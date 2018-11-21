2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Clemson's defensive line trio living up to the hype

Dexter Lawrence is back in my Top 20.

Clemson's gargantuan defensive tackle with insane movement ability for his size and a developed arsenal of pass-rushing moves was unblockable against Duke on Saturday and knocked down passes when he couldn't get to the quarterback.

While his size lends credence to the idea that he's a run-stuffer only, it'll be fascinating to see where Lawrence ultimately lands because he's not your normal nose tackle.

Here's my updated Top 20 prospects list.

Bosa's top spot is still safe.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Williams wasn't challenged much against The Citadel, especially in the second half. With the Iron Bowl, SEC championship, and College Football Playoff likely ahead, we'll get some serious barometers for Williams' draft stock over the next few weeks.

Williams looked the part of CB1 with three pass breakups against Arkansas. His size, length, and smooth athleticism make him an ideal outside cornerback at the next level. Also, he's not solely a man-to-man corner or zone defender. He has experience in (and production from) a variety of coverages.

The bizarre Oliver-Major Applewhite sideline argument won't impact his status with me very much. Oliver has Aaron Donald-ian quickness but needs to get more confident with his pass-rushing moves.

Andy Isabella gave the Georgia secondary some fits. This wasn't a game in which Baker was exposed in any way though. His run defense will be tested against Georgia Tech this weekend, and we'll get a national title game rematch against Alabama on Dec. 1. Baker's play will have a lot to do with how Georgia fares in that game.

6. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

I've seen Williams play better than what he showed in the game against The Citadel (imagine that) but a triple-option team does make it difficult on defensive linemen with a variety of blockers attacking them from different angles. Williams remains a monster on the inside for the Crimson Tide, and he has some big tests ahead.

It's as if Arizona State wants to prove Harry's doubters wrong with the amount of screens on which he's featured every week. Against Oregon, Harry demonstrated impressive twitchiness for his size on those plays and had a few of his patented high-point snags downfield.

Duke's offensive line has had some down games this season, and it had a lackluster performance against the best defensive line in football. I thought Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were more disruptive than Ferrell, but the long, athletic defense end did have two sacks, created a few pressures, and was a rock against the run.

9. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Jones had a sack and two tackles for loss in the bananas game against Maryland but did have issues anchoring against the run, which is easily his biggest weakness. The Ohio State star projects to the NFL game well because of his hip fluidity and tremendous hand use.

Another Ole Miss loss, another monster game for Brown, as he went for 212 yards on nine grabs against Vanderbilt. His 84-yard touchdown was a shining example of his elite yards-after-the-catch capabilities. On the most routine, short comeback route, Brown made the defensive back miss then flipped on the jets for the long score.

Allen took advantage of a weak Florida State offensive line on Saturday with another productive effort, as he tallied six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and a pass deflection in the defeat in Tallahassee. I'd love to see Allen more on the inside, but he has impressive acceleration and bend for a 6-foot-5, 280-plus pound defensive lineman.

Seven grabs, 100 yards, and a score for Harmon in the walk in the park against Louisville. Finley found him down the sideline on a long ball for a score after he beat his defender yet had to take contact as he caught the pass. Harmon has a No. 1 receiver skill set thanks to his athleticism and ball skills at 6-3 and over 210 pounds.

13. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Thompson forced a fumble and racked up eight total tackles in the stunningly-close-in-the-first-half win over The Citadel. He'll get a nice tune up for Georgia in the Iron Bowl this weekend but needs to make more plays in coverage down the stretch to solidify his spot in the top 15.

While not the most fluid athlete, Risner's on-field movements are efficient and he packs a powerful punch in pass protection. Against Texas Tech, he executed combo blocks quickly and played with plenty of strength at the point of attack.

BBK was everywhere (again) in Washington's win over Oregon State. He's has the best blend of speed, play-recognition skills, block-shedding ability, and comfort in coverage of any off-ball linebacker in this class.

16. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

I thought Wilkins was the best defense player on the field in Clemson's win over Duke. He displayed quickness off the snap, efficient pass-rushing moves, and burst into the backfield. Wilkins' athleticism is a major luxury for him too.

Allen unsurprisingly went off against Middle Tennessee State with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. The offensive tackles in that game simply couldn't match Allen's speed as he flew around the corner. It's when he faces quicker blockers than Allen can struggle because he's not a hand-use master.

Buffalo got smoked by Ohio on Tuesday but Johnson did his part with six grabs for 95 yards, which featured yet another long ball from Tyree Jackson. Johnson is a scary downfield threat at his size (6-2, 215) and has smooth athleticism in the short to intermediate ranges.

Burns certainly helped Florida State upset Boston College last weekend. He had seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack to go along with a handful of pressures. He played with more power and urgency against the Eagles than I've seen from him in most games this season.

20. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Lawrence is a rare specimen at 6-5 and 340 pounds, and after about a month or so of solid albeit unspectacular play, he rose to the occasion against a good Duke offense with a well-rounded performance against the run and pass. He looks like a nose tackle but often gets good push into the backfield.

Honorable Mention

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame, Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State, Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State, Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss, Drew Lock, QB, Missouri, Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida, Devin White, LB, LSU, Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma, Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia, Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia, Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame