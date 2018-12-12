2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Strengths of all prospects currently in top 32
How does a prospect win? What's his trump card? Let's look at strengths of the first-round prospects.
What can this prospect do well? What attributes does he possess that can help the team that drafts him? Those are some of the few questions at the foundation of scouting.
While weaknesses obviously need to be taken into account during a prospect evaluation, answering those two questions almost always gives you a good idea as to how early a player will be picked and his ultimate success at the NFL level.
In the most recent QB Stock Watch, I outlined strengths and weaknesses of each top signal-caller prospect. I'll focus on the strengths of each prospect in my top 32 big board here. The strengths are listed in order of impressiveness for each player.
1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, bend, explosiveness, strength
2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Strengths: Balance, punch timing/accuracy, light feet, power
3. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Strengths: Length, fluidity, ball skills
4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Strengths: Extreme explosiveness, low-center-of-gravity power
5. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Strengths: Mirroring skills, ball skills
6. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, surprising power, hip fluidity
7. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Strengths: Size, high-pointing skills, deceptive wiggle, long speed
8. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Strengths: Length, size, athleticism
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Strengths: Yards after the catch skills, contested-catch ability
10. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Strengths: Balance, light feet, power, recovery skills
11. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Strengths: Body control, strong hands, size, smooth athleticism
12. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College
Strengths: Bull rush, pass-rushing moves, size, power, athleticism
13. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Strengths: Versatility, athleticism, burst, block-shedding skills
14. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
Strengths: Quickness, block-defeating capabilities, athleticism, awareness, explosiveness
15. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Strengths: Hip fluidity, pass-rushing moves, burst
16. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Strengths: Explosiveness, motor, power, bend
17. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Strengths: Heavy hands, burst, motor, power
18. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Strengths: Tremendous ball skills/high-pointing ability, size, length
19. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, strength, length, athleticism
20. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Strength: Size, speed, athleticism
21. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Strengths: Twitchiness, awareness, ball skills
22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Strengths: Mammoth size, athleticism, pass-rushing moves
23. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Strengths: Speed, twitchiness, route-running
24. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Strengths: Explosiveness, run-support willingness, range
25. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Strengths: Bend, burst, pass-rushing moves
26. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Strengths: Length, smooth athleticism, ball skills
27. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Strengths: Athleticism, length, size, balance
28. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Strengths: Arm strength, athleticism, downfield accuracy, pocket patience
29. Devin White, LB, LSU
Strengths: Explosiveness, speed, power
30. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
Strengths: Ability to track the football, smooth athleticism, yards-after-the-catch skills
31. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Strengths: Pass-rushing moves, flexibility, power
32. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
Strengths: Length, ball skills, awareness, athleticism
Honorable mention: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State, Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State, Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida, Taylor Rapp, S, Wahsington, Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame, Ryan Finley, QB, NC State, Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
