2019 NFL Draft: Plan B options for teams that miss on marquee prospects like Quinnen Williams or Nick Bosa

Ed Oliver, Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Devin White, and D.K. Metcalf are among the premier, first-round talents in the 2019 NFL Draft, but what should a team do if it misses out on them?

On the second day, look for a comparable "Plan B," a lesser but similar player.

In this article, we've identified the Plan Bs for some of the most sought after prospects and even provided a viable Day 3 option.

Nick Bosa Plan B: Anthony Nelson, Iowa

Nelson doesn't have the speed-to-power capabilities of Bosa. He has the most advanced repertoire of pass-rushing moves at the edge rusher spot in this class after Bosa and demonstrated high caliber athleticism at the combine with a three-cone drill time in the 92nd percentile at his position as well as a broad and vertical in the 82nd and 87th percentiles respectively. With more strength, Nelson can be a reliable, occasionally flashy three-down defensive end in the pros.

Day 3 option: Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan

Another combine star, Crosby's Mockdraftable Web is a thing of beauty. Essentially, he's near the top of every combine drill at the edge rusher spot among participants over the past 20 years.

D.K. Metcalf Plan B: Jazz Ferguson, Northwestern State

Does your offense need a linear threat who happens to be above 6-foot-3 and over 220 pounds? If you miss on Metcalf, turn your attention to Ferguson in one of the middle rounds. The former LSU Tiger transferred to Northwestern State and went over 1,100 yards at nearly 17 yards per reception with 13 scores in 2018. He's not going to make NFL defensive backs miss in space. He will run by many of them, and Ferguson has the long arms and big hands to make catches well outside his frame on off-target throws. Also like Metcalf, Ferguson blazed in his 40-yard dash (4.45) for his size -- nearly 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds -- but had super-sluggish times in the agility drills.

Day 3 option: Emmanuel Butler, Northern Arizona

Butler is another downfield size/speed specimen at just over 6-3 and 217 pounds with gigantic hands and an equally enormous catch radius.

Quinnen Williams Plan B: Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

Saunders has more of a traditional nose tackle frame -- just under 6-1 and 324 pounds -- than Williams, but the Western Illinois standout possesses a freakish combination of athleticism and hand work, just like Williams. He can disappear for stretches though. When he reappears, you'll see it. He's a bowling ball with explosive athletic talents.

Day 3 option: Michael Dogbe, Temple

Dogbe's film is as up and down as it gets. He can be super disruptive with heavy, active hands and quality burst on one series. The next, he's playing noticeably high and is easily blocked.

Ed Oliver Plan B: Trysten Hill, UCF

Hill is a junior entrant who certainly doesn't have Oliver's explosiveness or hip fluidity. But like Oliver, his motor is in fifth gear all play, every play. There's some nuance to his game too when it comes to pass-rushing moves. Hill mainly wins with his speed off the ball and the power that momentum creates. He's bigger than Oliver at just over 6-foot-2 and 308 pounds, but he did impress with a 35-inch vertical at the combine, just one inch below that of the Houston star.

Day 3 option: Cortez Broughton, Cincinnati

Had he been at the combine, Broughton would've had one of the most well-rounded performances of any defensive tackle based on his Pro Day figures. He has a tremendous first step and is a bendy athlete.

Devin White Plan B: Blake Cashman, Minnesota

Cashman doesn't have multiple years of high-level production like White, but he did erupt for 104 total takedowns with 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups in his senior season. The two couldn't be more different stylistically. White is a flashy, hair-on-fire linebacker who sometimes arrives out of control. Cashman is a fast but methodical, under-control mover who's seemingly always in position. While Cashman isn't the athlete White is, the Minnesota star had an excellent combine. He ran 4.50 and his jumps and agility drills were no lower than the 71st percentile at the position.

Day 3 option: Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington

As my LB1, of course I had to include BBK here, and I realize he's going to be picked much later than I have him ranked. I'm cool with that. He proved to have NFL starting linebacker athleticism at the combine, and he has the most polished game of any player at his position in this class.

Jacobs is the consensus top RB, although I don't view him in nearly the same vein. He's the odds-on favorite to be the first back off the board. Ozigbo can give you the size, run-through-tackle power and cutting ability Jacobs can ... but three or four rounds later. The Nebraska star slimmed down into the 230s during his senior season and averaged 7.0 yards per carry on 155 attempts with 12 touchdowns. He was 222 at his pro day. For a back his size, Ozigbo has flexible ankles and hips, which allow him to quickly redirect his path as a between-the-tackles runner, and he has enough burst to hit the occasional home run.

Day 3 option: Wes Hills, Slippery Rock

Hills parlayed a strong week at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl -- he won MVP -- into a Senior Bowl invite, and the superstar at Slippery Rock didn't look out of place in Mobile. He runs with reckless abandon and oftentimes contact glances off him. He ran for 1,714 yards in just 11 games in 2018.

Greedy Williams Plan B: Amani Oruwariye, Penn State

Like Williams, Oruwariye is long, athletic perimeter cornerback. His blend of length and change-of-direction ability makes him stick like glue to receivers. While he doesn't have Williams' 4.37 speed, he ran a very respectable 4.47 at over 6-1 and 205 pounds with nearly 32-inch arms.

Day 3 option: Jordan Brown, South Dakota State

The premier small-school outside cornerback if you need length and downfield speed. Brown had 12 pass breakups and three picks in 2018 and defended 27 throws and snagged eight others for picks in his illustrious career. He's nearly 6-1, ran 4.51 and had a 39 1/2-inch vertical at the combine.

Murphy's twitchiness and instincts make him a cornerback who's quickest to the football in this class, but he lacks in the size department at just under 5-11 and 190 pounds. Long is nearly the exact same size, and although he's not as fast as reading route concepts or the quarterback's intentions, the Michigan standout might be more athletically twitched up. Murphy would be best in zone. Long is a snug, man-to-man cornerback. But for the teams that want a small but explosive corner and miss on Murphy, Long is the best option beyond Round 1.

Day 3 option: Mark Fields, Clemson

Another feisty corner with slot versatility, legit speed, and sudden movement ability, Fields didn't get on the field much on a loaded Clemson team. When he did, he didn't disappoint. He defended five passes in just seven games in 2018, and his play was impressive enough to earn him a Senior Bowl invite. He ran 4.37 at the combine too.