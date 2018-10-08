2019 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Down week for Ryan Finley, Drew Lock, and Will Grier

I may have jinxed the 2019 quarterback draft class. Just a few weeks ago, I wrote "this class is trending in the direction of being better than we all thought."

Now the top of the signal-caller class is trending in the wrong direction. Ryan Finley, Drew Lock, and even Will Grier against Kansas had relatively disappointing outings on Saturday.

Of course, there's still time for the class to rebound, but the collective poor performances proved the doubters right this weekend.

Here's the latest edition of QB Stock Watch.

Finley's not a "system quarterback" in the negative way, but he definitely has the NC State offense down pat. He executes the half rolls perfectly and has an outstanding grasp of where he should probably go with the football pre-snap and gets it there quickly and accurately. That combination represents his greatest strength as a quarterback.

His back-shoulder game is on point, then again, he has two likely Top 50-100 picks in Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers on the outside. Both were unstoppable against Boston College, and essentially saved the game for the Wolfpack.

Some negatives popped up for Finley in this hard-fought intra-conference contest, as he backed away from pressure and threw an ill-advised, underthrown jump ball. And he failed to locate the underneath defender on his second pick.

2. Drew Lock, Missouri: Stock Down

Lock's game in Columbia, South Carolina was a wash. Literally and figuratively. In the first half, before the torrential downpour ensued after halftime, Lock had two impressive throws on the run but those were countered by some late, low tosses. Also, he did vacate the pocket early on a few occasions against South Carolina.

I'm not faulting Lock for much of anything in the second half besides the horrid decision he made on the interception on a screen that certainly wasn't there but a throw he decided to to make anyway ... directly into the hands of a Gamecock defender.

Herbert and the Ducks were idle this week. They host a monster Pac-12 game against Washington on Saturday.

Grier accounted for four turnovers against Kansas. And sure, this is the best Kansas team we've seen in a decade. That's still not saying though much, with all due respect to the Jayhawks football squad.

Seriously though, Kansas' secondary gave Grier fits in the red zone, and all three of his end zone interceptions were concerning. One was an underthrown jump ball, the others were bad forces when he didn't notice defensive backs clogging the throwing lanes.

As usual, Grier put some impressive tosses on tape, but was late on a few in-breaking routes and missed some deep balls too. This was not the game I expected to be the worst of the season for the veteran quarterback.

5. Jake Browning, Washington: Stock Steady

The Huskies got more of a game out of the Bruins than they were probably expecting, and Browning was his typically steady self going 18 of 26 for 265 yards with one touchdown and a pick. The score was a lofted back-shoulder toss to Aaron Fuller, and the interception came on an overthrow to the intermediate portion of the field after an impeccable display of pocket patience and pocket drifting.

Browning stretched the field well all evening and didn't try to do too much. He also added 49 yards on 13 carries and scored a short rushing touchdown.

Montez isn't deft at moving through his progressions or maneuvering in the pocket, but he's 6-foot-5 with a rocket arm and has plus athleticism to be utilized in the run game.

He's been helped by Laviska Shenault Jr., who gives me serious Sammy Watkins vibes, but he's not up to 75.2 percent completion on the season at over 9.0 yards per attempt with 11 touchdown passes and just two picks. He shredded Arizona State to the tune of 328 yards with two scores. Two major tests await for Montez and the Buffaloes... at USC next week then a trip to Washington take on the Huskes on October 20.