimmy Garoppolo, who likely would have become the Patriots starter one day if Brady hadn't decided that he wants to play forever.

The Patriots also made a solid pick at quarterback in 2016 when they selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round. Brissett ended up starting two games for the Patriots during his rookie year before being traded to Indianapolis prior to the 2017 season.

If Stidham can match the production of those two quarterbacks, then he might have a chance to take over for Brady one day. On the other hand, draft history says that Stidham basically has no chance at winning the job ever, even after Brady retires.

As pointed out by our CBSSports.com stats guru Jared Dubin, quarterbacks in Stidham's situation almost never succeed. If Brady's the starter in 2019, that means Stidham will be on the bench and that's where the trouble comes in. Since 2000, there have only been just four quarterbacks who were drafted after the second round, started one game or fewer during their rookie season, and eventually became their drafted team's full-time starter.

That list? David Garrard, Josh McCown, Trevor Siemian, and ironically enough, Tom Brady.

That's four quarterbacks over 19 years.

CBSSports.com draft analyst Chris Trapasso didn't love the pick, giving the Patriots a 'C' grade. Although he likes the fact that Stidham has a live arm, Trapasso doesn't like the fact that the former Auburn quarterback struggles under pressure and struggles with his accuracy. You can get all the grades and analysis and everything you need to know about the draft right here.

Auburn went 8-5 in 2018 during Stidham's final season as the Tigers starter. Coincidentally, the biggest game of Stidham's college career came in the same city where the draft is being held. At the Music City Bowl in January, Sitdham was named the MVP of the game after throwing for t373 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Purdue.