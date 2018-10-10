2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: LSU cornerback Greedy Williams nearing top of the list

Greedy Williams is a different breed.

Super-tall cornerbacks usually struggle staying in phase with quicker receivers. That's not a problem for the 6-foot-3, 185-pound LSU standout, whose fluid athleticism allows him to stay with twitchy pass-catchers at all levels of the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, he's surrendered just 15 grabs on 34 targets with just 82 yards after the catch, five combined pass breakups and interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 38.7.

Williams is rising near the top of my overall rankings and gets an enormous opportunity to showcase his entire skill set against the efficiently explosive Georgia Bulldogs this upcoming Saturday.

Here's my updated Top 20 prospects list.

We're about a month away from potentially seeing Bosa on the field again. He's the best prospect in college football.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

The Alabama-Arkansas game was essentially over by halftime. In that first half, Williams allowed a pressure on a nice inside counter move from a Razorback rusher. Other than that, he was a brick wall ... as usual.

Williams has passed every test he's faced in the 2018 season so far, and he had another fine performance in LSU's loss to Florida on Saturday. Though Deandre Baker's closing the gap on him, Williams heads into the gigantic showdown with Georgia this weekend as CB1.

Ferrell came on a stunt -- he's fantastic on those -- to force an interception in the first quarter against Wake Forest, and showed off an awesome straight arm to generate pressure all afternoon in Clemson's rout. Ferrell works well scraping down the line of scrimmage against the run and is a ferocious edge-setter.

Oliver was EV-ERY-WHERE against Tulsa. I mean, it was a legitimate highlight reel for the entire game. He recorded 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, essentially unblockable against the run and looked like he was shot out of a cannon every snap. In nearly every passing situation, Oliver was doubled. He looked rejuvenated after the week off. Still want to see more pass-rush productivity from him. Oliver does not have a sack this season.

6. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State



The owner of the best hands among defensive tackles in the country, Jones, like Ohio State, started slowly against a pesky Indiana team Saturday, then turned it on in the second half. With Bosa out, he's even getting some looks on the edge. He's not a bendy prospect by any means, yet he's been able to demonstrate his arsenal of moves against offensive tackles, too. Not a bad game against the Hoosiers. Not a tremendous outing either.

Brown scored early against Louisiana-Monroe on one of the most devastating cuts against the grain on an out-breaking route I've seen from a collegiate receiver. He regains the top WR spot because he's so ridiculously fluid after the catch.

8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Occasionally the first player to the ball in run-support, Thompson was a force against Arkansas and has been a difference-maker in both phases of the game this season. Play him at free safety and let him range to the sidelines or rotate him near the line of scrimmage to allow him to boost the run defense.

9. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

As you can probably expect, Baker had a lockdown performance in Georgia's win over Vanderbilt, and he defended a pass. Despite his lack of size, Baker is a sticky corner with plus ball skills.

Harry wasn't tremendous against Colorado but did have a 30-yard grab to again showcase his big-play capabilities. Though not overly twitchy, Harry's a fine athlete at 6-foot-4 and knows how to box out.

11. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Virginia Tech did an admirable job against Tillery, but the tall, powerful defensive tackle still disrupted a handful of plays with sheer strength and his violent swipe move en route to the quarterback. He and Jeffrey Simmons are similar players but I don't notice Tillery losing the leverage battle as often as Simmons does. I just hope his defensive coordinator keeps him on the inside in the NFL and not at a two-gapping five technique position.

Risner had no problems as a pass-protector or run-blocker against Baylor and displayed his nastiness a few times when dealing with power-rushers. He's awesome at the second-level too. Very under control and "accurate" when he needs to block linebackers.

13. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Meteoric rise for Polite over the past few weeks. I've yet to see another player in college with a more electric speed-rush -- with bend -- than Polite, and he's flashed pass-rushing moves, vital for the rushers who mainly lean on their speed to make an impact. Beyond all that, he's a hustle player too. He currently leads the country with four forced fumbles.

Harmon is showing more refinement and seemingly getting better every week. Right now, he's the premier back-shoulder wideout in college football, and he's an elite high-pointer of the football. He's also not limited athletically when running his (sharp) routes and after the catch. Don't hold me to this comparison just yet, but Harmon reminds me of a more polished version of Kenny Golladay.

15. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Most of Little's snaps are nearly flawless, and his movement skills are All-Pro caliber. But I've noticed more hiccups against well-conceived pass-rushing moves -- against Louisiana-Monroe it was a spin -- that get him totally off-balance and essentially take him out of the play. The talent is there for Little. He just needs to clean things up a bit.

16. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

I liked Finley's game against Boston College. Didn't love it. His two interceptions were pretty bad. The first came when he drifted back and away from pressure, well out of pocket, and threw an ill-advised pass well short of its target near the end zone. The second came on a play-action toss over the middle in which he clearly didn't see the underneath defender. Other than that, he was his normal, rhythmic, accurate self.

17. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Simmons used a flashy swim move to hit an Auburn ball-carrier behind the line in the third quarter, and generated a pressure on the next play with the same move. Other than that, he wasn't very impactful against the Tigers. He's still a crafty interior-rusher, but needs to play lower and with more strength.

Lock played in a massive downpour in the second half against South Carolina, during which he threw a horrid interception on a screen play. In the first half, he missed low on a few passes that should've been completions and had some pinpoint lasers while outside the pocket. Big opportunity against Alabama this week.

Burns had two sacks and two forced fumbles in Florida State's loss to Miami. I'm not going label him as "timid," but I would like to see more aggression at the point of attack and better "finishes" at the quarterback. Yes, this is nit-picking. It's only because Burns as All-Pro potential.

Herbert had the weekend off and faces what will likely be his most difficult test of the season against Washington, at home, on Saturday.

Honorable Mention

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College, Devin White, LB, LSU, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo, Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama, Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson, D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss, Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame, Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma, Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan, Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State, Michael Jackson, CB, Miami