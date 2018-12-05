2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: First Top 32 littered with defensive linemen, wide receivers

You're going to want your team to pick a defensive lineman or wide receiver early in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Just about every top defensive line prospect met or exceeded the hype this season, and we even saw some previously overlooked prospects rise from relative obscurity.

At the receiver spot, a rather large collection of tall, big-bodied high-pointers thrived this year, and there's a small but electric pass-catcher available too, if that's what your team needs for its offense.

You've read analysis on the top 20 prospects each week this season, so with this being the debut of my top 32 Big Board for the 2019 NFL Draft, I'll provide analysis on prospects currently slotted in spots No. 21 - No. 32 (or any prospects I didn't include in a top 20 during the season).

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

6. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

7. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

8. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

10. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

11. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

12. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

13. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

14. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

15. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

16. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

17. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

18. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

19. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

It's been a while since I've written on Metcalf, because it's been a while since he's seen the football field. He suffered a season-ending neck injury against Arkansas on October 13 but did recently declare for the draft. At 6-4 and 225 pounds with a sculpted body and frightening speed down the field, Metcalf is the prototypical "matchup nightmare" for opposing defenses. There's some elusiveness to his game too. He can beat press at the end and create a bit after the catch.

21. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy is just a redshirt sophomore, but he might be the twitchiest cornerback in the nation and is seemingly a half-step ahead of everybody else on the field because of lightning-quick play-recognition skills. He racked up four picks and 13 pass breakups this season. The only real knock on Murphy is his lack of size. He's listed at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds.

22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

23. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Brown made a few appearances in the top 20, but let's update things. Brown is not a gadget slot receiver. He's a lot more than that. I went into detail on that topic here. He's run a variety of routes relative to what we see from most wideouts in the Big 12. He has reliable hands in traffic for a small receiver and, of course, is a lightning bolt down the field and after the catch. Brown's won on the outside at Oklahoma too.

24. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

25. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

26. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Oruwariye is a long, rangy outside cornerback who looks the part of an athletic freak with his plant-and-drive capabilities, long speed, and vertical. I think he's going to be a combine standout at 6-1 and 203 pounds and start on the perimeter for an NFL team in 2019.

27. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

28. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

If you checked out my latest QB Stock Watch, you already know Lock finished the regular season as my top quarterback. He has a huge arm, is decently impressive moving inside the pocket, and throws well on the run. His accuracy issues are somewhat overblown. But he tends to make some bad decisions each game and occasionally get can locked onto his first read.

29. Devin White, LB, LSU

White plays with his hair on fire at 6-1 and 240 pounds and drips athleticism with every movement. His supreme physical skills get him into position to make big plays often. His instincts keep him from making more plays, and he's not the most reliable tackler. As a blitzer, White routinely creates havoc. He has middle linebacker size but weakside linebacker speed and change-of-direction ability.

30. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

31. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

Ximines has been essentially unblockable for Old Dominion, as he has 32 tackles for loss and 20 sacks over the past two seasons. At 6-4 and 255 pounds, he has NFL edge-rusher size and is a fluid athlete although he's not super bendy around the corner. His greatest strength is his hand work. He consistently deploys an array of efficient maneuvers to beat offensive linemen at the point of attack and can convert speed to power.

32. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Hall is 6-1 and 200 pounds and led the country with 20 pass breakups this season. His incredibly disruptive season in coverage was thanks to his long arms, stellar instincts, and enough athleticism to stay near the football often. I don't know if he's going to test through the roof at the combine, but this is a heady outside corner with impressive length.