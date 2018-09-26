2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: D.K. Metcalf climbs into Top 20 after another game with big plays

Ole Miss very well could have two wide receivers land in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

If A.J. Brown and newcomer to the Top 20 D.K. Metcalf are both selected within the first 32 picks in April, it'll be the first time two wideouts from the same college go before Round 2 since LSU products Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis went in the first round in 2007.

Brown is the established star, a well-built, yards-after-the-catch specialist with outstanding ball-tracking skills who excels from the slot. Metcalf is the tall, outside speedster with impressive wiggle in space and speed in the open field.

Here's my updated Top 20 prospect list after Week 3 in college football.

Bosa had what his dad called "major surgery" per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, and stated his son wouldn't even be reevaluated until November. Fortunately, it was only a groin injury, and Bosa should be able to get back to 100 percent before the end of the season. The question is ... have we seen the last of him in an Ohio State uniform? It's not a crazy question to pose because Bosa has already done enough to be widely considered a top 5 lock in next year's draft and a re-injury could really complicate things during the pre-draft process for the No. 1 prospect on my board.

Back to the No. 2 spot for Williams after another stellar showing against a quality SEC opponent. He was very patient in pass-protection -- mainly due to his super-quick kick slide -- and it allows him to anchor against bull rushes or beat speed-rushers to the outside. As a run-blocker, Williams is as fundamentally sound as it comes. So far in 2018, he's been amazingly under control in all aspects of his game.

There's no doubting Oliver's athleticism is on an entirely different level from every other interior defensive linemen in the country. And that fact leads to him manufacturing major problems for offenses when they try run the football. But the NFL has become a passing league, and after an encouraging start to the season as a pass-rusher, Oliver didn't create much pressure in a trouncing over Texas Southern.

4. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

Jones didn't load the stat sheet against Tulane, but I didn't notice anything that would warrant him to drop in my rankings. He was as fluid as usual, flashed a variety of block-defeating moves, and created pressure on a few occasions when he wasn't disrupting run plays on the inside. Actually, it was a positive showing for Jones because he was still productive without Nick Bosa on the field.

You're not going to get many pass-rushing opportunities facing Georgia Tech, but you will see plenty of misdirection. Ferrell held his own against the triple option Yellow Jackets, and I liked the many times he used his long arms to initiate contact with offensive linemen before throwing them aside en route to the ball-carrier.

6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Williams allowed a back-shoulder completion down the sideline against Louisiana, but other than that, he was his typically stingy self for the remainder of the game. Tall and long corners with springy athleticism and outstanding ball skills are in high demand at the NFL level. That's precisely the type of defender Williams is.

7. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

As is typically the case, Little was a brick wall in pass protection during Ole Miss' contest against Kent State, thanks to a fine combination of athleticism, length, power, and balance. For as effective as he is as a run-blocker, he has a tendency to overextend and lean forward into his blocks. That's fine when you're facing college defenders who typically don't possess the ability to disengage from blocks. In the NFL, having his upper body in front of his feet can cause many issues with balance and sustaining blocks for the run game.

Harry faced his toughest test of the season against a talented and deep Washington secondary, and he failed to make a sizable impact in the loss on the road. He had five catches for 20 yards. It was a slight reminder that Harry isn't a "separation" receiver, and he wasn't able to wiggle free to create big-gainers after the catch like he had in previous games. He was strangely not a focal point of the Sun Devils game plan, especially early on.

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

After a game with under 10 yards per catch against the Crimson Tide, Brown was back to normal against Kent State. He finished with seven catches for 96 yards, and plenty of those came after the catch when he showed off his ability to slither through narrow lanes between defenders.

10. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

In Alabama's 45-23 win over Texas A&M, Thompson had four tackles and a pass breakup and once again looked like the fastest player on the field when the Aggies had the football. It terms of somewhat recent prospects, Malik Hooker is the gold standard for the nearly impossible-to-find cover 3 free safety who also attacks rapidly downhill. Thompson isn't to his level yet but is trending in that direction.

Baker and the rest of Georgia's defense did a remarkable job limiting speedster Emanuel Hall -- who came into the game averaging over 20 yards per grab -- without a catch. Drew Lock played better in the second half than he did in the first, but by the fourth quarter, the game was basically out of reach for the Tigers. Baker and Williams will battle for the CB1 label in the coming months.

12. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Lock wasn't brutal in the home loss to Georgia. He didn't "pass" the test either. As noted in QB Stock Watch, he was very patient in the pocket. A good thing. But his pocket presence lacked, and that combination led to him taking many hits. He gets somewhat of an easier matchup at South Carolina this week before another daunting task on the road at Alabama a week later.

The gap is now tiny between Finley and Lock for the distinction of top quarterback prospect in this class. Finley picked apart the Marshall defense to the tune of 377 yards and put on a show with his anticipation and accuracy to all levels of the field. He even dropped a few dimes deep. Finley isn't your classic, big-armed quarterback, but he's an experienced pocket passer with plus accuracy and a good amount of athleticism.

14. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State



Simmons flashed his violent swim move and won with powerful bull rushes a few times. But he was too often caught hand fighting at the point of attack without getting upfield and got stuck on other blocks as Kentucky gashed Mississippi State on the ground for 229 yards on 47 carries. Not a bad outing for Simmons, who finished with six tackles, yet not a game that warranted him to move up the rankings.

Johnson was found on a two deep balls by Tyree Jackson in the trouncing of Rutgers, both of which required all of Johnson's concentration and his strong hands. Beyond his outstanding ability as a yards-after-the-catch creator, Buffalo's star receiver is a dynamic deep threat.

Other than failing to run or pass for a touchdown in overtime to extend the game against Stanford -- which included a late throw on a slant on the final play of the contest -- Herbert was tremendous in the loss to the Cardinal. He threw with high velocity to all portions of the field, stood patiently in the pocket, was very accurate, and used his legs when necessary. After a down performance a week ago against San Jose State, Herbert completed 78.8 percent of his throws in the home defeat. He now has two games of 75-plus completion percentage and two games under 50 percent completion.

Gary had a sack to go along with two tackles in Michigan's demolition of Nebraska on Saturday and played with more power than I've ever seen from him. And that was by way of speed-to-power on outside rushes and when he used a scary swipe move to shed blocks as a pass-rusher. Apparently he avoided injury against Nebraska despite not playing beyond the first quarter, per the Detroit Free Press.

Arcega-Whiteside is college football's premier jump-ball, high-point receiver by a wide margin. He now has three multi-touchdown catch games on the season, and he made his touchdowns look easy against Oregon. Arcega-Whiteside finished the awesome comeback with four grabs for 84 yards to go along with his pair of box-out scores. While probably not a 4.5 guy, he's deceptively fast thanks to long strides.

19. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Redshirt sophomores typically don't enter the NFL Draft, so I tend to stay away from them, particularly early in the draft process. Williams has been so exceptional so quickly, at this point I think there's a decent chance he declares for the 2019 Draft. Against Texas A&M, Williams utilized a nasty swim move often, swiped his way past interior blockers to disrupt pass plays, and flashed the ability to anchor. He's been a one-man wrecking crew for the Crimson Tide thus far, and he's overshadowed Raekwon Davis, who came into the season with much more hype.

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf has done enough so far in 2018 to sneak into the No. 20 spot in my rankings. He had five snags for 102 yards with an outrageous one-handed catch for a touchdown in Ole Miss' win over Kent State in Oxford. Also, he scored on 75-yarder on the opening play of the Rebels' crushing defeat at the hands of Alabama a week ago which came after he deployed an NBA-like crossover to beat the press at the line. Metcalf is a 6-foot-4, 220-plus pounder with fluid athleticism, impressive speed, and plus ball skills. He's averaging 20.4 yards per catch this season.

Honorable Mention

