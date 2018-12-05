2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: First Top 32 littered with defensive linemen, wide receivers
Defensive line and receivers dominate the first top 32 prospect rankings, and there's only one quarterback
You're going to want your team to pick a defensive lineman or wide receiver early in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Just about every top defensive line prospect met or exceeded the hype this season, and we even saw some previously overlooked prospects rise from relative obscurity.
At the receiver spot, a rather large collection of tall, big-bodied high-pointers thrived this year, and there's a small but electric pass-catcher available too, if that's what your team needs for its offense.
You've read analysis on the top 20 prospects each week this season, so with this being the debut of my top 32 Big Board for the 2019 NFL Draft, I'll provide analysis on prospects currently slotted in spots No. 21 - No. 32 (or any prospects I didn't include in a top 20 during the season).
1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
3. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
5. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
6. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
7. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
8. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
10. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
11. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
12. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
13. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
14. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
15. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
16. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
17. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
18. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
19. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
It's been a while since I've written on Metcalf, because it's been a while since he's seen the football field. He suffered a season-ending neck injury against Arkansas on October 13 but did recently declare for the draft. At 6-4 and 225 pounds with a sculpted body and frightening speed down the field, Metcalf is the prototypical "matchup nightmare" for opposing defenses. There's some elusiveness to his game too. He can beat press at the end and create a bit after the catch.
21. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy is just a redshirt sophomore, but he might be the twitchiest cornerback in the nation and is seemingly a half-step ahead of everybody else on the field because of lightning-quick play-recognition skills. He racked up four picks and 13 pass breakups this season. The only real knock on Murphy is his lack of size. He's listed at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds.
22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
23. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown made a few appearances in the top 20, but let's update things. Brown is not a gadget slot receiver. He's a lot more than that. I went into detail on that topic here. He's run a variety of routes relative to what we see from most wideouts in the Big 12. He has reliable hands in traffic for a small receiver and, of course, is a lightning bolt down the field and after the catch. Brown's won on the outside at Oklahoma too.
24. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
25. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
26. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, rangy outside cornerback who looks the part of an athletic freak with his plant-and-drive capabilities, long speed, and vertical. I think he's going to be a combine standout at 6-1 and 203 pounds and start on the perimeter for an NFL team in 2019.
27. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
28. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
If you checked out my latest QB Stock Watch, you already know Lock finished the regular season as my top quarterback. He has a huge arm, is decently impressive moving inside the pocket, and throws well on the run. His accuracy issues are somewhat overblown. But he tends to make some bad decisions each game and occasionally get can locked onto his first read.
29. Devin White, LB, LSU
White plays with his hair on fire at 6-1 and 240 pounds and drips athleticism with every movement. His supreme physical skills get him into position to make big plays often. His instincts keep him from making more plays, and he's not the most reliable tackler. As a blitzer, White routinely creates havoc. He has middle linebacker size but weakside linebacker speed and change-of-direction ability.
30. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
31. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Ximines has been essentially unblockable for Old Dominion, as he has 32 tackles for loss and 20 sacks over the past two seasons. At 6-4 and 255 pounds, he has NFL edge-rusher size and is a fluid athlete although he's not super bendy around the corner. His greatest strength is his hand work. He consistently deploys an array of efficient maneuvers to beat offensive linemen at the point of attack and can convert speed to power.
32. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
Hall is 6-1 and 200 pounds and led the country with 20 pass breakups this season. His incredibly disruptive season in coverage was thanks to his long arms, stellar instincts, and enough athleticism to stay near the football often. I don't know if he's going to test through the roof at the combine, but this is a heady outside corner with impressive length.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Underclassmen declaration tracker
Tracking underclassmen draft declarations and suggestions for whether or not they should stay...
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals get QB
Defenders and Alabama players dominate the most recent mock draft
-
QB Stock Watch: Lock top QB before bowls
The big-armed Missouri senior has the most balanced game of 2019's class of quarterbacks
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Mock: Broncos make Haskins QB in waiting
Oliver pairs nicely with Larry Ogunjobi, and Haskins won't be rushed into a starting gig in...
-
Draft: 5 to watch in title games
These prospects have big opportunities to showcase their array of skills against top compe...