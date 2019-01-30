2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Senior Bowl's impact on the Top 50 Big Board

The Senior Bowl is a small piece of the pre-draft puzzle. That's a sentence spoken many times in Mobile, Alabama last week by draft analysts and scouts.

However, it's impossible to ignore how prospects fair in unfamiliar environments against top competition, especially the small-schools guys.

In this Big Board update, I've highlighted those who participated in the Senior Bowl and the subsequent impact the week-long event had on their draft stocks. Also, without bowl games now for nearly a month -- yeah, sad, tell me about it -- I've had ample time to watch more of prospects I'd done a fair amount of studying on during the season. So some evaluations and rankings have been tweaked a bit from the last update based on more than just what happened in Mobile.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State



2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

6. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

7. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

8. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

9. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

10. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

11. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

12. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Allen wasn't dominant at the Senior Bowl, but as he showcased his final two years at Boston College, he's an anvil on the edge, can drive offensive tackles backward with a powerful bull rush, he knows how to use his hands to win, and he has plenty of positional versatility. The combine will be vital for him. How athletic is he at just under 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms?

14. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Risner finished the week very strongly, but surprisingly was pushed back often on Tuesday and allowed some inside pressure in one-on-ones. He's still a blue-chip prospect with the ability to play all five spots on the offensive line at a high level. And, he was the most energetic player during Senior Bowl practices.

15. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

16. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

This is as high as you're bound to see BBK, and I'm cool with that. Quick note here. It was going around that Burr-Kirven declined an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Director of the event Jim Nagy squashed that rumor on Tuesday. I would've invited BBK, but that's neither here nor there. Nagy put on an awesome event in his first year running the show.

18. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

19. Devin White, LB, LSU

20. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

21. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Lock was the best quarterback in a group that collectively put on a lackluster showing in Mobile. The defensive lines collectively wreaked havoc all week, and only a few receivers stood out, so the quarterbacks weren't exactly in a wonderful position to thrive. Outside of holding the ball too long on a few occasions -- when his receivers couldn't separate -- Lock made a handful of quality throws across the field in practice and down the field in one-on-ones.

22. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

23. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

24. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

25. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

26. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

28. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Man, Dillard was awesome in Mobile. Nothing official yet -- and if you've followed me for more than a few weeks you know how seriously I take my NFL comparisons -- but I get Terron Armstead vibes watching Dillard. He's an exquisite athlete for his size, never panics, and, to my surprise, demonstrated a stellar anchor against bull rushes in Mobile. At this point, it'll be shocking if he's not picked in Round 1. I'm assuming he'll crush the workouts in Indy, then he'll continue to ascend my board. Remember, Armstead had a freakish combine in 2013.

29. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State



Sweat was essentially unblockable in one-on-ones, and he almost seemed bored in practice. His length is a real problem. The guy's a legit 6-6 with almost 36-inch arms. Again, nothing official, but there's a lot of similarities between Sweat's strengths and weaknesses and Danielle Hunter's strengths and weaknesses. Both can be a little stiff because of their height. Both are high-motor monsters who use their length to keep offensive linemen off their frames and can counter with their hands.

30. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

Ximines needed to prove his diverse pass-rushing skill set would translate "up" a level of competition at the Senior Bowl, and boy did it ever. His fluid hips, speed-to-power capabilities, and efficient, active hands gave offensive tackles fits all week. He has serious first-round talent. At just over 6-3 and 241 pounds, he has good outside linebacker size. More importantly, his arms measured in over 33 inches, so his length is above average.

31. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

32. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

33. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

34. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

35. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

36. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

37. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo



Johnson was very physical beating press and at the top of his routes in practice, and won at each level of the field at a solid 6-2 and 211 pounds. He tracked the ball well downfield. While he only had one grab for 14 yards in the game, Johnson had a respectable week and is one of the most complete receivers in this loaded class.

38. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

40. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

41. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

42. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

43. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

It was a disappointing week for Oruwariye. He was a lot stiffer and less energetic than I expected. He measured in at 6-1 with 32-inch arms, so he certainly checks the size and length boxes for the outside cornerback spot. During practice, I noticed he struggled close to the line of scrimmage in man coverage. Getting to more of his film, I noticed identical lateral agility issues. Oruwariye is a good zone cornerback with impressive length. You probably don't want him in press too often, and I'm not sure how fast he is down the field.

44. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

45. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

Benzschawel has borderline tackle feet and size but the power and anchoring ability of a mauling guard. Like just about every offensive linemen Wisconsin sends to the NFL, he's further ahead as a run blocker than he is in pass protection, but his ability to sit into that anchor and what I'd call decent lateral mobility make him ready to take on quicker defensive tackles at the next level. Benzschawel had a solid albeit unspectacular week in Mobile.

46. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

47. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

Jenkins showed off the heaviest anchor of any offensive linemen in Mobile. As a prospect, he's as close as it gets to being "NFL strong" which is a clear step above even the strength it takes to thrive in the SEC. The overwhelming majority of offensive linemen take a full year in a pro strength and conditioning program to get powerful enough to deal with veteran defensive linemen every Sunday. Jenkins was immovable during the entire Senior Bowl week, and while he's not a flowing, zone-blocker, he's capable of delivering important combo blocks in short areas. Power-running clubs could have him in the first round on their board.

48. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

49. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

50. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

Lindstrom was one of the best offensive lineman on the North squad during a week of practice in which they faced an avalanche of talented defensive linemen like Renell Wren, the skyrocketing-up-draft-boards Khalen Saunders, Zach Allen, L.J. Collier, and the pesky Greg Gaines. Lindstrom got in proper position on almost every rep because of his light feet that allowed him to play tackle earlier in his Boston College career and exhibited plenty of power when facing bull rushes. There aren't many holes to his game because of his athleticism, hand placement, and strength.

Honorable Mention (No. 51 - No. 75 ... plus an extra prospect I wanted to squeeze in because I think he's flying well under the radar)

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State, Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic, Daniel Jones, QB, Duke, Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina, Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia, Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M, David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State, Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia, L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU, Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware, Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming, Will Grier, QB, West Virginia, Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas, Chuma Edoga, OT, USC, Irv Smith Jr., TE, USC, Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State, Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama, Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame, Renell Wren, DL, Arizona State, Taylor Rapp, S, Washington, Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa, Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois, Kris Boyd, CB, Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State, Texas, Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech, Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota